Thailand repatriates 18 Cambodian prisoners of war after 155 days, following a 72-hour ceasefire. Full Geneva Convention compliance observed, with Red Cross and ASEAN officials monitoring, as border tensions subside and authorities aim to maintain peace and stability.

In a New Year’s boost for border peace, Thailand on Wednesday morning fulfilled its December 27 Joint Border Commission (JBC) ceasefire commitments and returned 18 prisoners of war to Cambodia. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bangkok confirmed the 72-hour truce held and signalled a desire to build deeper trust with Cambodia. Peace remains fragile in both countries, where hawks push for further war while the business community calls for calm and implementation of the October peace plan.

Thailand, on Wednesday morning, repatriated 18 Cambodian prisoners of war. The transfer occurred at the Ban Phak Krad permanent border checkpoint. The checkpoint is located in Pong Nam Ron District, Chanthaburi Province.

The handover followed a 72-hour ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia. Authorities confirmed that the ceasefire expired without any clashes. The prisoners had been detained for 155 days.

At 10:00 AM, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued an official statement on the repatriation. The statement said the transfer was in accordance with Article 11 of the Joint Statement signed at the 3rd Special Session of the General Border Committee.

Thailand confirms repatriation of 18 Cambodian soldiers under joint border committee ceasefire pact

This session took place on December 27, 2025. It stipulated that Thailand would return the soldiers after a continuous 72-hour ceasefire. Additionally, the statement referenced the Joint Declaration signed on October 26, 2025, in Kuala Lumpur, which underlined peaceful border conduct.

Since their detention, the 18 Cambodian soldiers were treated in line with international humanitarian law. Specifically, the 1949 Geneva Conventions guided their care. Furthermore, the International Committee of the Red Cross monitored their welfare.

Thai authorities allowed periodic Red Cross visits. They also coordinated the delivery of letters from the soldiers to their families. Health checks were conducted before repatriation. Authorities ensured the soldiers’ return was voluntary, safe and dignified.

Observers were present during the repatriation. Both the Red Cross and ASEAN observers monitored the handover process. Families of the soldiers were informed in advance. Thai officials stated the repatriation reflected a desire to strengthen trust with Cambodia. They also laid emphasis on Thailand’s commitment to international humanitarian principles. Authorities expressed hope that Cambodia would reciprocate with concrete peace measures.

Officials highlight the treatment of Cambodian soldiers and the presence of third-party observers

Military officials, however, remain cautious about the border situation. Reports indicate Cambodia may be preparing for a third round of hostilities. Despite these concerns, the transfer of detainees proceeded as planned.

The decision was partly motivated by fears that one detainee could fall ill. Senior officials noted that any such illness could harm Thailand’s reputation. Therefore, authorities prioritised both humanitarian obligations and procedural compliance.

The operation followed the Third Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War. Thai authorities provided medical checks and logistical support. They also informed the soldiers of their rights under international law. The ICRC and ASEAN observers verified that all procedures adhered to legal standards. Officials stressed that the handover minimised risk to both soldiers and personnel at the border.

The soldiers were first taken into custody in mid-July. During detention, their conditions were closely monitored. Authorities maintained records of all activities.

Observers ensure full compliance by Thailand with the Geneva Convention during border war detention

Letters sent to families were delivered without delay. Periodic inspections ensured compliance with humanitarian and legal standards. These measures also reinforced Thailand’s commitment to the Geneva Conventions.

The 72-hour ceasefire was observed without incident. Security forces remained alert along the border throughout. Additionally, contingency measures were in place to prevent escalation. The release was coordinated between Thai and Cambodian authorities. Both sides confirmed that the transfer proceeded efficiently. Observers reported no disruption during the handover.

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted the repatriation aligns with broader diplomatic efforts. Specifically, the move follows the December 27 ceasefire and Kuala Lumpur Joint Declaration.

Officials highlighted that procedures were consistent with international humanitarian standards. The Ministry confirmed that monitoring will continue to ensure ongoing compliance.

Handover reflects Thailand’s structured approach and ongoing monitoring of the border and compliance

The handover also represents Thailand’s operational implementation of prior border agreements. Authorities highlighted the structured and coordinated approach. Medical checks were completed, logistics were managed, and security protocols were enforced. Cambodian officials received the soldiers at the designated checkpoint. Observers verified each step of the process.

Thailand has made clear that the release does not eliminate ongoing security concerns. Military officials continue monitoring the border for potential threats. Measures are in place to prevent further clashes. Thai authorities remain prepared for a rapid response if hostilities resume.

The 18 soldiers returned to Cambodia without incident. The ICRC verified the humanitarian and legal procedures. ASEAN observers confirmed adherence to international standards.

Thai officials stress operational and humanitarian values following the 155-day detention of soldiers

Thai officials described the operation as consistent with previous commitments. These included the December 27 Joint Statement and the October 26 Kuala Lumpur Declaration.

The 155-day detention ended with full compliance with the Third Geneva Convention. Authorities confirmed that the prisoners’ welfare and rights were protected at all times. Observers and monitors documented the transfer from start to finish. Officials stressed that the operation demonstrated operational competence, legal compliance, and humanitarian adherence.

The situation in Bangkok remains focused on supporting the peace process. Authorities are determined to maintain stability along the border. Coordination with international observers will continue. Thailand has committed to monitoring further developments closely. Officials have stated that diplomatic and legal frameworks will guide all future actions.

Further reading:

Peace and war being weighed on both sides of Thai Cambodian border as tensions began to rise again

Ceasefire signed Saturday sees hostilities wind down for 72 hour monitoring period in wider peace deal

Outline peace deal agreed at border talks but cabinet approval needed before Defence Minister signs

Cambodia formally requests ceasefire at General Border Committee (GBC) as talks in Chanathaburi begin

Ceasefire prospects still there but there is scepticism if a deal can be forged between military chiefs

Travellers being ‘restricted’ from entering Thailand as security risks linked to the Thai Cambodian war

War to continue says PM Anutin. Dismisses President Trump’s ceasefire talk as a ‘misunderstanding’

Confusion after Trump’s 20 minute phone call with PM Anutin. US side claimed a ceasefire was agreed

Thailand moves to election mode after King approves dissolution of parliament decree request by Anutin

Constitutional crisis again as Bhumjaithai MPs vote to uphold the veto power of the Senate over reform

Prime Minister Anutin’s best laid political plans sunk by Hat Yai unfolding disaster as failures emerge

Man last seen starving in Hat Yai found dead on Sunday by rescuers, another fatality from the disaster