Defiant top cop Big Joke faces criminal defamation case in Bangkok, stands by TV claims police are a ‘criminal organisation,’ and vows to release detailed evidence on bribery and corruption. The former top cop promises major new revelations in the coming days.

Defiant and indefatigable, former Deputy National Police Chief General Surachate Hakparn reported to the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) in Bangkok on Tuesday. He faced a criminal complaint for defamation, reportedly filed last week. The complaint, authorised by National Police Commissioner General Kittirat Phanphet, alleges Surachate defamed the police during a TV interview in late October, after the Police Complaints Review Board recommended charges against 200 senior officers. Surachate called the Royal Thai Police a ‘criminal organisation’ on national TV. On Tuesday, he stood by his remarks, saying they were based on facts and referred to senior officers. He told reporters he spent the past year gathering information. Now, he is ready to resume his campaign, with a new tranche of revelations.

Pol. Gen. Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn, former deputy national police chief, appeared at the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) on Tuesday. The visit followed a defamation complaint reportedly filed against him by the Royal Thai Police Office.

Surachate arrived openly, stating that he had not fled the country. He emphasised he was ready to confront all legal proceedings. Furthermore, he said he would release substantial information within the coming week.

At 10:50 a.m., Surachate arrived at the CSD, near the Central Investigation Bureau’s complaint centre. He told reporters, “I’m still in the area, I haven’t fled.” He added that he wanted to demonstrate his innocence. The visit was prompted by a complaint alleging that his public remarks defamed the Royal Thai Police.

Former police chief stands firm at CSD on defamation complaint. Vows to release new information

Surachate said that Pol. Gen. Kittirat Phanphet, national police chief, had instructed Pol. Lt. Gen. Trirong Phiwpaen, deputy commissioner, to file the complaint. However, he confirmed that no summons had been issued.

Also, no charges had yet been formally filed. Surachate described his presence at the CSD as voluntary. Moreover, he declared that he would participate fully in the legal process and contest all matters.

He repeated his previous assertion that “the police are the largest criminal organisation” in Thailand. He cited evidence involving over 30 officers implicated in online gambling bribes.

Additionally, he noted more than 200 individuals had been exposed, including the former National Police Chief. Surachate clarified that his statements targeted individual officers, not the Royal Thai Police Office itself. He said the remarks reflected systemic issues that were long known to the public.

Surachate insists comments reflect systemic issues and evidence involving over 200 corrupt officers

Surachate also referenced a televised program from October 31, noting he did not explicitly accuse the Royal Thai Police Office. Instead, he addressed longstanding systemic problems.

He cautioned the National Police Chief to investigate thoroughly before filing charges. Surachate added that accusations against him arose because he was the most informed and sensitive observer of the issues. He confirmed he would release full details in due course.

He said that if a summons were issued, he would comply immediately. Surachate pointed out that the maximum penalty for the alleged offence did not exceed three years. Therefore, only a summons could be issued, not an arrest warrant.

He requested to be formally informed of the charges before giving any statements. Additionally, he said he had coordinated with the CSD commander regarding the date of his appearance.

During his visit, Surachate referred to police officers who had previously stated they would flee if found guilty by the National Anti-Corruption Commission. He said those officers would not flee. Furthermore, he claimed knowledge of the locations of certain officials’ homes in England. He predicted that the truth regarding ongoing investigations would gradually emerge.

Warns he will not flee and claims knowledge of officials’ homes in England as investigation proceeds

He described the past year as a period of quiet information gathering. Surachate compared this time to a boxer training daily. He said the current moment was the time for the real confrontation.

Additionally, he claimed to have identified investigators who acted correctly and those who did not. He promised a comprehensive summary of this information would be released within the week.

Regarding speculation that his appearance challenged those accusing him of fleeing, Surachate said the accusers were repaying their benefactors. He added that this would occur whether their actions were right or wrong. He emphasised that the legal process should guide the fight. Personal conflicts, he said, should be resolved later.

Surachate also addressed ongoing gambling and scam issues. He described these problems as theatrical in nature. Without concrete enforcement, he said, these issues could not be fully resolved. He added that complaints about police bribery continue nationwide but remain unresolved.

Surachate described gambling and scam problems as theatre and clarified the case with officers

He outlined his schedule after visiting the CSD. Surachate said he would proceed to the Administrative Court. He also planned to visit the Constitutional Court for various legal matters.

Later, he would travel to the southern region to assist local communities. He reiterated that he had not fled and would follow all legal procedures.

At 11:45 a.m., after meeting with investigators from CSD Division 1, Surachate clarified his intentions. Investigators asked if he intended to meet formally or just report his presence in Bangkok.

He said he wanted to meet to understand the Royal Thai Police’s claims against him. Investigators noted that the complaint was limited to defamation. Surachate acknowledged the complaint but denied wrongdoing.

The complaint concerned remarks he made to reporters, describing the police as the largest criminal organisation.

Surachate says remarks based on documented bribery and targeted corrupt officers, not the police office

Surachate said the remarks were based on documented bribery among officers in online gambling operations. He added that his statements reflected publicly known issues. The accusations targeted corrupt officers, not the Royal Thai Police Office itself.

Surachate said the legal complaint appeared aimed at silencing him. He claimed he possessed the most information about ongoing investigations.

Furthermore, he said he would release further information within the coming week. Surachate explained that he had been quiet for the past year to collect and organise detailed evidence. He emphasised that his current actions were deliberate and methodical.

Surachate confirms police chief authorised complaint and insists all utterances are lawful and truthful

He also confirmed that Pol. Gen. Kittirat Phanphet had directed Pol. Lt. Gen. Trirong Phiwpaen to file the defamation complaint. Surachate said this was part of a formal legal process, which he was prepared to face. He stressed that all his actions were lawful and consistent with previous statements.

Surachate’s appearance at the Crime Suppression Division ended before he proceeded to the Constitutional Court. He left without incident. He said he would continue all legal proceedings and release information as promised. Surachate reaffirmed that he had not fled the country. He also emphasised his readiness to participate in all forthcoming legal matters.

ChatGPT said:

Pol. Gen. Surachate Hakparn’s statements at the CSD provide a detailed account of his position regarding the defamation complaint. He emphasised his cooperation with investigators and full compliance with legal procedures. Additionally, he maintained that his previous remarks were factual. Surachate confirmed that more information would be released within the week, signalling ongoing developments in his mission to expose corruption in the ranks. In short, the maverick deputy police chief continues on his course, which remains unchanged since charges were brought against him early last year. He has consistently claimed he was framed by elements within the Royal Thai Police who feared he would attain the top job as National Police Chief.

Further reading:

Big Joke repeats his startling claims about the true scale of deaths in the Hat Yai flooding disaster

Stinging attack on Prime Minister Anutin from former top cop Gen Surachate Hakparn over Hat Yai deaths

Prime Minister Anutin’s best laid political plans sunk by Hat Yai unfolding disaster as failures emerge

Man last seen starving in Hat Yai found dead on Sunday by rescuers, another fatality from the disaster

Ebbing waters in Hat Yai revealed dead bodies as the disaster in the southern city sparks public anger

33 deaths and still rising as southern floods threaten to overwhelm the government’s dithered response

Rising ‘Water of Death’ sees Songkhla and Hat Yai facing worst flooding in 300 years say some observers

Northern Mekong River provinces battling the most severe flooding in 40–50 years after massive rainfall

People’s Party on campaign but on guard against potential legal complaints to oversight agencies

Wealthy young People’s Party leader aims to create a technology-driven and efficient welfare state

Launch of the People’s Party with ‘Teng’ or Nattapong Ruangpanyawut as its new leader not Sirikanya Tansakul