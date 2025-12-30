Jealousy drives 28 year old man to murder suicide in Bang Na after his girlfriend found a new boyfriend

A jealous 28-year-old motorbike delivery driver murders his ex-girlfriend in Bang Na after she found a new boyfriend, then shoots himself in a murder-suicide, police confirm. Both had rented rooms nearby. Investigation ongoing with forensic evidence collected.

A 28-year-old motorbike delivery driver murdered his ex-girlfriend Saturday night after a heated argument. The incident occurred in a building where both had rented rooms. The young woman’s father told police the man had abused his daughter, who had recently found a new boyfriend. Driven by intense jealousy, he tried to reconcile with her Saturday evening. When she refused, he shot her in the back of the head with a .38-calibre handgun. He then fled to a nearby alley and took his own life.

A young delivery rider, driven by jealousy, shot his ex-girlfriend dead before taking his own life in Bangkok. The incident occurred in the Bang Na area late on December 27, 2025. Police confirmed the deaths and are investigating the circumstances.

At 10:59 PM, Pol. Lt. Natthanon Nabngamthanaset, Deputy Investigator at Bang Na Police Station, received a report of a shooting outside a rented room. He immediately went to the scene with Pol. Col. Surapong Sukyaem, Superintendent of Bang Na Police Station, forensic officers, a coroner from Chulalongkorn University’s Department of Forensic Medicine, and volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation.

Police found the body of Ms. Sunisa, 27, lying face up in front of a ground-floor rented room. She worked as a saleswoman at a gold shop. She was wearing a white and orange short-sleeved polo shirt and black trousers. Ms. Sunisa had a gunshot wound to the back of her head. Police recovered one spent .380 calibre shell casing at the scene.

Police discover young woman shot dead outside her rented room in Bang Na late on Saturday night

The suspect was identified as 28-year-old Peerapol, a delivery rider who had recently broken up with Ms. Sunisa. He fled into an alley after shooting her. Authorities found him collapsed nearby, having attempted suicide with the same firearm. Police recovered a homemade .380 calibre gun and a spent shell casing near his right hand. He was taken to Thainakarin Hospital but later died.

During the investigation, Ms. Sunisa’s father said the family rented a room on the ground floor. Peerapol rented a room upstairs. He had been in a relationship with Ms. Sunisa, but was extremely jealous. The father stated Peerapol had previously assaulted his daughter, prompting her to file a police report at Bang Na Police Station. The couple had separated three to four months prior.

After the breakup, Ms. Sunisa began dating a new partner. Peerapol reportedly continued to be possessive. On the day of the shooting, the father said his daughter and Peerapol had been drinking near their rented rooms before separating.

Suspect had history of abuse and suffered jealousy after breakup after victim found new partner

Peerapol later returned to speak with Ms. Sunisa, leading to a heated argument. The father then heard gunshots and found his daughter lying on the ground. He immediately contacted police.

Police confirmed that Peerapol fled after shooting Ms. Sunisa. He then attempted to end his own life to avoid legal consequences. Both bodies were removed from the scene and sent to Chulalongkorn Hospital for autopsy. Authorities plan to contact relatives to arrange the collection of the bodies for religious rites.

Pol. Col. Surapong Sukyaem, Superintendent of Bang Na Police Station, stated the investigation indicated jealousy as the motive. He confirmed Peerapol shot his ex-girlfriend before attempting suicide. The investigation is ongoing, and police are collecting evidence to finalise the case.

Forensic officers documented the scene and recovered ballistic evidence. They confirmed that the firearm used was a homemade .380 calibre gun. One shell casing was recovered near Ms. Sunisa’s body, and another near Peerapol. Police noted no additional suspects were involved.

Ballistic evidence confirms suspect acted alone in shooting ex-girlfriend and then committing suicide

Neighbours reported hearing gunshots late on the night of December 27. Emergency responders arrived quickly. Volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation assisted in handling the scene and supporting the family.

Ms. Sunisa’s father described Peerapol’s behaviour as increasingly aggressive after the breakup. Police records show that the previous assault complaint was filed at Bang Na Police Station several months prior. Authorities confirmed that the new relationship of Ms. Sunisa certainly contributed to Peerapol’s motive.

Officials emphasised the case involved a single suspect who took both his ex-girlfriend’s life and his own. Police also confirmed that Peerapol did not leave a note. Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage and witness statements to establish a precise timeline.

Police officers at the scene confirmed that the shooting occurred outside the rented room on the ground floor. The alley behind the building provided the location where Peerapol attempted suicide. Medical staff at Thainakarin Hospital documented the injuries of both individuals.

Authorities confirm the single suspect killed his ex-girlfriend and himself with no accomplices involved

The Bang Na Police Station continues to coordinate with forensic experts from Chulalongkorn University. They are examining the bullets, firearms, and shell casings. The autopsy results will be used to confirm the sequence of events.

Authorities have warned residents in the area to remain cautious but stated there is no ongoing threat to the public. Police confirmed that Peerapol acted alone and there was no evidence of accomplices.

Relatives of both the victim and perpetrator have been informed. Arrangements for religious rites are being coordinated according to family wishes. Police confirmed that all legal procedures will follow standard protocol, including documentation, autopsy and finally case closure.

The Bang Na Police Station urged witnesses to provide any additional information. They also stated that the case highlights the importance of documenting previous incidents of assault and monitoring threats from former partners.

Police continue probe and coordinate with families while warning the public of the ongoing threat

The deaths of Ms. Sunisa and Peerapol mark a tragic incident of domestic violence escalating to homicide and suicide. Authorities confirmed both individuals were adults with no children involved in the incident.

Police are finalising reports, including statements from family members, neighbours, and forensic officers. The evidence collected will support official records and the coroner’s autopsy.

Bang Na Police will continue monitoring the area and provide updates if new information emerges. The investigation remains active until all details are confirmed and documented.

