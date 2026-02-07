Taxi driver tells police he doesn’t know what got into him after admitting the rape and theft of student

Bangkok police arrest a 51-year-old taxi driver accused of raping an unconscious university student after a late-night ride. The suspect allegedly took her to a Khlong Tan motel and stole her belongings. He later confessed to rape and nighttime theft.

A 51-year-old taxi driver working in Bangkok, originally from Udon Thani, was arrested by the Metropolitan Police Bureau on Wednesday night for raping a young university student who passed out in his vehicle. Sangwan Wongwiset drove a woman who had asked to go to Ekkamai to meet friends to a motel in the Khlong Tan area after she lost consciousness. He later stole her possessions. The suspect confessed to police, saying he did not know what got into him.

Police from the Crime Suppression Division of the Bangkok Metropolitan Police arrested a taxi driver accused of raping an unconscious passenger after a late-night trip. The arrest followed a formal complaint from a female university student.

According to police, the incident occurred after the victim lost consciousness inside the taxi. The suspect was later charged with rape and nighttime theft.

According to investigators, the suspect was identified as Mr. Sangwan Wongwiset, aged 51. He is a resident of Udon Thani province. Police said the arrest was carried out at 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 4, 2026.

Court warrant arrest in Din Daeng follows complaint as police detain 51-year-old taxi driver in Bangkok

The arrest took place in front of Ratchada Fitness on Ratchadaphisek Road. The location falls within the Din Daeng district of Bangkok. The arrest was made under a warrant issued by the Phra Khanong Criminal Court. The warrant number was J.110/2569 and dated Tuesday, February 3, 2026.

According to police, the operation followed an order to intensify crime suppression efforts across Bangkok. The directive was issued by Pol. Lt. Gen. Siam Boonsom, Commander of the Metropolitan Police Bureau.

Meanwhile, oversight was also provided by Pol. Maj. Gen. Pallop Aeromla, Deputy Commander of the bureau. Following these orders, Pol. Col. Supachai Chaisuwann supervised the arrest operation. He serves as Superintendent of the Crime Suppression Division.

Then, Pol. Lt. Col. Piyarat Wessakosal and Pol. Lt. Col. Chakri Nariphol were assigned to lead Operation Team 1. Both officers are attached to the Crime Suppression Division. According to police, the team was tasked with locating and arresting the suspect under the court warrant.

The arrest was conducted without resistance, officers said. The suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

Victim loses consciousness after Ratchayothin bar visit and later wakes naked in Khlong Tan motel

According to Pol. Lt. Col. Piyarat, the investigation began after the victim sought police assistance. She is a female university student, police confirmed.

Previously, the night before, she had visited a bar in the Ratchayothin area. The incident occurred during the early hours of Tuesday, February 3, 2026. At approximately 3:00 a.m., she left the bar. Shortly after, she hailed a taxi to travel to another location.

According to her statement, she instructed the driver to take her to Ekkamai Road. She planned to meet a friend there. During the journey, however, she lost consciousness. Police said she could not recall events after entering the taxi.

As a result, investigators believe she was unable to protect herself. The taxi driver continued the trip, according to police findings.

Several hours later, the situation changed. At about 7:00 a.m., the victim regained awareness. She found herself naked inside a motel room in the Khlong Tan area. According to police, she realised she had been sexually assaulted.

She also believed her belongings had been taken. Shortly afterwards, she sought help from authorities.

Police hospital exam follows report as drug suppression officers help trace taxi driver suspect

Later that morning, she filed a police report at Khlong Tan Police Station. Officers recorded her statement in detail. Following this, she was sent for a medical examination. The examination took place at the Police Hospital. Police said the medical process followed standard investigative procedures.

After filing the report, the victim contacted officers from the Drug Suppression Division. She requested assistance to speed up the investigation. As a result, Crime Suppression Division officers joined the case.

Investigators then began tracing information linked to the taxi driver. According to police, the suspect’s address was identified during this process.

That information was then reported to senior officers. Subsequently, a plan was devised to approach the suspect.

According to police, a female officer from the Drug Suppression Division contacted him. This contact allowed officers to confirm his identity and location. Soon after, the arrest team was deployed.

Taxi driver confesses during questioning and is transferred to Khlong Tan police station for legal action

Following his arrest, Mr. Sangwan was questioned by investigators. During questioning, police said he confessed to all charges. He admitted to raping the victim while she was unconscious. He also admitted to committing nighttime theft.

According to police, the suspect claimed he did not know what possessed him at the time.

Indeed, he suggested to officers that he did not know what devil got into him. Nonetheless, he is to face charges of rape and nighttime theft. The taxi took advantage of the woman in a vulnerable position, who was handed into the driver’s clutches because of his profession.

Afterwards, officers formally informed him of the charges. He was initially held in custody by the Crime Suppression Division. He was then handed over to investigators at Khlong Tan Police Station.

There, officers will proceed with legal action. Police said the case remains under investigation. Further procedural steps will follow under Thai law.

Further reading:

Fears quick fix to taxi driver’s car in Buriram while away from Bangkok may have caused deadly inferno

Irish tourist tried to palm off hard working taxi driver with pot stash in part payment after Pattaya trip

Australian tourist injured by an angry Pink Taxi driver using a cutter to enforce a compensation demand

Taxi man adamant Taiwanese star in extortion case was loud and drunk on the night concerned in Bangkok

Confidence and trust in Thailand damaged by Chinese VIP tourist services advertised online

Viral Chinese video says VIP arrival with a police escort can be bought when holidaying in Thailand

US and Thai agencies forge closer ties as cabinet tackles corruption within the Royal Thai Police national ranks

Royal Thai Police Sergeant Major arrested on Ko Samui, charged with the rape of female detainee

Top Thai and US drug suppression officials warn of the use of cryptocurrencies in the drug trade

Illegal Chinese fraudsters use fake banking app to steal millions of baht from gulled online SCB users

Drug police put retraction behind them to smash billion baht Myanmar drug operation in Bangkok raid

Use of cocaine and cannabis is still highly illegal in Thailand with very serious legal consequences

Sex, drugs and alcohol as Chiang Rai party-goers arrested in the midst of the growing virus emergency

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>