British tourist found dead at Koh Samui hotel after Bo Phut police were called over theft and collapse

British tourist, 28, found dead at Koh Samui luxury hotel after collapse amid missing £1,500, drugs and late-night visitors as Bo Phut police probe morphine, meth use, CCTV footage and await autopsy while friend is treated in hospital in a complex case.

Officers at Bo Phut Police Station on Koh Samui are investigating a complex incident early Friday morning at a hotel on the island that left one British tourist dead and another hospitalised. The case involves the reported theft of £1,500 from a hotel room, a transgender woman and drugs, including morphine, methamphetamine and marijuana. Police are awaiting autopsy and toxicology results on the dead tourist, who was found in the room where the money went missing.

A 28-year-old British tourist was pronounced dead early Friday after being found unresponsive at a luxury hotel on Koh Samui, police said. Meanwhile, his British friend was also found unconscious at the same property. As a result, authorities launched an investigation into possible drug involvement and a reported cash disappearance.

Police from Bo Phut Police Station said they received the emergency call at about 4 a.m. At that point, hotel staff reported two foreign guests were not responding. The incident occurred at a high-end hotel in the Chaweng Beach area. Shortly afterwards, officers and paramedics were dispatched to the scene.

According to police, one man was found collapsed at the hotel reception. At the same time, a second man was discovered unconscious inside a guest room. Both men were British nationals who were sharing the room. Emergency responders then transported both men to hospital.

One British tourist dies after collapse while friend survives and is hospitalised after Koh Samui incident

However, one of the men could not be revived. Police identified the deceased as Luke, 28. He was pronounced dead at 4:53 a.m., officers said. Meanwhile, the second man, identified as Kris, 28, survived the incident.

Kris was initially treated at a local hospital. Later, he was transferred to another medical facility, police said. At present, he remains in stable condition. However, he has not yet been able to provide a statement.

According to the preliminary investigation, events began earlier in the morning. At about 2:35 a.m., Kris returned to the shared room. He was accompanied by a 21-year-old transgender woman. Police said he had met her earlier at an entertainment venue.

Shortly afterwards, the pair entered the room together. Meanwhile, Luke was not present at that time. About 30 minutes later, Luke returned to the room, police said. He was accompanied by a Thai man.

As a result, four people were briefly inside the room, investigators said. Police reported that the transgender woman later left the room. However, the exact time of her departure has not been released. Soon after, the situation escalated.

Timeline shows friends entering room before cash complaint and collapse at hotel reception overnight

Roughly 15 minutes later, Kris went to the hotel reception, police said. There, he reported that cash was missing from the room. He claimed about £1,500, or approximately $1,900, had disappeared. According to police, he alleged the transgender woman took the money.

Shortly after making the report, Kris collapsed at the reception area. He then lost consciousness in front of hotel staff. Consequently, staff immediately contacted police and emergency services.

Meanwhile, officers rushed to the scene. Inside the guest room, police found Luke unconscious, they said. He was not breathing when discovered. As a result, CPR was administered before he was rushed to hospital.

Despite resuscitation efforts, Luke was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. Police confirmed the time of death as 4:53 a.m. Meanwhile, Kris was also taken to hospital for treatment.

Police detail collapse at reception, CPR in room, and confirmed death time after emergency response

Later, Kris was transferred to another hospital for further care. Police said his condition stabilised. However, due to his condition, investigators have not yet taken a full statement.

A preliminary examination of Luke’s body found no external injuries, police said. Therefore, investigators turned their focus to possible internal causes. A search of his clothing was then conducted.

During that search, police found a plastic tube in Luke’s pants pocket. According to officers, such tubes are commonly used to store cannabis. No other items were disclosed at that stage.

Meanwhile, preliminary medical tests were conducted on Luke. Police said morphine was detected in his system. However, investigators have not determined how the substance entered his body. Additionally, police said it remains unclear whether the drug is linked to the death.

Investigators find no injuries, discover cannabis tube and detect morphine in the survivor during tests

As a result, a full autopsy was ordered. The examination will be carried out by the Police Hospital’s forensic institute. Detailed toxicology results are now pending.

Investigators also questioned the transgender woman involved. After giving a statement, she was released, police said. No charges were announced in her case.

Meanwhile, the Thai man who accompanied Luke was also questioned. He was subjected to a drug test, police said. According to investigators, he tested positive for methamphetamine.

However, police did not disclose whether the man remains in custody. His role in the incident is still under review. Investigators said further questioning may follow.

Police Superintendent Col. Kanchawit Phoprasit provided an update on the case. He said officers are reviewing CCTV footage from the hotel. The footage is being examined to establish movements and timing.

Police review CCTV, question companions, and trace missing cash while awaiting autopsy and lab results

Meanwhile, investigators are tracing the reported missing cash. Police are working to determine whether the money was taken and by whom. They are also examining how it may have left the room.

According to Col. Kanchawit, investigators are coordinating closely with forensic specialists. They are awaiting autopsy and toxicology findings. These results are expected to clarify the cause of death.

Police are also reviewing statements from hotel staff and witnesses. Further interviews are planned once Kris is able to speak. For now, no arrests have been announced.

Authorities said the investigation remains active. Multiple lines of inquiry are ongoing. Further updates are expected once forensic results are completed.

