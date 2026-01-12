Young Russian tourist dies after speed boat overturns in Andaman Sea on Sunday after trawler collision

A tour speedboat carrying foreign tourists crashed into a fishing trawler off Phi Phi, capsizing and sinking in busy Andaman Sea waters, killing an 18-year-old Russian tourist and injuring 22 others as passengers were hurled into the sea alive on Sunday.

An 18-year-old Russian tourist died on Sunday after a speedboat collided with a trawler at sea and later overturned and sank, throwing passengers, mostly tourists, into the Andaman Sea and causing multiple injuries. The victim, Ms Starykh Elizaveta, was brought ashore but later died in hospital, while the boat operator has been taken into custody and maritime authorities have launched an investigation into negligence linked to the collision, which injured a total of 22 people, including three Thai crew members.

According to authorities, the collision happened at approximately 9:10 a.m. on January 11, 2026. At that time, Maritime Security Command Region 3 received an emergency report. The alert came from the Narenthra Andaman Center.

Immediately after the report, rescue operations were initiated. The Phuket Tourist Assistance Center dispatched a rescue vessel. Meanwhile, other maritime units were placed on standby.

Tour speedboat from Phuket to Phi Phi strikes trawling fishing vessel in busy Andaman Sea waters

The speedboat was operating as a tour vessel. It was travelling from Phuket to the Phi Phi Islands. At the time, the route was busy with tourist traffic. According to initial findings, the speedboat struck a fishing boat that was actively trawling. The fishing vessel was operating near Koh Phi Phi. The collision occurred in open waters of the Andaman Sea.

Soon after impact, passengers were thrown into the sea. Some were injured on deck. Others entered the water as the speedboat overturned. According to rescue teams, all passengers were wearing or provided with life jackets. Consequently, no one was reported missing. However, several sustained injuries.

The speedboat later capsized and sank. Despite this, rescue teams managed to recover all occupants. No bodies were trapped inside the vessel. At first, more than 10 injured passengers were reported. Subsequently, updated figures confirmed 22 injured persons. These included both crew and tourists.

According to the Maritime Enforcement Command Centre Region 3, three injured were Thai nationals. All three were crew members. Meanwhile, 19 of the injured were foreign tourists. Among the injured tourists, one was reported in critical condition. Later, authorities confirmed her death. She died after being brought ashore.

Russian tourist identified dead as hospitals triage injured passengers evacuated from site

The deceased was identified as Miss Starykh Elizaveta. She was 18 years old. She was a Russian national.

Medical officials provided triage classifications. Two patients were classified as condition orange. Meanwhile, 12 were classified as condition yellow. Seven were classified as condition green. Initially, 12 injured tourists were taken to Koh Phi Phi Hospital. This facility was closest to the collision site. Others were transported directly to Phuket.

Later, all the injured were transferred for further treatment. Boats were used for evacuation. The Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation assisted with logistics. Meanwhile, the Maritime Security Command Region 3 coordinated with local agencies. An area was prepared on Koh Phi Phi. The ferry Khaimook was readied for docking.

As a result, injured passengers were evacuated efficiently. All victims were eventually brought ashore safely. No further injuries were reported during transport. Vice Admiral Veerudom Muangchin oversaw the operation. He is the Director of Maritime Security Command Region 3. He ordered close monitoring of the situation.

Maritime command mobilises multi-agency rescue as vice admiral oversees Andaman Sea response

Following his instructions, the operations centre provided immediate assistance. Coordination involved multiple agencies. These included marine, port, and provincial authorities. The Pearl Centre in Phuket confirmed the deployment of two vessels. At the same time, Krabi Provincial Command units were activated. Port Security Control centres were notified.

Later in the day, the Marine Department released official findings. Mr. Kritphet Chaiyachue addressed the media. He is the Director-General of the Marine Department. According to Mr. Kritphet, he received a report at around 9:30 a.m. The report came from the Marine Department Region 5. It confirmed a collision near Koh Phi Phi.

The report stated that the speedboat had capsized. It also confirmed the fishing vessel was struck during trawling. Rescue operations were already underway. Accordingly, officials rescued all passengers and crew from the water. They were transported to Koh Phi Phi Hospital. Emergency treatment began immediately.

Investigators later confirmed that both vessels departed from Phuket. Therefore, further details were requested. The Regional Marine Office 5 in Phuket provided records. The speedboat was identified as Korawich Marine 888. Its registration number was 665100308. It had a gross tonnage of approximately 23.18 tons.

Passenger and vessel records confirm Phuket departure and a heavy tourist presence on board

At the time of the collision, 55 people were on board. This included three crew members. There were also 52 passengers. Passenger records showed 50 tourists. Additionally, one Thai guide and one foreign guide were present. Most tourists were Russian nationals.

The speedboat was operated by A Timer tour company. It departed from Ao Chalong Pier in Phuket. Its destination was the Phi Phi Islands. Meanwhile, the fishing vessel was identified as Pichai Samut 1. Its registration number was 238306458. It had a crew of 10 fishermen.

According to port documentation, the fishing vessel reported its departure on January 8. The notification was made to the Port In–Port Out Control Centre in Phuket. It was authorised for fishing activity.

At the time of the collision, the fishing vessel was trawling. Its nets were deployed. The vessel was operating legally in the area. The collision occurred at specific coordinates. These were 7°40.670′ North and 98°42.14′ East. The location was near Koh Phi Phi in Krabi province.

Strong winds and two-metre waves were cited as factors as investigators examine vessel handling

Weather conditions were recorded during the investigation. Waves were approximately two meters high. Winds were described as strong. According to the Marine Department, these conditions affected vessel control. Manoeuvring at close range was difficult. Visibility was not cited as a factor.

Initial investigations identified negligence as the primary cause. The speedboat was driven too close to the fishing vessel. Safe distance was not maintained. As a result, the speedboat lost control. It collided violently with the trawler. The impact caused severe damage.

Mr. Kritphet stated that the operator misjudged the situation. Even experienced operators can make errors. Decisions were made in a short timeframe. Following the collision, the speedboat overturned. Passengers were thrown into the sea. Injuries occurred during impact and evacuation.

The Marine Department confirmed one fatality. The deceased was a Russian tourist. Her death occurred after rescue and transport. The speedboat operator was taken into police custody. Legal proceedings are now pending. Authorities confirmed charges will be pursued.

Investigation expands as authorities review compensation insurance and operational compliance

Meanwhile, the Marine Department will continue its investigation. The Ministry of Tourism and Sports is also involved. Insurance and compensation matters are under review.

Officials confirmed assistance is being arranged for the deceased’s family. Relevant agencies are coordinating support. No compensation figures were disclosed.

Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation officials in Phuket released a separate report. They stated the collision occurred around 8:55 a.m. The timing closely matched maritime records. According to their report, the incident occurred between Koh Khai and Koh Phi Phi. This area lies within the Muang Krabi district. It is a busy tourist corridor.

Two rescue boats were dispatched immediately. They arrived shortly after the collision. Survivors were taken aboard safely. Photographs released by the Krabi Public Relations Office showed the rescue. Passengers were wearing life jackets. Rescue boats surrounded the overturned speedboat.

Injured passengers rushed ashore as authorities confirmed casualty figures and tightened inspections

Later, all the injured were landed at Chalong Pier in Phuket. Upon arrival, ambulances were waiting. Subsequently, patients were rushed to hospitals.

The Maritime Enforcement Command Centre Region 3 confirmed final injury figures. In total, three Thais and 19 foreigners were injured. Tragically, one later died, a female Russian tourist. Certainly, she is not the first foreign tourist to lose her life in a maritime incident this year in the same waters.

According to officials, no additional fatalities were reported in this latest case. Meanwhile, it is also understood that no crew members from the fishing vessel were injured. At present, damage assessments are ongoing.

The Marine Department stated that inspections will be intensified. Accordingly, regional offices in Phuket, Krabi, and Phang Nga were instructed to act. As a result, urgent meetings with operators were ordered.

Boat operator arrested as negligence suspected and maritime safety enforcement ramps up

At this time, there is a suggestion that the death and the accident involved negligence on the part of the boat operator. Therefore, legal action in this matter is expected. Hence, the arrest on Sunday of the boat operator.

Officials confirmed stricter pre-departure inspections. Vessel readiness will be reviewed. Safety equipment checks will increase.

Weather assessments will also be emphasised. Clearance procedures will be reviewed. Enforcement actions will follow the investigation results. As of Sunday evening, the case remained under investigation. Authorities said updates would be issued. No further incidents were reported in the area. Nonetheless, the loss of the life of the young Russian tourist warrants an intense and robust investigation by local maritime authorities.

