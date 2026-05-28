Witnesses claimed an attempt was made to switch drivers after a drunken crash killed a delivery rider in Nonthaburi. Senior anti-corruption chief Jarong Kroamoh faces criminal charges after police said he tried to flee the scene late Wednesday night.

A senior anti-corruption official is facing criminal charges after police said he drove drunk, killed a delivery rider in a violent late-night crash in Nonthaburi, then allegedly tried to flee as witnesses chased his damaged pickup truck through the night. Investigators said Jarong Kroamoh, director of the National Anti-Corruption Commission’s Office of Investigation and Special Affairs, recorded a blood alcohol level nearly four times the legal limit after the collision, which left 43-year-old rider Sornarin Nakongsi dead with catastrophic injuries on Ratchaphruek Road. Furthermore, witnesses alleged an attempt was made to switch drivers before police secured the scene, intensifying scrutiny over one of the most explosive fatal crash cases involving a senior state official in recent years.

A senior National Anti-Corruption Commission official was found drunk after a fatal crash killed a delivery rider in Nonthaburi late Wednesday night. Moreover, witnesses said the pickup driver tried to flee after the collision.

Police identified the suspect as Jarong Kroamoh, director of the NACC’s Office of Investigation and Special Affairs. Investigators said his blood alcohol level measured 189 milligrammes per 100 millilitres of blood. Thailand’s legal driving limit stands at 50mg. Therefore, police said the alcohol reading greatly exceeded the legal threshold.

The crash occurred at about 11 pm on the outbound side of Ratchaphruek Road in Muang district. Specifically, the collision happened near the Bang Rak Noi interchange in tambon Bang Rak Noi.

Delivery rider found dead as police trace damaged pickup and confirm drunk-driving evidence findings

Bang Srimueang police officers and rescue workers rushed to the bridge after emergency calls reported a serious accident. At the scene, officers found the body of Sornarin Nakongsi, 43, lying on the roadway. The victim worked as an application delivery rider.

Meanwhile, rescue workers located his severed left arm in the far-left lane of the three-lane road. Police also found severe head injuries on the victim’s body. About 300 metres away, investigators discovered the wrecked H SEM electric motorcycle. The motorcycle showed heavy impact damage and signs of being dragged along the roadway.

Meanwhile, officers searched the surrounding area for the pickup truck involved in the crash. Near the foot of the bridge, police found a black Mitsubishi Triton with Bangkok registration plates. The vehicle showed extensive front-left damage.

In addition, the truck’s tyre had burst during the collision. Police later transported Mr Jarong to Bang Srimueang police station for questioning and alcohol testing. Investigators then confirmed the blood alcohol reading at 189mg. Consequently, police immediately began preparing criminal charges linked to the fatal crash.

Witness says pickup swerved across lanes before striking motorcycle and dragging rider onward violently

A 36-year-old witness identified only as Mac gave investigators a detailed account of the collision. He said he was riding a motorcycle directly behind the victim when the crash occurred. According to the witness, the delivery rider travelled normally in the left lane before impact.

Meanwhile, the pickup truck initially travelled in the right lane. However, the truck suddenly swerved left and slammed into the rear of the motorcycle. The witness said the force of the impact dragged the motorcycle a considerable distance. Furthermore, debris was scattered across the bridge immediately after the collision.

The witness also alleged the pickup driver attempted to flee the scene. However, the damaged tyre prevented the truck from travelling very far. Consequently, several motorists chased the pickup on motorcycles and intercepted the driver.

The witness told police the driver appeared heavily intoxicated after exiting the vehicle. Local media later quoted the witness describing the scene in detail. “After getting out of his vehicle, the driver appeared drunk,” the witness said. Moreover, the witness claimed the driver identified himself as a senior government official. He also allegedly claimed to know senior police officers in Nonthaburi.

Witness claims suspect tried changing drivers after crash as police review recorded video footage

The same witness alleged an attempt was made to switch drivers after the crash. He said another man arrived and appeared ready to replace the suspect. According to the witness, the actual driver wore a white shirt.

Meanwhile, the second man allegedly wore black clothing. The witness said he recorded video footage during the confrontation. Furthermore, he said he feared evidence could be altered before police secured the scene.

Police later confirmed another man connected to the suspect arrived after the crash. Investigators said the man travelled to the scene in a taxi after learning about the collision.

Because witnesses feared a driver switch, officers also conducted an alcohol test on the second man. Police said his alcohol level exceeded the legal limit as well. However, investigators confirmed he had not driven the pickup truck.

Senior officers return to bridge scene as forensic teams examine vehicles and prepare criminal charges

Therefore, the police did not prosecute him. Meanwhile, investigators continued interviewing witnesses who followed the truck after the collision. Police said several accounts matched physical evidence collected from the bridge and damaged vehicles.

By Thursday morning, senior police officers returned to inspect the crash scene again. Pol. Col. Chokchai Kanacharoen, deputy commander of Nonthaburi Provincial Police, led the inspection. He was joined by Pol. Col. Phumsith Tangwitdecha, superintendent of Bang Srimueang police station.

Meanwhile, forensic officers examined the damaged pickup truck and the victim’s motorcycle. Investigators photographed impact points, debris fields and tyre marks. In addition, forensic teams inspected the bridge surface and surrounding traffic lanes. Police later removed both vehicles for comparative forensic examination. Investigators are now analysing the damage patterns to support the prosecution’s case.

Meanwhile, police announced they were preparing three criminal charges against Mr Jarong. Pol. Col. Chokchai detailed the planned charges during a Thursday briefing.

Police prepare three criminal charges as investigators cite witness accounts and forensic evidence

The first charge involves drunk driving causing death. The second involves negligent driving causing death under Criminal Code Section 291. The third involves failing to stop and render assistance after an accident. In addition, police accused the suspect of failing to identify himself and report the incident to authorities.

Pol. Col. Chokchai said the offences stemmed from a single act violating multiple laws. Therefore, the court would later determine the most severe applicable penalty.

The deputy commander insisted police were not concerned about the suspect’s senior position. “We already have confirmed information about the wrongdoing,” he said. He added that witness testimony and forensic evidence strongly matched.

Furthermore, police said physical evidence supported accounts given by witnesses at the scene. Investigators also confirmed the suspect had already undergone an alcohol test at the station. According to police, Mr Jarong later informed investigators he intended to surrender formally on Thursday.

NACC launches internal inquiry after fatal crash involving senior anti-corruption investigations chief

The NACC later issued a clarification regarding the suspect’s position after conflicting reports emerged online. Earlier reports had incorrectly identified him as the agency’s deputy spokesperson. However, the commission confirmed he serves as director of the Office of Investigation and Special Affairs.

Surapong Intharathaworn, secretary-general of the NACC, said the agency had been informed of the crash. He said the commission was preparing an official statement regarding the case. Meanwhile, the NACC began internal procedures following the fatal collision.

Mr Surapong said a fact-finding committee would be established to examine the full circumstances surrounding the incident. However, Mr Jarong has not been removed from his position. Still, the agency may temporarily reassign him pending the investigation.

Mr Surapong also said police investigators would proceed according to the law. The fatal collision immediately drew attention because of the suspect’s senior anti-corruption role. Nevertheless, police repeatedly stressed the investigation would continue without interference.

Forensic evidence and witness testimony form the core of the prosecution’s case after deadly crash

Emergency workers spent hours processing the crash scene overnight. Photographs from the bridge showed severe damage to the motorcycle and scattered wreckage across the roadway.

Traffic on the outbound side of Ratchaphruek Road slowed while police secured the area. Investigators said evidence collected from the bridge would form a key part of the prosecution’s case.

That evidence includes blood alcohol results, forensic analysis, vehicle damage and witness testimony. Meanwhile, authorities have not released additional statements from the suspect. Legal proceedings continued Thursday at Bang Srimueang police station as investigators prepared the case file.

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