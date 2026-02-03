Bombshell audio clip suggesting a conservative plot is genuine says Lawyer Aun, says he has the numbers

Audio bombshell rocks Thai politics as lawyer defends leaked call. Minister cries fake, police probe stalls while election chiefs face mounting pressure. Questions posed over voting chaos and cash withdrawals. Demands for the Secretary-General’s resignation grow amid fears the General Election could be voided later.

On Tuesday, the lawyer who released a bombshell audio clip last weekend escalated pressure on election authorities by calling for the resignation of Election Commission Secretary-General Sawaeng Boonmee, saying the recording raises sharp questions about Thailand’s political crisis since last year, the unfolding electoral contest and the legitimacy of any government that may emerge. Lawyer Aun, also known as Patarapong Supaaksorn, insisted the clip captured a three-way telephone call and stressed its authenticity, stating that he possesses the phone numbers involved, which he said confirm both the recording’s veracity and the substance of its contents.

Thai activist lawyer Lawyer Aun on Tuesday defended the authenticity of an audio clip that has reached the highest levels of Thai politics. The recording has prompted official denials, police action, and widening scrutiny of election authorities. At the same time, it has sharpened focus on alleged political coordination outside formal systems of power.

The audio clip allegedly captures a telephone conversation involving Deputy Interior Minister Sakda Wichiensilp. Mr Sakda is based in Kanchanaburi. A local councillor is also heard on the call. According to those familiar with the recording, the discussion suggests political activity operating beyond party structures. In particular, it appears to indicate pressure supporting a Bhumjaithai Party-led government.

On Sunday, Mr Sakda rejected the allegation outright. The minister swiftly filed a police complaint. He stated the call never took place. He also claimed the audio clip was fabricated. As a result, police were asked to investigate its source and dissemination.

Lawyer disputes fabrication claim and says phone numbers prove three party call and confirms authenticity

However, on Tuesday, Lawyer Aun, or Patarapong Supaaksorn, directly challenged that claim. The Buriram activist insisted the call was genuine. He said it involved three participants. Moreover, he said it was a three-party conference call, not a single-channel recording. He added that he possessed the phone numbers involved. According to him, those numbers confirm the clip’s authenticity. He also said the recording had not been edited.

Meanwhile, the controversy unfolded against a broader backdrop of election criticism. The Election Commission and its Secretary-General, Sawaeng Boonmee, are facing a growing number of complaints. These complaints relate to anomalies during nationwide advance voting held last Sunday. Consequently, administrative performance has come under renewed scrutiny.

Mr Sawaeng has overseen elections since 2019. These include the 2019 general election. They also include the 2023 general election. In addition, they include the 2024 Senate election. As a result, critics have focused on long-term patterns rather than isolated incidents.

According to critics, the Election Commission has responded slowly to alleged irregularities. In particular, they point to cases linked to conservative political interests. They argue investigations have lacked urgency. They also say enforcement has been inconsistent.

Focus shifts to Senate election scandal and slow scrutiny over unresolved allegations of wrongdoing

Moreover, attention has again turned to the 2024 Senate election. Observers cite its scale and complexity. However, they also highlight delays in pursuing alleged wrongdoing. So far, no official findings have been released.

Further concerns emerged in recent days. These involve significant cash withdrawals. Specifically, ฿250 million was withdrawn from five bank accounts. The withdrawals occurred over a short period. As a result, questions were raised about their purpose.

On Friday, the Bank of Thailand acted. It sent evidence of the transactions to the Election Commission. The material outlined the withdrawals in detail. However, the Commission has not disclosed conclusions.

Despite this, an investigation was announced. Yet, no developments have been reported. As of this week, the matter remains unresolved.

On Saturday, Mr Sawaeng commented publicly. He said the withdrawals could represent a normal business transaction. However, he also made a further statement. He said preparing for vote buying was not a criminal activity. That remark immediately drew criticism.

Election chief clarifies vote buying remarks after backlash. Investigation into withdrawals launched

Subsequently, Mr Sawaeng issued a clarification. He said his remarks had been misunderstood. He later apologised for any confusion caused.

Against this backdrop, events escalated on February 3, 2026. On Tuesday, Lawyer Aun travelled to the Election Commission office. His legal name is Patarapong Supaaksorn. He is also widely known as Lawyer Aun Buriram.

During the visit, Mr Patarapong demanded Mr Sawaeng’s resignation. He said the Secretary-General should accept responsibility for flawed advance voting arrangements. He said accountability was required at the highest administrative level.

At the same time, he submitted materials to the Commission. He said these included evidence of conversations between national politicians and local politicians. According to him, those discussions sought support for a blue-coloured political party. He did not name the party in his submission.

Mr Patarapong also confirmed that he released the audio clip himself. The decision was deliberate. He said the recording was authentic. It had not been manipulated.

Lawyer confirms leaking audio clip himself as public questions authenticity amid AI concerns

Public reaction has been divided. Some listeners questioned whether the clip was genuine. Others suggested artificial intelligence could have been involved. In response, Mr Patarapong rejected those claims.

He said the file was not merely an audio recording. Instead, he said it was a screen recording. He said it captured a three-way conference call. Again, he said he possessed the phone numbers involved.

In addition, he said others had sent him supporting information. He said this included images. He said the images showed a meeting at a specific location. However, he did not disclose that location publicly.

Mr Patarapong said the issue had become national in scope. In turn, it raised serious administrative questions. He asked how the Election Commission would respond. The lawyer criticised the Commission’s public silence. In particular, he noted officials had avoided reporters.

Significantly, Lawyer Aum also rejected claims regarding personal motivation. The Buriram legal eagle said his actions were taken as a citizen. He said the demand for resignation was institutional, not personal.

Lawyer cites election law failures and argues Secretary General no longer meets legal standards

During his remarks, Mr Patarapong cited the election law. He referred to the Organic Act on Elections 2017. He specifically cited Section 55(5). That provision outlines qualifications for the Election Commission Secretary-General.

According to him, the law requires expertise and institutional benefit. The lawyer argued that repeated election failures demonstrated the opposite. He cited unresolved Senate collusion cases. In addition, he cited persistent administrative errors.

Furthermore, he pointed to communication failures. Lawyer Aun cited delays in distributing referendum materials. He cited problems linked to advance voting documentation. Certainly, these failures wasted public resources.

The activist insisted that citizens were the owners of those resources. He said retaining the current Secretary-General would deepen public suspicion. The top official’s removal was necessary to protect the institution.

Finally, he addressed a broader public reaction. On social media, calls have emerged for structural change. Some users have proposed returning election management to the Ministry of Interior. Mr Patarapong described this as a social phenomenon reflecting disillusionment.

Despite mounting pressure, the Election Commission presses ahead as parties warn of flaws

However, he noted the constitutional framework remains in force. He said the 2017 Constitution governs the current system. He said participation through voting remains mandatory.

As of Tuesday, the Election Commission had announced no further action. Mr Sawaeng, the long-serving Election Commission Secretary-General, remains in office. On Tuesday, the Election Commission was busy preparing for next Sunday’s general election. A statement was issued supporting election officials and staff involved.

At the same time, the Pheu Thai Party has also come forward to ask for a more robust response from the agency. Party leader Julapun Amornvivat and deputy leader Chusak Sirinil issued statements.

Mr Chusak was particularly concerned that the extent of the problems revealed last Sunday could lead to the poll results being nullified. There is a precedent for this in the 2006 general election, which in turn triggered the coup d’état that year that ousted former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

Police reported no progress on Mr Sakda’s complaint. Meanwhile, the authenticity of the audio clip remains disputed, and the issue continues to command national attention.

