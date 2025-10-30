Nigerian Drug kingpin arrested by police in Pattaya after being shopped by a compatriot in his network

Nigerian drug kingpin Amarachi Amechi was arrested in Pattaya before naming his supplier Ikenna Nwobodo. Police seized blocks of cocaine and crystal meth in a major raid as Thai authorities intensify their crackdown on foreign traffickers targeting tourists.

A Nigerian drug kingpin has been arrested in Pattaya for trafficking cocaine. Police raided 38-year-old Amarachi Chinonye Amechi’s apartment, arresting him in front of his girlfriend. He later named 22-year-old Ikenna Martin Nwobodo, a major supplier to foreigners. Nwobodo was caught with eight blocks of cocaine and crystal meth. Both men are now in custody as police crack down on a widening drug network driven by foreign traffickers in the resort city.

Pattaya police have arrested two Nigerian nationals in a major drug crackdown. The operation targeted ice, or crystal meths and cocaine. According to officials, the arrests are part of a wider effort to curb transnational drug networks.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Songprot Sirisukha, Commander of Immigration Bureau 3, personally visited Pattaya on October 29 to oversee the results. He was joined by Pol. Col. Naphasapong Kositsuriyamanee and Pol. Lt. Col. Kawinwat Arayasuriwong from Chonburi Immigration.

Initially, officers focused on Mr. Amarachi Chinonye Amechi, 38, who was under investigation for drug trafficking. Investigators discovered that he planned to buy a bag of ice and arrange delivery near a condominium fence in Jomtien. Consequently, police moved quickly to intercept him. Upon confrontation, officers identified themselves and arrested him. During a search, they found eight small bags of ice hidden inside cigarette packs.

Pattaya police arrest Nigerian suspect after uncovering drug deal and seizing ice hidden in cigarettes

Following this arrest, authorities searched Mr. Amechi’s residence. His Thai girlfriend was present at the time. During the search, police discovered additional crystal methamphetamine, providing further evidence.

Mr. Amechi later admitted he had received the drugs from Mr. Ikenna Martin Nwobodo, 22, another Nigerian national. Moreover, authorities revealed that Nwobodo is a major cocaine agent, primarily selling to foreigners in the Pattaya area.

Police then planned a sting operation to apprehend Nwobodo. They arranged for him to deliver drugs to the same condominium. Predictably, Nwobodo arrived as scheduled. However, during the arrest attempt, he became alert and tried to swallow cocaine.

Fortunately, officers quickly intervened and retrieved the drugs from his mouth. This dramatic attempt highlighted the desperation and risk of traffickers in Pattaya. In short, they live a life of danger and apprehension at every turn.

Second Nigerian suspect caught in sting as police stop him swallowing cocaine during dramatic arrest

Subsequently, a search of a condominium room uncovered eight blocks of cocaine wrapped in black tape. Police found the drugs inside a rubber glove, hidden in a toothpaste box. Altogether, authorities seized 33 grams of crystal methamphetamine and nine grams of cocaine.

Following the seizure, both suspects were taken to Pattaya City Police Station. They now face charges of possession of Category 1 narcotics with intent to sell, along with overstaying in the Kingdom.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Songprot emphasized the significance of the arrests. He stated that the Chonburi Immigration Bureau will continue cracking down on foreigners who infiltrate illegal business sectors. Furthermore, he highlighted the bureau’s mission to restore safety and strengthen international confidence in Thailand’s tourism.

Pattaya, a major tourist destination, has increasingly faced organised crime involving foreign nationals. Therefore, authorities are under pressure to act decisively.

Immigration chief vows tougher crackdown on foreign gangs to protect Pattaya’s image and tourism safety

Investigators noted that traffickers often use inventive methods to hide drugs. In this case, ice was concealed in cigarette packs, and cocaine was hidden in household items.

Moreover, the suspects attempted to ingest narcotics to evade arrest, a tactic that carries severe health risks, including choking or internal injury. Consequently, law enforcement officers must act quickly and carefully during arrests.

The successful operation also demonstrated the importance of intelligence and coordination. Local and immigration police worked together to identify suspects and track their activities. In addition, surveillance and careful planning ensured officers could arrest both individuals without allowing them to escape. Officers also gathered evidence linking the suspects to broader transnational trafficking networks.

Authorities warned that the arrests are only the first step. Investigators continue to explore connections between these individuals and other organised crime figures in Chonburi Province. As a result, police aim to dismantle the network and prevent future distribution of drugs in the region. Pattaya’s foreign community, in particular, is a major target market for traffickers.

Police link arrests to wider trafficking network as Pattaya crackdown exposes foreign-run drug operations

Moreover, officials stressed that swift enforcement sends a strong message. Transnational criminals who operate in Thailand will face strict action. Furthermore, Pattaya authorities seek to reassure tourists and residents that public safety remains a top priority. Pol. Maj. Gen. Songprot stated that the bureau’s vigilance will not waver against anyone undermining the city’s security.

The dramatic attempts by the suspects to swallow drugs added urgency to the arrests. Officials described these actions as increasingly common in high-risk narcotics cases. Officers emphasised that traffickers frequently underestimate the consequences of their actions.

Police praised the professionalism of the arresting teams. They highlighted that prompt and coordinated action prevented the suspects from distributing additional narcotics. Authorities also pointed out that arrests like these demonstrate the effectiveness of proactive law enforcement strategies. Additionally, the operation revealed the growing sophistication of criminal networks targeting tourists and expatriates.

Pattaya police warn of growing foreign drug networks and vow relentless pursuit of transnational traffickers

Investigators also revealed that Mr. Nwobodo has a significant role in the local drug economy. By supplying cocaine to foreigners, he helped facilitate high-profit illegal activity. In contrast, Mr. Amechi served as a local distributor of crystal methamphetamine. Together, they represent the broader challenge of foreign-run drug networks in Pattaya.

The Chonburi Immigration Bureau affirmed that operations will continue. They warned that all forms of transnational crime, particularly involving foreigners, will face scrutiny.

Furthermore, authorities pledged to maintain safety in tourist hotspots while dismantling illegal networks. Finally, they emphasised the need for public awareness and cooperation in reporting suspicious activity.

This case has already sent shockwaves through the local community. Residents and business owners expressed relief that authorities are actively pursuing dangerous criminals. Similarly, tourism operators welcomed the bureau’s efforts to secure Pattaya as a safe destination. Moreover, law enforcement officials warned that any attempts to exploit Thailand’s hospitality will be met with swift justice.

Police vow continued crackdown on foreign criminals as Pattaya residents welcome narcotics crackdown

Ultimately, the arrests mark a significant victory against organised crime in the region. Police have disrupted a major drug distribution network. They have also sent a clear warning to traffickers operating in Pattaya.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Songprot stressed that the bureau remains committed to vigilant enforcement.

The successful police operations follow last weekend’s crackdown in Bangkok, where eight Nigerians were arrested in the Sukhumvit area. The group was notorious in the capital for provocative antics, including directly targeting foreign tourists.

Police sources in Thailand also understand that Nigerians involved in criminal activity in the country are part of larger organised groups linked with Malaysia and ultimately controlled by bosses in Nigeria. In addition to drug trafficking, particularly cocaine, they are also linked to prostitution and other criminal activities.

