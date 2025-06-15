Austrian man who collapsed at Don Mueang Airport with over 1,000 meth pills in his stomach. Police link smuggling plot to his Thai wife in Kalasin. Raids uncover more drugs; key suspect arrested. Officials warn of deadly risks as investigation expands.

A 43-year-old Austrian man who went into seizures in the early hours of Tuesday morning at Don Mueang Airport was acting as a drug mule for a drug dealing operation linked with his wife in Kalasin Province. On Friday, police raided the home of Wolfgang Gantner’s Thai wife in the northeastern province. Later, they raided a property linked with a drug dealer called Prem. He was arrested and taken into custody for questioning. Police say there will be further arrests in this case. At this time, it appears to have been an ill-judged and highly dangerous effort to export methamphetamine pills out of the Kingdom.

Thai police have uncovered a dangerous drug trafficking network after an Austrian man collapsed at Don Mueang Airport on June 11, 2025. The man, identified as 43-year-old Wolfgang Gantner, was found to have over 1,000 methamphetamine pills inside his body. Authorities say his condition was critical after one of the drug packets ruptured in his stomach. As a result, he suffered seizures and convulsions in a dramatic medical emergency.

Initially, airport staff noticed Gantner behaving erratically in the early morning hours. He appeared disoriented and was soon overwhelmed by severe abdominal pain. Paramedics were called and quickly transported him to Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital in Bangkok’s Suan Luang District. Doctors there were alarmed by the patient’s condition.

Doctors found drug capsules inside an Austrian man after seizure sent him to hospital with severe symptoms

At the hospital, Gantner exhibited symptoms of drug toxicity, including vomiting and seizures. Pink-colored fluid leaked from his rectum. Medical personnel rushed to perform a CT scan, which revealed multiple round objects lodged in his intestines. One capsule had already exited his body, strongly suggesting a drug smuggling attempt.

Subsequently, the hospital alerted Hua Mak Police Station, which sent officers to investigate. Initial reports indicated that the objects inside Gantner’s stomach resembled narcotics. Doctors later confirmed the presence of 255 methamphetamine pills during early treatment. The pills were red, round, flat, and marked with “WY,” a known methamphetamine label in Asia.

Surgery was immediately required to save Gantner’s life. Over several hours, doctors successfully removed 1,067 methamphetamine pills from his stomach. He remained unconscious during the operation. However, doctors later confirmed that he had stabilized and was recovering in intensive care.

Police launch urgent investigation and trace drugs to Kalasin after hospital reports meth capsule removal

Meanwhile, police began an urgent investigation. The case was considered serious due to the large quantity of drugs and the method of smuggling. Police Lieutenant General Saksira Phueak-am, Commander of the Tourist Police Bureau, ordered the case to be escalated. He instructed Police Colonel Ekkaphop Inthavivat of Division 2 to lead the inquiry.

Moreover, officers coordinated with Police Colonel Thananthorn Rattanasittiphak, Commander of Region 4. They worked together to trace the origins of the drug supply. Investigators quickly turned their attention to Thailand’s northeast, a region often linked to narcotics smuggling.

Acting on intelligence, police secured search warrants from Kalasin Provincial Court. On June 13, two properties in Kalasin Province were raided. The first was the home of Gantner’s Thai wife. The second belonged to a man named Prem, believed to be the drug supplier.

During the raids, officers discovered 244 methamphetamine pills and 1.47 grams of crystal methamphetamine. Nine other items, believed to be linked to drug activity, were also seized. Forensic teams confirmed that both suspects tested positive for narcotic substances.

Police arrest suspected supplier and begin wider probe into drug network operating in Bangkok and Kalasin

Prem was immediately arrested and transported to Huai Mek Police Station for processing. Charges were filed against him for drug possession and trafficking. According to investigators, he had supplied the drugs that Gantner swallowed in Bangkok. The method used — body-packing — is known for its high risk and is often used in large-scale trafficking.

At the same time, police questioned Gantner’s Thai wife. Her residence contained signs of drug storage and preparation. She is under investigation but has not yet been charged. Authorities believe she may have played a supporting role in the smuggling attempt.

Significantly, police believe the drug network extends beyond these two suspects. Evidence suggests a larger criminal operation that recruits individuals for international transport. Officers are now analyzing phone records, financial transactions and travel histories. This could lead to more arrests in Thailand and possibly abroad.

Moreover, authorities have contacted Austrian law enforcement to determine whether Gantner has ties to drug networks in Europe. So far, no official statement has been made by Austrian officials. However, cooperation is ongoing between both countries.

Ruptured capsule nearly kills Gantner in transit as officials stress the risks of body-packing drug methods

Police believe Gantner swallowed the drug capsules in Bangkok shortly before his planned departure. Each capsule was tightly wrapped in plastic to avoid detection. Nonetheless, at least one capsule burst inside his digestive system, releasing toxic substances into his bloodstream. This likely triggered the seizures that led to his arrest and hospitalization.

Officials warn that this method of trafficking is extremely dangerous. According to police medical consultants, a single ruptured capsule can result in death within hours. In this case, Gantner was lucky to receive immediate medical attention.

Tourist Police have since issued a public statement. “We want to make it clear,” said Lt. Gen. Saksira. “Drug smuggling through airports will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” He also warned that foreign nationals involved in drug crimes will face the same legal consequences as Thai citizens.

Thailand’s laws against narcotics trafficking are strict. Category 1 substances, such as methamphetamine, carry long prison sentences and possible life imprisonment. In some cases, the death penalty can be applied, depending on the severity of the offence.

Austrian suspect under hospital guard as police prepare case and widen probe into meth and crystal networks

As of now, Gantner remains under police guard at the hospital. Once his condition improves, he will face formal charges. Investigators from Hua Mak Police Station are preparing the legal case in coordination with anti-narcotics prosecutors.

Furthermore, the discovery of crystal meth at the Kalasin property adds a new dimension to the investigation. Police now suspect the network may be involved in both pill and crystal meth distribution. This could increase the seriousness of the charges and broaden the scope of the case.

The operation has sparked wider concern among airport authorities and customs officials. In response, security protocols at Don Mueang Airport are being reviewed. Police say they are working with airport authorities to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Meanwhile, officers continue to gather intelligence on additional suspects. “This case is not closed,” said Police Colonel Ekkaphop. “We are actively pursuing other members of this network.” Investigators are hopeful that information obtained from the current suspects will help dismantle the organization.

At this time, what began as a medical emergency at an airport has now revealed a crude but nonetheless evil narcotics scheme. Thanks to the quick action of hospital staff and police, a tragedy was likely averted. Consequently, police are determined to bring everyone involved to justice.

