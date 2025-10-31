Thailand reels as Cambodian scam money scandal erupts: key ministers dodge parliament, seven major listed firms face scrutiny, banks cut ties, regulators race to trace funds while political, financial, and national security stakes soar amid fears of foreign influence.

A political and financial time bomb is ticking over the Cambodian scam-money crisis, and the pressure is now unmistakable. Key government-linked figures skipped scrutiny before a parliamentary committee on Thursday. Yet investigators still uncovered alarming details: at least seven major Thai-listed firms — including banks — are tied to suspected money pipelines linked to Cambodia’s scam empires exposed in the United States. Kasikorn Bank has already cut ties with Cambodia’s BIC network, which also dumped South African financier Benjamin Mauerberger as international heat intensified. Those seven firms have asked for more time to disclose their internal findings, and regulators agreed — fearing market shock. But this scandal now sits squarely at a dangerous nexus of politics, national security and the financial system. Thailand is holding its breath, and the fuse is burning fast.

Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat Prompow failed to appear before parliament on Thursday. He also serves as Minister of Agriculture. His absence triggered instant outrage among People’s Party and Pheu Thai Party MPs. Opposition MPs accused him of avoiding scrutiny on a national security matter.

Moreover, they warned that his silence suggests high-level connections to dark money and transnational networks. The hearing sought clarity on foreign criminal funds flowing into Thailand.

These funds allegedly originate from Cambodian scam syndicates operating across Southeast Asia. Consequently, his failure to attend raised fears of political protection and financial infiltration.

Deputy PM’s no-show fuels fears of Cambodian scam money impacting national security and politics

The parliamentary committee met to investigate foreign scam capital entering Thailand’s economy. The focus was clear. Criminal networks linked to Cambodia allegedly moved large sums through Thai banks, brokerages, shell companies and crypto gateways.

These funds reportedly support call-centre syndicates, cyber-fraud compounds, trafficking networks and regional crime hubs. Therefore, the integrity of Thailand’s financial system, democracy and national security came under direct question. Yet key ministers avoided the chamber.

Thamanat was not alone in skipping the meeting. Former Deputy Finance Minister Woraphak Thanyawong, who resigned last week, also failed to appear. Education Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat did not attend either.

Opposition MPs called these absences coordinated and suspicious. They argued that ministers cannot avoid accountability when the nation faces threats from organised crime. Furthermore, they warned that public confidence collapses when leaders run from oversight. According to several MPs, this behaviour signals fear — not innocence.

Coordinated ministerial absences raise alarm over political shielding in financial and criminal investigations

Meanwhile, Thamanat publicly defended a Kla Tham Party Songkhla MP linked to the scandal. Former Deputy Police Chief Surachate Hakparn had earlier implicated this MP as connected to Cambodian scam networks. The accused MP denies wrongdoing, suggesting it is linked to old proceedings.

However, Thamanat’s defence raised concerns about political shielding. Critics asked why a deputy prime minister protects a figure flagged by a former top law enforcement officer. Additionally, they questioned whether government members are entangled with offshore criminal interests.

Despite ministerial absences, top financial regulators attended. Representatives from the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) confirmed serious risks.

They testified that foreign scam money has entered Thailand through sophisticated channels. Crypto platforms, nominee accounts, stock trades and regional shell firms all appear involved.

As a result, Thailand’s financial markets face contamination. Moreover, officials warned that this money could influence politics, media messaging, security contracts and public institutions. Criminal networks do not only chase profit. They now pursue power, influence, access and legitimacy.

Financial regulators warn Cambodian scam funds could destabilise markets, politics and government

Kasikornbank dropped a significant revelation. The bank confirmed it severed ties with Cambodian bank BIC in August and September. In turn, the Cambodian bank reportedly also cut all relations with South African financier Benjamin Mauerberger — also known as Benjamin Smith. The move followed his mention in a United States congressional report on regional scam operations and financial infiltration.

Furthermore, bank executives stressed they acted proactively. They claimed they halted dealings before sanctions emerged. This timing raised critical questions. Who in Bangkok knew what, and how early? And who might have tried to stop disclosure?

At the same time, the committee revealed that seven listed firms on the Stock Exchange of Thailand are under scrutiny. These firms requested a 15-day delay before providing financial records to AMLO. All seven companies cited reputational concerns.

They insisted they needed time to prepare accurate responses. Consequently, they asked for a postponement rather than immediate disclosure. Opposition MPs noted that this was unprecedented. If nothing was wrong, they argued, why delay? Yet the committee agreed, citing the need to protect market stability.

Seven Thai-listed companies request delays to clarify financial ties to Cambodian scam networks

Committee chairman Danupon Punnakanta, a Pheu Thai MP, explained the situation in parliament on October 30, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. He stated the committee had already identified financial trails linking international scam funds to Thai firms. According to him, multiple channels exist, and the evidence is extensive.

However, he refused to release company names for now. He emphasised that premature exposure could damage innocent companies and trigger stock volatility. Therefore, the committee will submit the evidence to AMLO and the SEC first. This cautious approach sparked debate. Some MPs demanded transparency immediately. Others warned of harming market confidence.

Danupon confirmed rumours of grey capital entering Thailand through large listed firms. He said foreign money would not arrive in sacks or suitcases. Instead, it would pass through banks, brokers and investment structures.

He also expressed concern that some funds might stem from bribes to government figures. Afterwards, Rangsiman Rome, MP, warned that this cash may now support political networks and policy influence. He stressed that if the claims are false, companies must be protected. Yet if true, the scandal could shake the Thai economy.

Committee chair warns financial trails show grey money entering Thailand through banks and large firms

Reporters asked whether the Pheu Thai Party MP had seen the financial trail personally. Danupon said yes. The committee traced flows through banks, trading accounts and corporate intermediaries. However, he insisted on confidentiality until verification. He said reckless exposure could destroy investor confidence and damage honest firms. Additionally, he promised another hearing when the seven firms are ready to appear. He emphasised that Thailand must confront the truth — but responsibly.

Opposition MP Rangsiman Rome spoke with sharp urgency. He warned that transnational criminal money now threatens Thailand’s democratic system. He argued that this is not only a financial scandal. It is a political infiltration crisis.

Illicit funds could be used to fund campaigns, manipulate social media networks and purchase influence inside ministries. Furthermore, he described the next election as a clash of forces — Red, Blue, Orange and Black. The Black represents criminal capital, corruption networks and foreign influence flowing from Cambodia’s scam empire.

Transnational scam money threatens democracy, elections, and even the political integrity of Thailand

Rangsiman demanded that Thamanat resign if he continued avoiding testimony. Silence, he said, equals complicity. Many MPs echoed his demand. They argued that genuine leaders should confront allegations, not hide from them. Meanwhile, another detail emerged.

Benjamin Mauerberger, the financier tied to Cambodia’s ruling circle, once attempted to gain Thai citizenship. Authorities rejected the application due to questionable financial records and irregular paperwork. This reinforced fears of foreign power-brokers seeking entrenched influence inside Thailand.

In addition, a Special Branch police spokesman meanwhile spoke to an application for citizenship made by Mr Mauerberger. This had earlier been rejected based on a background report and the application not meeting the relevant criteria.

Thailand now sits on a national security fault line. Criminal syndicates operate cross-border cybercrime complexes. They kidnap workers, run call-centre compounds, profit from trafficking, and funnel billions through crypto and stock markets. Consequently, traditional law enforcement tools cannot keep pace.

Regulators warn Thailand must act urgently as scam centres outpace enforcement and are expanding

Regulators said they froze accounts and seized assets. They also blocked suspicious transfers and suspended certain trading activities. Yet they admit criminals adapt faster than enforcement mechanisms. Moreover, scam centres in Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar continue expanding operations.

Thailand faces a stark choice. It can confront the networks invading its economy and institutions. Or it can ignore them and risk state capture. Citizens already suffer billions in scam losses. Online fraud, identity theft and digital blackmail have surged.

Ordinary families lose savings, pensions and wages to foreign call-centre rings. Meanwhile, those criminal profits may now influence elections and policy decisions. Therefore, action is urgent.

Critics warn that if the government protects suspects, Thailand risks becoming a safe haven for transnational crime. The pattern is not subtle. Ministers skip hearings. Political allies defend accused figures. Major firms request delays. Foreign financiers seek citizenship. And regulators admit they are racing to catch up. As one MP said, “This is not a coincidence. This looks like a network protecting itself.”

Reform urged to prevent Thailand becoming a haven for scam networks and corrupt foreign influence

Furthermore, Thailand’s image faces risk. Global investors monitor political stability and financial transparency. If foreign scam capital infiltrates listed firms and ministries, the country could face sanctions or banking restrictions. Major banks could suffer reputational damage. Capital markets could face scrutiny from international regulators. And Thailand’s economic recovery could stall.

Lawmakers are presently demanding immediate reform. They call for new digital-asset rules, stronger banking surveillance and rapid financial-trace authority.

They also call for cross-border cooperation with US, EU and regional agencies. Additionally, they are pushing for whistleblower protections and cybersecurity expansion. Criminal networks thrive in silence and corruption. Therefore, transparency is essential.

The public now watches closely. Social-media discussions exploded following the hearing. Voters asked why ministers dodged questioning. They demanded the names of the seven listed firms. They shared warnings about cyber-scam hubs in Cambodia. And they demanded accountability from the ruling powers. The mood is shifting. A sense of urgency — even crisis — grows.

Lawmakers and public seek transparency, cross-border cooperation and action against scam networks

Meanwhile, business leaders privately expressed concern. They worry that legitimate firms may suffer reputational fallout. They also fear market instability if political scandals escalate. However, many quietly support the investigation.

They believe cleansing the system protects long-term investment. “Dirty money destroys real business,” one executive said privately. “We need truth, even if painful.”

Ultimately, parliament must choose a path. It can expose corruption and defend national security. Or it can retreat into silence. The stakes are immense. Financial sovereignty, democratic stability and public trust hang in the balance. As one MP concluded, “The question is not whether money came. The question is whether the government is fighting criminals — or protecting them.”

