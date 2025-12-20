Brit online tour operator in Thailand arrested by police and charged with running an illegal business

British online tour operator arrested in Bangkok after police say he ran illegal national park tours for over a decade. Officers estimate he cost Thailand more than ฿10 million. The 53-year-old sold 18-day trips online, led tours himself, but now faces jail on criminal charges.

Police in Bangkok have arrested a 53-year-old British man accused of causing ฿10 million in losses to Thailand’s foreign tourism industry over a decade. The man, identified by police as Mr. Mark or Mr. Nicholas, sold 18-day specialised tours through a website operated outside Thailand, charging about ฿100,000 per guest, excluding air fares. Investigators tracked him for months, gathering digital evidence of his activities at hotels, venues, and national park entry points across five provinces. He has been provisionally charged with operating an unlicensed tour business and illegally working in Thailand, with additional charges under consideration. He faces up to two years in prison and remains in custody.

Thai tourist police have arrested a British man accused of operating an illegal tour business across Thailand for more than a decade. Authorities said he repeatedly led foreign tourists through national parks without licenses or permits. The arrest took place in Bangkok, specifically at Suvarnabhumi Airport, on Thursday, December 18, 2025. According to police, officers detained the suspect after he dropped off a group of tourists at the terminal.

According to authorities, the suspect is a 53-year-old British national. Police initially identified him as Nicholas. However, official records also referred to him as Mark. Police said both names referred to the same individual, although no explanation was provided. Following the arrest, officers transferred him to Lat Krabang Police Station for further legal proceedings.

The arrest followed a lengthy undercover investigation. Earlier, tourist police received a complaint alleging illegal tour operations.

Investigation launched after complaint, with tourist police tracking suspect across five provinces

As a result, investigators began monitoring the suspect’s activities. Over time, undercover officers followed multiple tour groups across several provinces. According to police, officers observed the suspect throughout entire trips.

Meanwhile, the case unfolded during a nationwide crackdown on tourism-related crime. The operation was ordered by National Police Chief Pol. Gen. Kittirat Phanphet. Specifically, this new specialised enforcement campaign targets crimes affecting the tourism industry. The operation is scheduled to run from December 17 to 25, 2025, coinciding with the peak travel season.

Under the directive, the Tourist Police Division mobilised investigation teams nationwide. Pol. Lt. Gen. Saksira Puek-am oversaw the division. Meanwhile, Pol. Col. Man Rotthong led the Investigation Division’s field operations. Pol. Lt. Col. Piyapong Bukunthos served as a key investigator on the case.

According to police, undercover officers documented that the suspect handled every aspect of the tours. He designed itineraries and arranged accommodation and meals. In addition, he covered expenses during the trips. Furthermore, police said he personally drove the vehicles and acted as the guide.

Police say suspect ran tours alone, driving, guiding, and managing logistics without licensed Thai staff

Importantly, no licensed Thai guides or staff accompanied the groups. As a result, authorities said the tours violated Thai tourism and labour laws. Under Thai law, tour businesses require authorisation from the registrar. Likewise, foreigners are prohibited from working without valid permits.

According to investigators, the suspect led wildlife and nature tours in multiple national parks. These included Kaeng Krachan National Park in Phetchaburi province. Other destinations included Khao Yai and Doi Inthanon. Meanwhile, tourist police released photographs showing the suspect paying park entrance fees on behalf of clients.

Police said the tours were marketed as niche experiences. According to investigators, the suspect described them as informal trips among friends. However, authorities said the operations were clearly commercial. Payments were collected directly from participants.

Investigators said bookings were made through a personal website. Notably, the website was hosted overseas. It allowed foreign tourists to access itineraries and reserve tour packages online. According to police, the platform promoted 18-day tours covering five provinces.

Website-based tour packages sold overseas offered repeated 18-day trips across five Thai provinces

Police said the tours were offered repeatedly over many years. Each package cost about ฿100,000 per person. However, the price excluded international airfare. Groups were typically limited to about 10 participants, police said.

As a result, authorities estimated substantial financial damage. Police said the illegal operation caused losses exceeding ฿10 million over more than a decade. This estimate was based on repeated tour offerings and group sizes.

Meanwhile, investigators traced the suspect’s activities through online platforms. They reviewed websites and Facebook pages linked to the tours. According to police, the digital evidence confirmed long-term, repeated operations.

During questioning, police said the suspect admitted running the tours for more than 10 years. He acknowledged organising and leading trips continuously. According to authorities, he said he avoided suspicion by keeping groups small and informal.

Tourist police cite safety risks as the suspect drove park roads himself without permits or local guides

Meanwhile, tourist police cited safety concerns. Officers said national park roads require skilled local guides. In addition, police noted that the suspect drove the routes himself without authorisation. Authorities said this created potential risks for tourists.

Despite those concerns, police reported no injuries connected to the tours. However, the investigation focused on regulatory and labour violations rather than accidents.

The final phase of the operation took place at the airport. Officers followed the suspect after his latest tour concluded. Then, police waited until tourists were dropped off before intervening. During inspection, the suspect failed to produce a tour operator’s license or a valid work permit.

Arrest at Suvarnabhumi leads to charges for illegal tour operation and working without a legal permit

As a result, police arrested him at the scene. Officers charged him with operating a tour business without authorisation. He was also charged with working illegally as a foreign national.

According to police, the first charge carries a penalty of up to two years in prison or a fine of up to ฿500,000. The second charge relates to employment without a permit or outside authorised activities. Authorities said both charges were filed immediately.

The suspect remains in custody at Lat Krabang Police Station. Further legal proceedings are pending. Police said the investigation was conducted under standard enforcement procedures. For now, authorities have not announced additional arrests or related cases.

