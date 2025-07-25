Thai military accuses Hun Sen of ordering deliberate attacks on civilians, calling them war crimes. After deadly Cambodian rocket strikes on Thai border towns, Thailand vows self-defence under UN law and demands international justice and an investigation.

Thailand’s military leadership is demanding justice after Cambodian forces launched deadly, targeted strikes on Thai civilians last Thursday and Friday. Senior Thai officers branded Cambodia’s de facto ruler a war criminal, accusing him of ordering the attacks and calling for him to be held fully accountable. “These were not battlefield accidents—they were deliberate, barbaric acts,” one official said. The Thai military stressed it responded only under Article 51 of the UN Charter, invoking its right to self-defence after what it called an unprovoked assault by Cambodian troops under the direct command of the 72-year-old strongman.

The Royal Thai Armed Forces have formally accused Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen of directing deadly strikes on Thai civilians. According to Thai military officials, the attacks were not accidental. Instead, they were carefully coordinated and deliberately aimed at non-combatants.

At 9:40 a.m. today, Major General Withai Laithomya, spokesman for the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, gave a detailed statement. He said Cambodian forces fired BM-21 rocket systems into Thai civilian zones. These zones included homes, schools, hospitals and entire communities.

“These are war crimes,” said Gen. Withai. “They are illegal under international humanitarian law and morally indefensible.”

So far, the attacks have left many Thai civilians dead or injured. Property damage in several provinces is extensive. In addition, thousands have been displaced from border areas. Many are now taking refuge in makeshift shelters set up by the Thai government.

Moreover, Gen. Withai confirmed that the Cambodian military launched the attacks under the direction of former Prime Minister Hun Sen. The Thai Armed Forces say they have strong evidence to support this claim. However, the details of that evidence have not yet been made public.

Therefore, Thai authorities are calling on international organisations to step in. They want an independent and transparent investigation. According to Gen. Withai, only a global effort can ensure accountability and justice.

“These atrocities must not be ignored,” he declared. “The world must take action to punish those responsible.”

Meanwhile, the Thai military has invoked Article 51 of the United Nations Charter. This article guarantees the right to self-defence. Thai forces have since launched retaliatory strikes. However, they say they are limiting their attacks to strictly military targets.

“We will not strike temples or cultural sites,” Gen. Withai added. “We respect international norms, even as we defend ourselves.”

The current violence marks the worst border escalation in years. Cambodian BM21 rockets struck Thai territory late on July 24, causing heavy casualties and panic in several border towns.

As a result, Thailand’s military responded swiftly. Helicopters, drones, and artillery were mobilised overnight. Airstrikes targeted Cambodian military bases near disputed areas. Fighting is ongoing in forested zones along the border.

Importantly, analysts believe this aggression is more than a simple border skirmish. Many say Cambodia’s attacks are part of a broader political strategy. Some officials suspect Hun Sen is trying to provoke a Thai response to create the image of Cambodian victimhood.

By drawing fire from Thailand, Cambodia could argue it was invaded. This would allow it to gain sympathy on the international stage. Allies such as China or some ASEAN members might support such claims.

Furthermore, Cambodia could use the conflict to regain leverage in border negotiations. Disputes over areas around the Preah Vihear and Ta Muen Thom temples remain unresolved. These issues date back decades and have seen several military clashes.

By sparking violence now, Cambodia might hope to force Thailand back to the negotiating table. More critically, it may try to frame the talks under terms favourable to Phnom Penh.

In addition, domestic politics in Cambodia could be driving the aggression. Hun Manet, the newly appointed Prime Minister and son of Hun Sen, faces growing unrest. The economy is struggling. Inflation is high. Public confidence is falling.

As often happens in authoritarian regimes, creating an external enemy can be a useful distraction. By accusing Thailand of aggression, the Cambodian government could justify stronger internal control. It might also stir up nationalism to maintain public support.

From a military standpoint, Thailand holds the upper hand. Its air force is modern and well-equipped. Long-range artillery gives it a clear advantage. In contrast, Cambodia has limited air power and weaker logistics.

Thailand also benefits from geography. Battle zones are close to Thai supply routes and infrastructure. Cambodian troops, on the other hand, face logistical challenges in border terrain. Their forces must move through dense jungle and rugged hills, which slows operations.

Nonetheless, Cambodia prepared well. Their forces seized certain disputed areas early. They also laid mines and set up forward positions in advance. That preparation gives them a slight tactical edge, at least in the short term.

Despite that, Thai military planners believe Cambodia miscalculated. According to sources inside the Ministry of Defence, Hun Sen may have assumed Thailand would not engage in sustained conflict. Thai internal politics remain fragile. The current coalition government holds a slim parliamentary majority. Economic growth is slow.

Cambodia may have believed Thailand would avoid a prolonged war. Instead, Thailand responded immediately and with force.

Moreover, Thailand insists it is acting with restraint. It has avoided civilian targets inside Cambodia. It has not attacked temples, religious sites or historical ruins.

“We draw a clear line,” said Gen. Withai. “Cambodia may ignore international law. We do not.”

In the coming days, tensions are expected to rise further. Thailand has mobilised additional troops and is working with allies to monitor the situation. Border towns remain on high alert. Evacuation centres are being expanded.

Meanwhile, Thai diplomats are reaching out to key partners. Discussions with the United States, Japan and European countries are already underway. Thailand is requesting international monitoring teams and humanitarian support for civilians displaced by the violence.

The Royal Thai Armed Forces continue to urge world leaders not to ignore the crisis. “This is not just a Thai problem,” Gen. Withai warned. “It is a test of the international community’s will to uphold justice.”

Notably, Thailand claims it was forced into action. Cambodian rockets crossed a red line. Civilians died. Schools and hospitals were hit. That, the Thai government says, could not be ignored.

What happens next will depend on diplomacy, military decisions and the willingness of the international community to respond. For now, both sides remain on high alert and the world watches closely.

