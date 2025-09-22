Furious Dutchman rips ATM from its moorings after his ฿10 million investment in with Thai wife fails

A furious 60-year-old Dutchman snapped after losing ฿10M in a failed Thai restaurant with his younger wife—ripping an entire ATM from a Khon Kaen wall, dragging it 20m with a pickup, hiding in grass, and now facing 10 years behind bars after his arrest.

A 60-year-old Dutch man snapped early Sunday morning in Khon Kaen. After pouring ฿10 million into a restaurant with his 37-year-old wife, the business collapsed under mounting financial pressure. On Saturday night, after six tense years in Thailand, tempers boiled over. He stormed out, telling his shocked Thai wife he was visiting friends. Hours later, police called with shocking news: he had ripped an ATM straight off a wall and was caught nearby. Swiftly arrested, the elderly European now faces jail time—up to 10 years behind bars.

A 60-year-old Dutch man was arrested early Sunday morning after stealing an entire ATM machine in downtown Khon Kaen. The shocking incident followed a heated argument with his Thai wife over mounting financial difficulties.

Police discovered the black Mazda pickup truck carrying the stolen ATM parked on the shoulder of Ban Thum Road in Mueang District. Consequently, investigators quickly traced the suspect through security camera footage. Residents reported seeing the foreign man attempting to break into the Siam Commercial Bank ATM outside the Sri Sawat store on Maliwan Road. However, instead of stealing only cash, he loaded the entire machine onto his pickup truck.

Officers from Ban Ped Police Station found drag marks stretching approximately 20 meters from the ATM’s original location to the parked vehicle. Moreover, forensic teams confirmed the marks were consistent with the hoist and chain attached to the pickup truck.

Dutch man drags ATM 20 metres to his pickup truck before being tracked through CCTV and forensic evidence

At around 2:00 a.m., a local resident called the 191 radio centre to report a foreign man dressed in black with blonde hair dragging an ATM. Immediately, crime prevention officers on patrol responded and arrived at the scene.

Upon arrival, they found the black pickup with a large chain still attached to the ATM. Subsequently, officers dispersed to search the surrounding area. They soon found the suspect hiding in tall grass near the roadside. He was then taken into custody and brought to Ban Ped Police Station, along with the ATM and all associated equipment.

Pol. Col. Phakphum Decharuangsin, Superintendent of Ban Ped Police Station, confirmed the arrest. He stated that forensic teams and bank representatives inspected the scene, collected fingerprints, and documented every detail of the drag marks.

Furthermore, initial investigation revealed that the ATM had been dragged roughly 20 meters, resembling a scene from the movie Fast & Furious 5.

Failing restaurant and six-year financial strain preceded ATM heist carried out after a fight with Thai wife

The bizarre theft appears to stem from long-standing financial pressures. The Dutch national had lived in Thailand for six years, and during that time, he invested approximately ฿10 million in a restaurant business with his 37-year-old wife, Waraporn.

This was located on the Prachasamran Road of the city centre district. Notably, they also lived at the restaurant property. Unfortunately, the business struggled, expenses mounted and financial tensions escalated between the couple.

On Saturday night, another argument erupted over money. Consequently, the husband left the home, claiming he was visiting friends in Nong Khai Province.

However, his wife had no idea he was planning an ATM theft. She only learned about the incident when the police contacted her the following morning. “The wife had no idea what her husband was planning,” a police source said. “She learned about the ATM theft only when we contacted her.”

Investigators revealed the pickup truck used in the crime belonged to a family member. Moreover, police are still determining where the suspect obtained the hoist and chain necessary to remove the ATM.

Suspect faces up to 10 years in prison as police file multiple charges and continue holding him without bail

Formal charges have been filed, including nighttime theft, property damage, and using a vehicle to commit a crime.

Under Thai law, these offences carry one to seven years imprisonment. Because a vehicle was used, the sentence may increase by half, potentially reaching 10 years.

Additionally, fines could range from ฿2,000 to ฿14,000. Courts will consider factors such as cooperation, criminal history, and circumstances when determining the final sentence.

Police have denied bail while the investigation continues. Bank representatives filed formal complaints and are cooperating with authorities. Consequently, the case is expected to proceed quickly through the legal system.

Witnesses described seeing the ATM dragged through a narrow alley and along Maliwan Road, sparking shock and disbelief. Furthermore, forensic teams meticulously documented scrape marks from the machine being pulled along the asphalt.

Officers emphasised the unusual method, noting that removing an entire ATM is far more extreme than a conventional robbery.

Police confirm wife had no involvement as ATM theft appears to be a serious criminal act driven by despair

Pol. Col. Phakphum said, “This is an extraordinary case. We have never seen a theft of this scale with such methods.”

He urged residents to report suspicious activity immediately. He also reassured citizens that authorities respond quickly to such reports.

The couple’s financial struggles illustrate pressures faced by foreign investors in Thailand. Small businesses can fail due to operational costs, market fluctuations, and local regulations.

In this case, the failing restaurant appears to have directly precipitated the theft.

Fortunately, the wife is not implicated and continues to cooperate with investigators. Police emphasise that the suspect acted alone.

Furthermore, police are investigating the origin of the hoist and chain and whether any accomplices were involved. The ATM, bank equipment, and vehicle remain in police custody. Authorities plan to use the case as a training example for unusual theft scenarios.

Crime draws comparisons to movie stunts but police stress reality carries serious consequences for suspect

The incident has captured public attention not only for its audacity but also for its cinematic resemblance.

Social media users compared the act to a famous movie scene, noting the sheer boldness of dragging an ATM through a busy district.

Police, however, stress that real-life consequences are severe, unlike movie stunts.

Authorities have stated that all evidence will be thoroughly examined, and any additional charges will be pursued if necessary. Investigators are also reviewing security footage from nearby businesses to fully reconstruct the crime.

This case, combining personal financial desperation and extreme criminal behaviour, serves as a cautionary tale. It highlights how unchecked stress, failed investments and personal conflicts can escalate to illegal acts. In particular, it is indicative of the pressures faced by foreign men who move their lives to Thailand.

Certainly, many end up investing their nest eggs or life savings in the kingdom. Indeed, many foreigners form business partnerships with Thai women who are well known for their business acumen. However, not all such proposals work out, with differences in temperament between the man and the woman often playing a decisive role.

For instance, there appears to be a significant age difference between the as-yet-unnamed Dutch man and his Thai wife, Ms. Waraporn.

Meanwhile, the suspect remains in custody, awaiting formal court proceedings.

