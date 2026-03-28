Former petrol station worker, 26, arrested after police infiltrate LINE groups selling explicit clips to members for cash. The investigation tracked a 358-member group and ultimately led to the Lopburi raid. The suspect admits to saving videos and selling access for ฿100–฿200.

A 26 year old man was arrested in Lopburi last Saturday in connection with an online child pornography ring operating on the LINE social network platform. The man, identified as Mr Boonmee, was the focus of an intensive investigation leading to his arrest. Police took him into custody at his home in central Lopburi and placed him in detention. Charges were later filed against him in relation to child pornography.

A former gas station attendant quit his job and began selling explicit videos online through closed LINE groups. The activity drew attention after police monitoring of online groups sharing obscene content. First, investigators from Metropolitan Police Division 2 identified a LINE group with about 358 members. The group regularly posted explicit videos and invitations to view more clips.

Therefore, officers infiltrated the group to gather evidence and identify users. Meanwhile, police tracked accounts that repeatedly posted promotional messages. Eventually, the investigation focused on one LINE user linked to frequent uploads and sales offers.

Authorities later identified the suspect as Mr. Boonmee, aged 26, surname withheld. He had previously worked at a petrol station before leaving the job. According to police, he quit the position in December 2025. After that, he focused on an online venture involving video distribution.

Pay per view LINE groups selling explicit clips uncovered as police investigation identifies suspect

Investigators said he set up a pay-per-view system using LINE closed group functions. Members could gain access to additional clips after paying a fee. Typically, the price ranged between 100 and 200 baht per transaction. As a result, the groups operated as private channels for distributing explicit content.

On March 22, 2026, senior officers directed an arrest operation linked to the case. The order came from Pol. Lt. Gen. Siam Boonsom, Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police. In addition, Pol. Maj. Gen. Kiatikul Sonthinern, Commander of Police Division 2, supervised the action. Then Pol. Lt. Wacharawat Worachin, Deputy Inspector of the Investigation Division, led the arrest team.

The officers acted under an arrest warrant issued by the Min Buri Criminal Court. The warrant number was J.453/2569, and it was dated March 13, 2026. Consequently, police moved to locate the suspect connected to the online activity.

Meanwhile, investigators also obtained a search warrant from the Lopburi Provincial Court. The search warrant number was K69/2569. It authorised a search of a residence in Tha Khae Subdistrict, Mueang District, Lopburi Province.

Police operation moves to Lopburi after warrants issued by courts targeting suspect linked to LINE groups

Subsequently, officers prepared the operation at the target location. On March 21, at about 7:00 AM, the police team arrived at the house. First, they located the homeowner and identified themselves. Then, officers proceeded with the search under the court order. Investigators examined items inside the residence for digital evidence.

During the search, police found the suspect’s mobile phone. The device contained the LINE application used in the investigation. Importantly, the username matched the account already monitored by officers.

Therefore, investigators reviewed the activity connected to that account. Police said the account was used to communicate with general customers. It also appeared in posts offering explicit videos for sale. Further checks then revealed about 20 LINE groups linked to the activity. According to police, these groups contained posts inviting the sale and distribution of child pornography for commercial purposes.

In addition, officers found posts showing sample images used to advertise clips. These samples were shared across multiple groups to attract buyers. Investigators confirmed the LINE account on the phone matched the account previously tracked.

Police say suspect moved videos between LINE groups and advertised clips to customers seeking more content

According to police findings, the suspect moved videos between different groups. He posted clips taken from some groups into others. As a result, those posts acted as advertisements to potential customers. Interested users were then instructed to contact him privately through LINE chat.

Once contact was made, payments were arranged directly between the suspect and the buyer. Police said each transaction required a bank transfer. Typically, the fee ranged between 100 and 200 baht. After payment was confirmed, additional video clips were sent to the customer.

Meanwhile, officers searching the residence found several video files stored on the phone. Some files matched videos previously identified during the investigation. Consequently, the police seized those clips as evidence in the case.

After the arrest, investigators questioned the suspect about the activity. According to police, he admitted to using the LINE application to join multiple groups. Within those groups, explicit videos were regularly shared among members.

Suspect admits saving videos from groups and selling access after leaving petrol station job in 2025

He said he saved videos posted in those groups onto his phone. Then he posted sample clips in other groups where he was also a member. As a result, interested users contacted him privately to purchase more material. Police said the transactions followed the same pattern each time.

During questioning, the suspect described the timeline of the activity. He told officers that in mid-February 2026, he used the seized phone to save videos from various LINE groups. After that, he posted samples for sale in other groups.

When a user expressed interest, he instructed them to contact him through private chat. Then, the payment was arranged through bank transfer. According to police records, he estimated earning about 8,000 baht from the activity. The money came from repeated sales of access to clips.

Arrest leads to evidence transfer and ongoing legal case over child pornography offences in Thailand

Following the arrest, officers transported the suspect to Lopburi City Police Station. There, police recorded the arrest and completed related documentation. Meanwhile, the seized items were catalogued as evidence.

The mobile phone and stored files were included in the evidence list. Afterwards, the suspect and all seized items were transferred to investigators at Khan Na Yao Police Station. Authorities said further legal proceedings will continue at that station.

The charges relate to child pornography offences under Thai law. Police said they include intent to trade, display, produce, possess, or distribute such material. The charges also include advertising or publicising child pornography by any means.

Investigators said the case began with monitoring online groups sharing obscene videos. It then progressed through infiltration, identification of users, and collection of digital evidence.

Eventually, the investigation led to the arrest at the residence in Lopburi Province. Authorities said the seized devices and files will undergo further examination as part of the continuing legal process.

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