Nigerian drug dealer arrested in Inthamara area of Bangkok in sting operation with cocaine and ecstasy

Nigerian drug dealer busted in Bangkok’s Inthamara area after undercover WhatsApp sting. Police seized cocaine and ecstasy worth over ฿100,000. Officers say the arrest is part of a widening crackdown on tourist-area drug networks across the capital.

Immigration Bureau police on Thursday announced the arrest of a 36-year-old Nigerian drug dealer. The suspect was caught in a sting operation after a tip-off. Police then placed him under surveillance and confirmed his activities in the Inthamara area. Mr. Ezidom Collins Chibuike later admitted the drugs were his. He said he bought cocaine and ecstasy pills from another African contact but refused to name the supplier. The arrest is the latest in a citywide crackdown on drug dealing in Bangkok’s entertainment zones since October.

Immigration police arrested a Nigerian national in Bangkok after an undercover operation confirmed active drug sales in the Inthamara area. The arrest followed a detailed investigation by Division 1 of the Investigation Bureau, Immigration Bureau.

Moreover, officers said the suspect supplied narcotics to groups of foreign tourists in Soi Inthamara 25 in the Samsen Nai area of Phaya Thai District. As a result, the operation led to a swift arrest and the seizure of ecstasy pills and cocaine.

At 1:00 PM on December 11, 2025, senior Immigration Bureau officials held a press conference at the bureau’s headquarters in Muang Thong Thani, Pak Kret District, Nonthaburi Province. Pol. Maj. Gen. Panthana Nuchanart, Deputy Commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, led the briefing.

Senior officers outline probe sparked by tip-off identifying suspect selling drugs to tourists in Inthamara

He appeared with Pol. Maj. Gen. Phanop Warathanachakun, Commander of the Investigation Bureau, Immigration Bureau, and Pol. Col. Ratchot Chotikun, Deputy Commander of the Investigation Bureau, Immigration Bureau. Together, the three officers described the investigation, the operation plan, and the arrest.

According to Pol. Maj. Gen. Panthana, the case began after Division 1 received a tip-off. In particular, the information stated that a foreign man of African descent was selling narcotics to foreign tourists in Soi Inthamara 25.

Officers verified the tip through field checks and surveillance. Soon afterwards, they confirmed suspicious movements by the target. Consequently, this strengthened the basis for an operation as the information matched the original report.

Undercover agent arranges controlled drug buy via WhatsApp leading to arrest in Inthamara

The undercover agent contacted the suspect via WhatsApp. Subsequently, the agent requested 40 ecstasy pills and 10 grams of cocaine. The ecstasy pills cost ฿1,800. The cocaine cost ฿3,000 per gram. Altogether, the total price reached ฿102,000.

Officers monitored every exchange between the agent and the suspect. Moreover, they confirmed the time, place and delivery method. The suspect agreed to deliver the drugs at a condominium in Soi Inthamara 25.

Before the meeting, multiple teams took positions near the condominium. In addition, officers tracked the suspect’s movements and maintained visual surveillance. The suspect arrived on schedule. Officers confirmed he carried the drugs. Therefore, they then moved in and arrested him. The arrest occurred without resistance. Police seized all drugs and related items on the spot.

During questioning, the suspect admitted the drugs belonged to him. Furthermore, he said he had received them from another foreign national of African descent. He did not identify the supplier. He stated that he planned to sell the drugs to foreign tourists for profit. Officers said his testimony matched the information from the undercover operation. Similarly, it also matched the original informant’s account.

Police file charges and investigate by examining the suspect’s digital records and travel history

Police charged him with illegally selling Category 1 narcotics, identified as ecstasy, and Category 2 narcotics, identified as cocaine. Officers transferred him to Bang Sue Police Station for further legal processing. They began preparing evidence, documents and forensic submissions. They also launched steps to examine his digital communication records.

Meanwhile, investigators started reviewing the suspect’s WhatsApp exchanges. They aimed to trace his contacts and potential associates. Officers said they would examine phone data, chat logs and other electronic traces.

They also planned to check his travel history and immigration records. This review would help determine how long he had operated in the area. Officers said they would coordinate with immigration units responsible for entry records and visa status.

Police said the investigation remained active. They did not confirm leads involving other suspects. They added that new steps would depend on evidence gathered from the seized items.

Officers also began tracing the source of the ecstasy pills and cocaine. They said the suspect’s claim about an unidentified supplier required verification. They noted that the inquiry must follow established procedures and documented evidence.

Officials detail multi-team coordination and stress vital public tip-offs while noting Inthamara’s role

During the press conference, Pol. Maj. Gen. Panthana detailed the coordination behind the operation. He said Division 1 handled the investigation stage. He said undercover agents worked closely with surveillance teams.

He added that local police provided support for the arrest zone. Each stage used standard protocols. Each stage also relied on evidence gathered over several days.

Additionally, officers stressed the role of public information. They said the original tip-off allowed investigators to start the inquiry. They added that similar tips often helped identify movements and suspects. They encouraged continued reporting from residents in busy districts. They said many suspects hid among short-term visitors and temporary residents.

Police stated that they would maintain surveillance in the Inthamara area. Notably, this is a well-reviewed entertainment area in Bangkok, which has existed since the 1960s on the Sutthisan Road, which runs between the Huai Khwang and Din Daeng districts of the capital.

Expanded monitoring planned across Bangkok as case proceeds with follow-up forensic work

They also planned to increase monitoring in other high-traffic areas in Bangkok. They said further operations would focus on groups targeting foreign tourists. They did not disclose future methods or locations.

After the arrest, officers secured the seized drugs for forensic testing. They packaged and documented the evidence according to protocol. They said the forensic results would form part of the final case file. They will submit the completed report to the prosecutor after all procedures are finished.

The suspect remains in custody. He faces legal action under narcotics laws covering Category 1 and Category 2 drugs. Police said no additional details could be released until further investigative steps are completed. They confirmed that updates would follow only after new evidence is verified.

