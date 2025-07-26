Thai-Cambodian conflict intensifies on day three with 100 Cambodian troops killed in Phu Phi. The UN Security Council meets but participants remain silent afterwards, except for Cambodia’s ceasefire plea. Thailand rejects truce, demands Cambodia end attacks first amid war crime accusations and rising civilian evacuations.

Thailand’s leadership is weighing its next move as its military drives a fierce campaign against Cambodia. Since Thursday, six Thai soldiers have died in battle. But the Cambodian toll is far heavier. Twenty-four soldiers fell on day one. On Friday, at least 100 Cambodian troops were reported killed in brutal fighting in Phu Phi, just one of 12 conflict theatres. After Saturday’s United Nations Security Council meeting, Thailand and most members stayed silent. Only Cambodia broke the silence—demanding an immediate ceasefire. Back home in Bangkok, anger is boiling over. Thai officials accuse Cambodia of war crimes, especially after Thursday’s attacks on innocent civilians. On Friday, Thailand thanked Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for offering to mediate. Yet, Bangkok insists it’s too soon for a ceasefire—Cambodia must meet strict conditions first.

As the Thai-Cambodian conflict entered its third day on July 25, 2025, military and political developments escalated. Thailand’s top leadership remains divided over the path forward. Meanwhile, Cambodia has called for an immediate ceasefire. Thailand, however, remains cautious and hesitant to agree to one immediately.

On Saturday morning, Bangkok time, the United Nations Security Council convened in New York. Cambodia’s representative urgently called for a ceasefire and a halt in hostilities. No other sitting member, including Thailand, made public statements following the meeting.

Malaysia’s Prime Minister offers mediation but Thailand insists on conditions before ceasefire

At the same time, Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim offered to mediate between the two nations. Thailand expressed gratitude for the offer but emphasised that a ceasefire is not yet appropriate. According to Thai officials, specific conditions must be met first. These include the cessation of Cambodian attacks on Thai territory.

Thailand may accept Malaysia’s help in the future. However, sources indicate Bangkok still prefers direct bilateral talks. This position comes amid grave accusations made against Cambodia by the Thai military leadership.

On Friday, Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai accused Cambodia’s leadership of possible war crimes. The Thai military echoed these claims. Anger has surged across Thailand, especially after BM-21 rocket fire reportedly killed several children in Sisaket on Thursday.

The Royal Thai Army reported the deaths of six Thai soldiers by Friday night. Five were sergeants, and one was a private. These losses occurred across several active zones along the contested border.

Combat intensifies across 12 theatres of conflict including key border areas and temples

Combat has expanded to 12 key sectors. These include Chong Bok, Sam Tae, Phu Makhuea, Chong Ta Tao, and Prasat Ta Kwai. Notably, heavy clashes continue near Phra Viharn Temple and the surrounding areas.

Fighting intensified in the Phu Phi region. On Friday alone, Thai forces claim to have killed 100 Cambodian personnel there. This area remains one of the most fiercely contested points in the border dispute.

Earlier, on Thursday, Thai military sources confirmed the deaths of 24 Cambodian troops. These casualties reportedly followed an F-16 airstrike on enemy artillery positions that had been shelling Thai territory.

The 2nd Army Area Operations Centre has released a detailed account of battlefield activity. According to the report, Cambodian forces continue using infantry and support weapons in waves. Their objective is to close in on Thai strongholds and seize strategic high ground.

One major attempt focused on capturing Hill 469 in the Chong Bok sector. Thai forces successfully repelled the assault. In the Sam Tae sector, Cambodian troops used tanks and artillery to support their offensive. However, Thai defences held firm.

Thai forces deliver heavy losses to Cambodian troops near temples and strategic hills in disputed terrain

Fighting at Sattasom resulted in heavy Cambodian losses. Thai military sources confirmed significant damage inflicted on enemy units.

Clashes also continue around Phra Kaew Temple near the Preah Vihear complex. The Phu Makhuea area remains under pressure, with Cambodia attempting to seize control.

Thai fire support destroyed Hill 350, removing a potential advantage for Cambodian forces. In Prasat Ta Kwai, Cambodian attacks were stalled by Thai counterfire.

At Prasat Ta Muen Thom, Thai forces successfully blocked an attempted enemy advance. They forced Cambodian troops to retreat after a heavy engagement.

On Friday, Cambodia allegedly launched BM-21 rockets from civilian communities in Oddar Meanchey and Preah Vihear provinces. Foreign reports, including AFP and CNN, indicate Cambodian troops used residential areas as launch sites. This tactic appears aimed at shielding artillery positions from Thai retaliation.

Several Thai districts come under fire as evacuations expand and support efforts mobilise

As a result, several Thai districts came under fire. In Ubon Ratchathani’s Nam Yuen District, BM-21 rockets struck Si Wichian Subdistrict, damaging four homes. No injuries were reported due to prior evacuations.

Artillery shells also landed in Tambons Ta Miang, Bak Dai, and Chik Daek in Surin’s Phanom Dong Rak District. Sisaket Province also sustained fire in Rung, Mueang, and Nong Ya Lat Subdistricts.

Evacuations have expanded significantly. Thai authorities report 63,446 civilians relocated from danger zones to secure holding areas across four provinces.

However, other sources, including foreign media and local officials, estimate up to 120,000 Thai citizens have fled border areas. Displacement continues to grow as shelling spreads.

To support affected communities, Thai authorities have activated seven royal kitchens and eight field kitchens. Combined, they provide over 52,000 meals daily to evacuees. Royal volunteers are also deployed to assist civilians with shelter, food, and medical needs.

Thai government urges public cooperation and issues warnings as fighting continues near border

Meanwhile, the Thai government has urged the public to cooperate with military operations. Officials ask citizens not to share photos or videos of troop movements. They warn that this may aid enemy planning or cause public confusion.

In addition, the government has issued a warning against fake news. Misinformation is reportedly spreading widely on social media. Citizens are encouraged to verify updates through official channels only.

Fighting continues across multiple provinces, including Surin, Sisaket, Buriram and Ubon Ratchathani. As a result, the public has been asked to avoid all areas along the border.

The Thai army confirmed that the conflict has caused six military fatalities. The losses, reported on July 24 and 25, include five sergeants and one private.

On the Cambodian side, total military deaths have exceeded 120. Thai authorities confirmed 24 were killed on Thursday and approximately 100 more in Phu Phi on Friday.

Despite calls for peace, no ceasefire agreed as Thailand demands that Cambodia end attacks first

Despite growing international calls for peace, no ceasefire has been agreed upon. Cambodia’s formal appeal at the UN for an immediate end to hostilities was not answered by Thailand.

Instead, Thai officials have reiterated their stance: a truce is premature. They insist Cambodia must first cease all military aggression and withdraw from contested zones.

Thai military leaders demand that Hun Sen be held to account as a war criminal for targeting civilians.

Until then, Thailand is expected to continue its operations to secure its border. While diplomatic avenues remain open, battlefield conditions dominate policy decisions.

Malaysia’s offer to mediate remains on the table. However, Bangkok has signalled it may only accept such involvement once key demands are met.

Thus, the conflict shows no sign of ending soon. For now, the guns remain active and the diplomacy remains paused.

