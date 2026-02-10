Congolese woman arrested in Immigration operation to crack down on illegal foreign workers in Bangkok

Bangkok salon raid nets unlicensed Congolese hairdresser as police launch nationwide crackdown on illegal work after top-level meeting orders tougher immigration and labour enforcement.

Immigration Bureau Division One officers raided an African beauty salon in the Ratchaprarop area of the capital, between Pratunam and Victory Monument, on Monday, arresting a 22-year-old Congolese woman who had overstayed her visa and worked without a valid permit. Identified as Ms. T, she was employed in an occupation legally reserved for Thai nationals and was taken into custody for prosecution and deportation. The raid followed a high-level Immigration Bureau meeting on January 29th this year, where officials agreed to intensify enforcement, particularly targeting foreigners working in jobs reserved for the local population.

The operation stemmed from a high-level meeting held on January 29th, 2026. That meeting was chaired by Pol. Gen. Samran Nualma, Deputy Commissioner General of the Royal Thai Police and Director of the Centre for Combating Transnational Crime and Illegal Immigration, known as the CCTC.

Senior police meeting sets nationwide enforcement drive against immigration and labour violations

During the meeting, senior officials reviewed enforcement priorities. In particular, they emphasised strict action against foreign nationals committing offences. Moreover, they stressed continuous enforcement nationwide. Authorities stated Thailand must remain secure and must not become a destination for transnational crime.

The meeting followed policy set by national police leadership and aligned with directives from Pol. Gen. Kittirat Panpetch, Commissioner General of the Royal Thai Police. Pol. Lt. Gen. Itthipol Itthisarannachai, Assistant Commissioner General, also attended. Other relevant officials participated both in person and via teleconference. Despite mixed attendance, the policy message was uniform, with all units instructed to enforce the law strictly and without pause.

Following the meeting, operational orders were issued through Immigration Bureau leadership. Oversight was provided by Pol. Lt. Gen. Panumas Boonyalak, Commissioner of the Immigration Bureau. Support came from Pol. Maj. Gen. Prachya Prasansuk and Pol. Maj. Gen. Panthana Nuchanart, both Deputy Commissioners of the Immigration Bureau. Operational command was assigned to Pol. Maj. Gen. Prasath Khemprasit, Commander of Immigration Division 1.

Immigration Bureau command issues coordinated orders for Division 1 enforcement operations

Under this structure, specific roles were designated. Pol. Col. Keeratisak Kongkiat Siri acted as Deputy Commander of Immigration Division 1, while Pol. Col. Polsit Sutthi-arj served as Superintendent of the Investigation Division. The Investigation Division then received formal orders to proceed.

The operation was led by Pol. Lt. Col. Sutheerath Theerasawat. Notably, he is Deputy Superintendent of the Investigation Division, with support from Pol. Lt. Col. Taweesap Chaiyapoom and Pol. Lt. Col. Suriyo Chaiyod, both inspectors within Immigration Division 1.

Following these orders, officers launched targeted investigations focusing on foreigners working in prohibited occupations. In particular, they examined activities linked to job displacement. Intelligence gathering led officers to the Ratchaprarop area in Bangkok’s Ratchathewi District, between Pratunam and Victory Monument. There, they identified an African-style hair salon employing African women to provide hairstyling services.

Targeted investigations uncover African-style hair salon employing foreigners in prohibited occupations

During the inspection, officers observed a foreign woman working openly inside the salon, braiding hair for customers. She was later identified as Ms. T, a pseudonym used to withhold her name. She is 22 years old and a Congolese national. Officers confirmed her identity at the scene.

Later, officers examined her immigration documents and found several violations. Her permission to stay in the Kingdom had expired, and she did not possess a valid work permit. Officers also confirmed the nature of her work. Hairstyling is classified as a prohibited occupation for foreigners under Thai law and is reserved exclusively for Thai citizens.

Based on these findings, officers proceeded with enforcement. In brief, Ms. T was charged with overstaying her permitted stay and working without a work permit. Officers also identified the salon owner, a Thai national responsible for employing the worker.

Foreign worker and Thai salon owner charged after immigration and labour law violations are confirmed

As a result, the salon owner was charged with employing a foreigner without a work permit and allowing work outside permitted activities. Following the arrests, both suspects were taken into custody and transferred to an investigating officer. Legal proceedings were in the meantime initiated under standard protocol. However, police did not disclose further details on court action.

After the operation, Immigration Division 1 issued a statement. Pol. Maj. Gen. Prasath Khemprasit said enforcement would continue and emphasised strict and consistent application of the law. According to him, operations follow instructions from senior leadership and will continue to target foreign-related offences.

He also called for public cooperation, urging citizens to report suspected illegal activities to the Immigration Bureau hotline at 1178. Authorities stated all reports would be investigated. Immigration Bureau Division 1 confirmed that enforcement operations remain ongoing. No further details were released.

