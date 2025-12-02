Big Joke repeats shocking claims that the true Hat Yai flood death toll is far higher than official 140. The ex top cop warns deaths could reach thousands, challenges health ministry publicly, while Thailand faces ฿500 billion in regional damage and ongoing recovery.

Former top cop General Surachate Hakparn, or Big Joke, again claimed on Monday that the true death toll from last week’s Hat Yai floods is far higher. He challenged the health ministry’s permanent secretary to a public exchange, insisting he could explain the situation and warning that deaths could reach the thousands. The Ministry of Public Health confirmed 140 deaths in Hat Yai on Monday, while noting more bodies were still being processed. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anutin’s government faces an estimated ฿500 billion in regional flood damage. Mr. Anutin declined to comment on General Surachate’s Sunday call for him to resign and avoid returning to Hat Yai over the government’s handling of the crisis.

Former Deputy National Police Chief General Surachate Hakparn, known as Big Joke, has again claimed that the death toll in Hat Yai is far higher than official figures indicate. Furthermore, he emphasised that the true scale of the disaster remains underreported.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Health has confirmed 140 deaths in the southern city from what authorities describe as the worst flooding in 300 years. However, Big Joke challenged the permanent secretary of the Ministry, asserting that he can publicly verify the true death toll. In addition, he said many households remain stranded in the city, which is still recovering from floodwaters.

Moreover, the estimated economic damage from the southern floods has risen to ฿500 billion, according to the Finance Ministry. On Monday, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul declined to respond to Big Joke’s outburst on Sunday, further highlighting the tension between official reports and public perception.

Big Joke calls for public verification and urges Prime Minister to address Hat Yai flood death toll

Big Joke had called on the prime minister to resign and avoid returning to Hat Yai following criticism of the government’s flood management. Moreover, he stressed that leadership accountability was essential given the scale of the disaster.

The former senior policeman has publicly requested that the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health provide an opportunity to allow him to assist in counting bodies and to show the public. In addition, he noted that public trust in government data is low, which further complicates relief and recovery efforts.

On December 1, he posted on Facebook, offering to come to Hat Yai, count the bodies, and verify figures. Furthermore, he emphasised that his goal is to reveal accurate numbers and assist residents in protecting their rights, rather than to politicise the situation.

Dr. Sakda Alpach, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health, confirmed that Songklanagarind Hospital serves as the primary collection centre for deaths. As of 4:00 PM on December 1, 140 deaths were recorded, an increase of two from November 30. Of these, 65 occurred in hospitals, while 75 occurred outside hospitals.

Ministry confirms 140 deaths and explains hospital and outside fatalities. Public trust remains low

In response to claims by Big Joke that deaths reached the thousands, Dr. Sakda stated that Ministry officials were on-site throughout the disaster. Moreover, he said seven shipping containers were prepared to manage casualties. He added that these precautions were aimed at preventing additional deaths and ensuring proper handling of bodies.

The Ministry reported that 23 bodies have been returned to relatives. Meanwhile, Hat Yai Hospital sustained damages estimated at ฿1 billion. Furthermore, emergency services are expected to resume normal operations this week, allowing recovery efforts to continue.

The controversy over a LINE chat involving a Ministry of Public Health executive also drew attention.

Specifically, the chat reportedly discussed deaths in Hat Yai in a casual manner. However, Prime Minister Anutin dismissed the matter as routine political activity. He said he was focused on assisting residents, adding that the chat did not constitute a crisis.

In a November 30 interview, Anutin stated that verified figures from doctors are definitive. In addition, he said the Ministry’s numbers represent the most accurate death count.

When asked about public attacks, the prime minister said he continued working and did not engage with criticism. Furthermore, he noted that political challenges of this nature are common and expected in times of disaster.

Verified death records remain central as officials dismiss political controversies amid Hat Yai flooding

Flooding in southern Thailand began on November 21, affecting 2.9 million people across eight provinces.

Hat Yai, in Songkhla Province, was the hardest hit. According to the Finance Ministry, economic losses exceed ฿500 billion. Both urban and rural areas experienced disruptions to transport, utilities and public services.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas confirmed that the prime minister chaired a cross-ministerial meeting to accelerate relief.

The meeting included Finance, Commerce, Labour, and Digital Economy ministries, alongside relevant agencies. Consequently, the National Economic Policy Committee endorsed a comprehensive relief and rehabilitation package.

Initial aid was delivered on Sunday during a visit to Hat Yai. Officials distributed survival kits, food, and drinking water. In addition, authorities surveyed damage impacting small and large businesses. The relief package includes financial aid, tax measures, insurance support, and repairs to critical infrastructure.

Initial relief packages include survival kits and food packs. Damage assessment in the affected Hat Yai areas

Short-term relief focuses on urgent necessities such as shelter, utilities, and unemployment compensation. State-supported donations and tax relief are included. Longer-term measures aim to ease debt burdens and support economic recovery. State-owned banks will offer a 12-month freeze on loan principal and interest, with zero interest charged during the suspension.

Additional credit lines include interest-free loans for recovery and emergency needs. Tax exemptions are available to affected individuals and businesses.

Cost-of-living relief includes customs duty exemptions on machinery for repairs, rental waivers for state property, and reduced utility bills. Mobile units are assisting with business registration and export procedures.

The Finance Ministry expects these measures to stabilise households and businesses. Furthermore, they aim to promote long-term economic recovery across southern provinces.

Government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat said the prime minister expects Hat Yai to return to normal within one month. He added that all agencies have been mobilised to expedite recovery.

Short-term emergency aid and long-term economic measures aim to restore normalcy in South

The Disaster Relief Centre reported that 26,000 verified households received ฿9,000 each. Payments totalled ฿239 million on Monday, processed through state banks. Families of deceased insured workers are also receiving compensation. Section 33 beneficiaries will receive ฿50,000, while Section 40 beneficiaries will receive ฿25,000.

Infrastructure recovery continues. The Provincial Waterworks Authority reported that 80% of water supply services have resumed. Full restoration is expected by December 3.

Hat Yai Hospital, a key medical facility, suffered damages estimated at ฿1 billion. Authorities continue repairing the facility and resuming operations.

Big Joke has emphasised discrepancies between his estimates and official figures. He said residents do not trust the government’s data. He also offered to publicly assist in counting bodies to ensure accurate reporting.

The Prime Minister’s office maintains that verified data from medical and public health authorities represents the official death toll. Discrepancies raised by external parties are noted but remain unconfirmed. Authorities reaffirm that all death records are verified through hospitals and collection centres.

Recovery and verification continue while government maintains official disaster death toll

Economic recovery is a central focus. The Finance Ministry estimates that restoring infrastructure, compensating households, and supporting businesses will require sustained government intervention. Relief measures are designed to stabilise communities and revive local economic activity.

All agencies have been directed to accelerate relief efforts. Public works, utilities, and medical services are prioritised. Coordination among ministries ensures the timely distribution of emergency aid.

State and private sector cooperation continues to facilitate recovery. Emergency funds, loans, and tax exemptions are coordinated with local authorities. Measures aim to support both short-term survival and long-term economic rehabilitation.

Officials are closely monitoring the evolving situation. Updates on casualties, damages, and relief distribution are regularly provided by the Ministry of Public Health and relevant agencies.

Coordinated relief and monitoring aim to restore infrastructure and stabilise the situation

The government has emphasised the rapid restoration of Hat Yai and the surrounding areas. Officials report that recovery operations are proceeding according to plan. Verified deaths in Hat Yai currently stand at 140. Monitoring and verification continue as the city recovers.

Flood damage has affected homes, businesses, infrastructure, and public services. Relief packages include food, water, shelter, and financial assistance. Furthermore, loans and tax relief are being extended to individuals and businesses.

Public health facilities are gradually returning to full operation. Hat Yai Hospital suffered significant damage but is now under restoration. Emergency services are expected to resume normal operations in the coming week.

Compensation programs continue for affected households and insured workers. The Disaster Relief Centre confirmed that payments to verified households have been processed. Additional support is provided to families of deceased workers.

Rapid government action mobilises resources and prioritises essential services for Hat Yai

Government agencies have mobilised resources to ensure rapid recovery. Utilities, transportation, and medical services are prioritised. Coordination between ministries aims to accelerate aid delivery. Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat Prompow has been tasked with reconnecting electricity and other essential utilities.

Prime Minister Anutin and senior officials continue on-site monitoring. They have emphasised immediate assistance and long-term recovery. All ministries are engaged in restoring normalcy and stability to affected areas.

Officials report that Hat Yai and the surrounding districts are expected to return to normal within one month. Coordination between the central government, state banks and local authorities continues. Recovery operations focus on restoring essential services and economic activity.

Verified figures and ongoing relief efforts aim to restore Hat Yai while maintaining the official death toll

Prime Minister Anutin has emphasised that verified figures from medical authorities represent the official death toll. Discrepancies from external sources remain unconfirmed. Restoration of critical infrastructure, water supply, and transport networks continues. Emergency relief reaches affected populations regularly.

All government agencies are fully engaged in immediate relief and long-term economic stabilisation. Recovery operations are coordinated with state-owned banks and relevant ministries. Short-term and long-term support measures are actively being implemented.

Officials report that Hat Yai will regain normalcy within a month. Monitoring of casualties, damages, and financial aid distribution continues daily. Verified data is maintained through hospitals and collection centres.

Prime Minister Anutin and other senior officials continue site visits to oversee relief operations. Agencies remain engaged in all aspects of recovery, from immediate relief to long-term economic rehabilitation.

In the meantime, there is no denying that Hat Yai has suffered a staggering loss. Certainly, General Surachate continues to question the official death tally in the southern city. In the meantime, it is still rising as bodies are processed and identified. The city’s recovery appears slow and challenging.

