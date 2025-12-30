Lawyer for Thaskin challenges the legality of Attorney General’s decision to appeal lèse-majesté case

Thaksin’s lawyer challenges the Attorney General’s move to appeal his lèse-majesté acquittal, calling it potentially unlawful. The AG denies any political link to his daughter’s election bid, while Thaksin remains in prison awaiting parole under standard rules.

Former Premier Thaksin Shinawatra’s lawyer on Tuesday said Mr. Thaksin will stay in prison as long as required, treated like any other inmate at Khlong Prem Prison in Bangkok. At the same time, Mr. Winyat Chatmontri revealed he sent a strong letter to Attorney General Itthiporn Kaewthip challenging the appeal against Mr. Thaksin’s August acquittal on lèse-majesté, calling it potentially unlawful. He also flagged possible political interference, noting Ms. Kanyaporn Kaewthip’s candidacy for the Bhumjaithai Party in the upcoming General Election. The Attorney General, however, strenuously denied any connection, insisting his daughter’s actions are separate from the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG).

On Tuesday, following a visit to Khlong Prem Central Prison, the lawyer for former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra briefed reporters. He said Mr. Thaksin is prepared to wait beyond six months before he becomes eligible for parole. He added that the ex-Premier will comply with all prison regulations governing his incarceration.

Mr. Thaksin currently remains a medium-class prisoner and has not been promoted to good-conduct class. Consequently, his parole eligibility under the general program is not immediate.

Furthermore, promotion from medium to good class by the central prison committee may not occur until April 2026. This implies that even if his six-month sentence expires in March 2026, parole may still be delayed.

Thaksin remains a medium-class prisoner complying fully with regulations until he is paroled

Lawyer Winyat Chatmontri said both he and Mr. Thaksin understand the correctional process. Therefore, they accept remaining incarcerated until classification adjustments are finalised.

He emphasised that no officials would be pressured, and no power would be improperly used. Accordingly, Mr. Thaksin is prepared to wait six months, eight months, or longer, depending on the regulations.

Regarding the Section 112 case, Mr. Winyat said the Attorney General had ordered an appeal after the committee’s prior vote against it. Previously, the Section 112 Case Review Committee voted 8:2 against an appeal. Subsequently, the Attorney General issued the appeal summons. Consequently, Mr. Winyat submitted a letter on December 26, 2025, requesting fairness and challenging the Attorney General’s authority to override the committee.

He stated that the committee’s decision must be respected, as it holds absolute authority once established. Moreover, the process used contradicted Section 20 of the Criminal Procedure Code. That section allows the Attorney General to order cases outside the Kingdom. However, it does not permit overriding a committee established for case review. Therefore, the letter argued that the process was improper and invalid from the start.

Lawyer argues Attorney General’s override of committee vote may be unlawful under legal procedure

Mr. Winyat also highlighted potential political concerns. He noted that shortly after the appeal order, the Attorney General’s daughter, Ms. Kanyaporn Kaewthip, registered as a candidate for the Bhumjaithai Party.

Accordingly, he said the timing raised questions about conflicts of interest. The top lawyer clarified that the daughter has the legal right to run for office, but the coincidence was noted publicly.

He added that, as Mr. Thaksin’s lawyer, he believes the Attorney General’s action disregarded the committee’s resolution. He described the action as a violation of Thai law and internal regulations. Therefore, he requested explanations and copies of all relevant documents from the Attorney General’s office. He said reviewing these documents is essential to understanding the appeal process and the decision to disregard the committee’s decision.

He continued that his office must verify whether the Attorney General acted unilaterally or misused authority. Furthermore, they aim to determine whether Section 20 of the Criminal Procedure Code was appropriately applied. Mr. Winyat said the review could influence whether further legal action or appeals are necessary.

Review of Thaksin’s prison status shows medium-class designation delays parole eligibility

In addition, he provided an update on Mr. Thaksin’s prison status. Mr. Thaksin remains a medium-class prisoner and continues to comply with all correctional regulations. Moreover, the central prison committee has yet to recommend him for promotion to the good-conduct class. Consequently, general parole remains unavailable until class adjustments occur.

Mr. Winyat reiterated that Mr. Thaksin fully understands these procedures. Accordingly, the former Prime Minister accepts any timeframe set for his parole.

He emphasised that all interactions with prison authorities are strictly within legal and regulatory frameworks. Furthermore, Mr. Thaksin will continue complying with correctional rules regardless of the length of stay required.

Regarding the Section 112 appeal, Mr. Winyat stressed procedural issues. He said the Attorney General’s override of the committee’s 8:2 vote constitutes a breach of protocol. Moreover, he noted the committee has absolute authority within its terms of reference. Therefore, ignoring the resolution conflicts with Thai law and internal regulations.

Timing of appeal raises concerns as Attorney General’s daughter registers for upcoming election

He also mentioned timing concerns. The appeal order came shortly before news broke that the Attorney General’s daughter registered as a Bhumjaithai Party candidate. Consequently, public attention focused on potential political influence. Mr. Winyat highlighted that his statements concern procedural adherence, not political opinion.

He said his office submitted formal requests for documents and clarifications. These include committee resolutions, appeal summons and the rationale behind ignoring the committee’s decision.

He noted that reviewing these documents is essential to determine if unilateral action was taken. Furthermore, the review will establish whether Section 20 of the Criminal Procedure Code was correctly applied.

Mr. Winyat also addressed the royal pardon process. He said the latest petition for Mr. Thaksin remains under review by the Office of the Royal Secretariat. Accordingly, no party, including lawyers, can influence the process. He noted that the decision is a matter of royal prerogative, and all citizens must await its outcome.

Thaksin to continue following regulations while Attorney General denies political interference

He confirmed that Mr. Thaksin will continue abiding by prison regulations during the review. Moreover, he will maintain his current medium-class status until classification adjustments are finalised. Mr. Winyat said any future parole will follow the official timeline without interference.

The Attorney General’s Office has denied any political involvement in related events. Attorney General Ittiporn Kaewthip said he had no influence over his daughter’s candidacy. Moreover, he underlined that she is of legal age and made her own decision independently. He said he does not affiliate with any political party and maintains office neutrality.

On December 29, 2025, the Attorney General confirmed that his daughter, Ms. Kanyaporn Kaewthip, registered as a candidate for Member of Parliament in Nonthaburi Constituency 1 under the Bhumjaithai Party. He highlighted that the decision was entirely her own. He added that he did not participate in any political activity related to her candidacy.

Mr. Winyat said he continues monitoring the Section 112 appeal and related proceedings. He said his office intends to ensure all actions comply with the law and established procedures. Furthermore, he stressed respect for committee resolutions, correctional regulations and legal norms.

Review to clarify why committee’s resolution was ignored and if Attorney General acted properly

He said reviewing documents will clarify why the committee’s decision was disregarded. Moreover, it will confirm whether the Attorney General’s office acted appropriately under Section 20. Mr. Winyat said the review will determine the next steps, which may include legal challenges or appeals.

He stated that Mr. Thaksin remains fully compliant with prison rules and regulations. Furthermore, the former Prime Minister continues as a medium-class prisoner, awaiting potential promotion and subsequent parole eligibility. Mr. Winyat said any future decisions will strictly follow the law and procedure.

The Attorney General, in his statement, emphasised impartiality. He underlined that his office is separate from political activity.

Attorney General clarifies OAG operations are separate from his daughter’s political decisions

He confirmed that the activities of the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG) are in no way his daughter’s political decisions. Certainly, he maintained that all office actions adhere strictly to Thai law and regulations.

Mr. Winyat, meanwhile, insisted Mr. Thaksin is prepared to wait until his classification status allows for parole eligibility. He made it clear that all procedures are being followed correctly and legally. Furthermore, any appeals or legal responses will be based solely on documented evidence.

He concluded that the royal pardon remains under review by the Office of the Royal Secretariat. He said Thai citizens must await the decision. Mr. Winyat pointed out forcefully that no outside influence can intervene in the process.

Accordingly, Mr. Thaksin will continue to comply with all correctional regulations. He will follow the parole and classification timelines as determined by prison authorities. Furthermore, all procedural steps regarding the Section 112 appeal are being monitored and documented for potential future action.

These developments come amid reports that Mr. Thaksin is in good spirits in recent weeks. The former PM, twice elected Prime Minister under the Thai Rak Thai Party, will miss the February 8th General Election. In the meantime, it appears that he is now reconciled to serving up to a year in prison, which is what he was sentenced to in September. Certainly, he will likely be paroled sometime after April.

Previously, it was reported that Mr. Thaksin was bitterly disappointed with the Attorney General’s surprise decision to appeal his acquittal by the Criminal Court in August. The former PM is additionally facing a massive ฿17.6 billion following a Supreme Court decision in November. This is related to the 2005 sale of his company to Singapore’s Temasek Holdings, a global investment fund. Previously, two lower courts had ruled in his favour.

