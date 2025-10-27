Bangkok police launch a daring pre-dawn raid to smash notorious Nana drug gang, arresting eight African men and one Thai, seizing cocaine and cash, finally ending years of tourist-targeted drug dealing in Sukhumvit’s busiest and most vice-ridden sois.

Early Sunday morning, the Metropolitan Police Bureau struck hard, smashing one of Sukhumvit’s most notorious crime hubs. For decades, African, mainly Nigerian, drug dealers had terrorised the sois off the main thoroughfare. Police studied patterns, planned meticulously and executed a daring raid. Disguised in plain clothes, officers moved through the area in a tuk-tuk-like songthaew. They struck the moment the suspects approached foreign tourists. Nine people were arrested, including eight African men, finally breaking a criminal gang long feared untouchable.

In a daring pre-dawn operation in Bangkok, police disguised themselves as construction workers to apprehend a notorious drug gang. Early on October 26, 2025, officers surrounded the suspects in the Nana district. Consequently, eight African men and one Thai national were arrested, along with cocaine and cash. The arrests exposed a highly organised and cunning drug distribution network targeting foreign tourists.

The operation followed repeated complaints on social media. In particular, the popular Facebook page “ThailandTourism,” with 430,000 members worldwide, reported frequent incidents of drug dealing, scams, and pickpocketing.

Moreover, posts warned that “African men” were causing tourists to avoid Nana, damaging Thailand’s reputation. On average, the page receives 7,900 new posts per week. Therefore, authorities viewed the complaints as a pressing public safety concern.

Police chief orders decisive operation to safeguard tourists and tackle long-standing Nana crime complaints

Police General Kittirat Panphet, National Police Chief, instructed all police units to scan tourist areas. Similarly, Deputy National Police Chief Pol. Lt. Gen. Samran Nuanma emphasised protecting visitors in line with sustainable tourism policies. Consequently, the Metropolitan Police Bureau collaborated with the Narcotics Suppression Bureau to launch Operation “Take Down Black-Shadow Nana.”

At 1:00 a.m., senior officials oversaw the operation. Pol. Lt. Gen. Siam Boonsom, Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Pol. Lt. Gen. Archayon Kraithong, Commissioner of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, and Pol. Maj. Gen. Theeradej Thamsuthee led the raid.

Furthermore, Pol. Maj. Gen. Chotiwat Luengwilai, Pol. Maj. Gen. Noppasit Mitphakdee, and Pol. Maj. Gen. Witawat Chinkam coordinated specialised units. Also involved were officers from the Crime Suppression Division, Narcotics Suppression Bureau Division 1, and Lumpini Police Station.

The suspects included Mr. Panuwat, 36, and eight Nigerian nationals aged between 23 and 41. They were identified as Mr. Onyekamma, 29; Mr. Onuoha, 34; Mr. Nnawuke, 29; Mr. Alahieobi, 35; Mr. Ubammadu, 32; Mr. Amajoyi, 23; Mr. Udemgba, 28; and Mr. Nwachukwu, 41. Police seized 3.8 grams of cocaine, ฿3,000 in cash, and four items of evidence. Arrests occurred on Soi Sukhumvit 11, Khlong Toei Nuea Subdistrict, Watthana District, Bangkok.

Undercover officers expose gang’s drug concealment tactics while preparing to apprehend suspects

Investigators revealed the suspects’ cunning methods. They deliberately avoided speaking with Thais and only targeted foreign tourists. Furthermore, they held drugs in their mouths to avoid detection. If police approached, they immediately swallowed the drugs. CCTV footage confirmed their sophisticated evasion techniques. Consequently, traditional arrests would have been extremely challenging.

To counteract these methods, more than 40 officers disguised as cement workers executed an undercover plan. They arrived in a songthaew and parked at a construction site near the suspects’ selling location. Meanwhile, twenty officers blended seamlessly into the construction environment. Therefore, the gang assumed the police were ordinary labourers.

During the operation, two tourists were approached by the suspects. They demonstrated their tactics by spitting drugs into their hands before handing them over.

However, officers waited for the perfect moment. Suddenly, Pol. Maj. Gen. Theeradej Thamsuthee gave the order to strike. Consequently, the police surrounded the suspects, preventing their escape. Some attempted to flee, while others swallowed the remaining drugs. Nevertheless, all nine suspects were apprehended along with the seized narcotics.

Arrested suspects processed legally while operation disrupted cocaine distribution in tourist-heavy area

Following the arrests, suspects were taken to the Narcotics Suppression Bureau Division 1 for legal proceedings. Officials emphasised the operation disrupted a major supply chain of illegal substances in Bangkok’s tourist district. Furthermore, authorities described the suspects’ methods as highly organised and dangerous to public safety.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Theeradej explained that African traffickers often swallow drugs before flying to Thailand. Consequently, they excrete the substances and sell them at popular tourist destinations. Most cases involve cocaine.

Moreover, this method allows traffickers to evade authorities easily. In this operation, police employed camouflage and a careful strategy to counter the suspects’ tactics.

Authorities also forced suspects to drink milk to recover additional drugs from their digestive systems. Investigators have employed similar methods in past cases. Tourists present during the arrests praised the police, noting that the gang had repeatedly caused disruptions and undermined Thailand’s image. Consequently, the operation was widely recognised as a significant victory for public safety.

Police plan to expand investigations into transnational networks and maintain safe conditions for tourists

Pol. Lt. Gen. Siam Boonsom confirmed plans to extend the investigation to transnational criminal networks. Similarly, he pledged full cooperation with Pol. Lt. Gen. Archayon Kraithong and other agencies. Furthermore, the operation reinforced confidence among tourists and promoted safe conditions for visitors. These actions align with directives from Pol. Gen. Kittirat Panphet, Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police.

Legal proceedings began immediately after the arrests. The first, second, third, fifth, and seventh suspects were charged with jointly distributing Category 2 narcotics, namely cocaine, by possessing them for sale without authorisation. Additionally, the fourth, sixth, and eighth suspects faced the same charges. The ninth suspect, a foreign national who entered Thailand without permission, was charged with unauthorised possession and distribution of cocaine. All charges referenced trade activity and potential public harm.

Police noted that the suspects’ sophisticated methods made arrests challenging. They relied on swallowing drugs and selectively targeting foreigners to avoid detection. Consequently, surveillance, intelligence, and undercover operations were crucial for success. Authorities emphasised that these strategies represent a serious threat to public safety and tourism.

The Metropolitan Police Bureau and Narcotics Suppression Bureau continue monitoring tourist areas. Additionally, they aim to prevent similar criminal activity in Bangkok. Authorities stressed that proactive enforcement and community cooperation remain critical. They also highlighted the importance of social media in identifying hotspots for illegal activity.

Online complaints prompt police action, showing Thai law enforcement’s prowess against organised crime

Officials stated that online complaints allowed authorities to act before incidents escalated. Consequently, platforms like “ThailandTourism” have become valuable tools in law enforcement efforts. Police encouraged tourists and residents to report suspicious activity promptly. Moreover, authorities pledged to act on every credible report to ensure public safety.

The operation in Nana demonstrated Thailand’s law enforcement capabilities. Coordination between multiple divisions, use of undercover tactics, and continuous surveillance led to the apprehension of a highly skilled gang. Additionally, the operation highlighted the risks posed by transnational drug trafficking networks in urban areas.

Authorities warned that international traffickers adapt quickly to enforcement efforts. Police emphasised that swallowing drugs or using other evasion tactics will not prevent legal consequences. Thailand’s legal framework imposes severe penalties for trafficking, possession, and distribution of Category 2 narcotics.

Following the raid, officials reviewed operational protocols and debriefed teams. They recommended improved surveillance, refined undercover methods, and better interdivision coordination. Moreover, they stressed continued vigilance in tourist districts to maintain safety and public trust.

Community cooperation and reporting essential for crime prevention and sustaining tourist confidence

Officials also emphasised the role of community cooperation in crime prevention. Tourists and residents are encouraged to report scams, drug sales, and suspicious behaviour. In addition, online platforms provide critical intelligence that guides police operations. Authorities reassured the public that reports would be acted on quickly and efficiently.

Certainly, the Nana raid marks a major victory for Thai law enforcement. Nine suspects, eight Nigerians and one Thai, were arrested with cocaine and cash. Authorities exposed their sophisticated methods, including swallowing drugs to avoid detection. Consequently, the operation disrupted a significant criminal network targeting tourists.

Furthermore, police plan to expand investigations to transnational criminal networks and reinforce Thailand’s reputation as a safe destination. Coordinated surveillance, undercover tactics, and community engagement will continue to protect tourists. Meanwhile, authorities urge vigilance and reporting to prevent future criminal activity.

Overall, the Nana operation sets a precedent for tackling organised crime in tourist districts. It proves that intelligence-led policing, undercover operations, and interagency cooperation are highly effective. Authorities emphasised that any attempts to conceal drugs will face swift legal consequences.

The methods used by this vile drug gang were unhygienic and repugnant to right-thinking people.

Finally, the operation drives home Thailand’s determination to maintain safety, security and confidence among foreign visitors. The law is applied in Thailand, and wrongdoers face legal consequences for their disreputable livelihoods.

