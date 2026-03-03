Koh Phangan vice shock as two Ugandan women admit earning up to ฿500,000 a month from prostitution after Israeli tourist’s robbery complaint sparks undercover WhatsApp sting. Police swooped on a rented house and arrested the pair as part of the robbery probe.

Police on Koh Phangan arrested two Ugandan women engaged in prostitution on the holiday island. Officers swooped on the pair at a rented house on Sunday night. Under questioning, the women, Janat, 32, and Mariam, 29, admitted earning up to ฿500,000 a month through their trade. They said they sent the money home to support their families in Africa. Police launched the operation after receiving a complaint from an Israeli man who alleged they had robbed him.

Two Ugandan women have admitted earning up to 500,000 baht a month from prostitution on Koh Phangan, police revealed this week. The arrests followed a complaint from an Israeli customer who alleged he was robbed while availing of their services. As a result, tourist police opened an investigation into the pair.

According to police, an undercover officer was assigned to make contact. He approached the women through the WhatsApp messaging application.

Subsequently, he posed as a customer seeking their services. During the exchange, he agreed to pay 5,000 baht for a double service, said tourist police inspector Pol Lt Col Winit Boonchit. Once the price was settled, officers prepared a sting operation.

Police swoop on rented house in Village 2 as undercover sting targets Ugandan prostitution pair

On Sunday night, police moved on an unnumbered house in Village 2, tambon Koh Phangan. When officers entered the property, both suspects were inside. A foreign customer was also present at the time. There were no reports of resistance during the arrest. The women were detained at the scene on a charge of prostitution.

Police identified the suspects as Janat Nakalema, 32, and Mariam Namatovu, 29. Both are Ugandan nationals. They were taken into custody and transported to Koh Phangan police station. Afterwards, legal proceedings were initiated, Pol Lt Col Winit said.

During questioning, the women admitted offering sex services on the island for more than two months. Moreover, they told investigators that most of their clients were foreigners. Koh Phangan had served as their base throughout that period. In addition, they said business had been steady.

The suspects stated they had entertained about 180 men over the past two months. That amounts to three or four customers a day. Consequently, their earnings were substantial. Each woman said she made as much as 500,000 baht per month. Furthermore, they said most of the income had been sent to their families in Uganda.

Israeli robbery complaint triggers investigation and WhatsApp contact with an undercover officer

The case began after the Israeli customer lodged his complaint. He claimed he was robbed while enjoying their services. However, police did not release details of the alleged theft. Following that complaint, officers initiated contact through WhatsApp to verify the claims.

Meanwhile, the undercover officer maintained communication until a meeting was arranged. Eventually, he secured the 5,000-baht agreement for the double service.

Once the appointment was set, police finalised plans to enter the house. On Sunday night, the operation was carried out.

Two suspects detained as police continue prostitution probe at Koh Phangan station

Inside the unnumbered house in Village 2, officers found the two women with a foreign client. Subsequently, both suspects were taken into custody. The foreign customer was not identified in the police statement. In addition, authorities did not say whether he would face any action.

Police confirmed the women had worked on the island for over two months before their arrest. During that time, they averaged several clients daily. Most, they said, were foreign nationals visiting Koh Phangan. As a result, their monthly income reached up to half a million baht each.

The admissions regarding earnings and client numbers were recorded as part of the investigation. Meanwhile, the focus remains on the prostitution charge. The investigation continues at Koh Phangan police station, Pol Lt Col Winit said.

