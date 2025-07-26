Outrage in Thailand over murder of young children and elderly last Thursday in Hun Sen’s rain of fire

Thailand in uproar as Cambodian missiles kill children and elderly in deadly cross-border blitz—Surin grandmother’s tearful account sparks nationwide fury, uniting political rivals in demands for justice and war crimes probe against Hun Sen.

Blinded by smoke and choked with grief, a grandmother from Surin broke her silence on Friday. She described the moment a Cambodian missile slammed into her home in Kab Choeng District—well inside Thai territory. Her son was badly wounded. Worse still, her seven-year-old grandson lay face down, lifeless, killed instantly by the blast. The murder of innocent Thais on Thursday morning has electrified the kingdom. Fury now cuts across all political lines. From army commanders to progressive voices like former Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat, the message is the same: this atrocity cannot—must not—go unanswered. Calls are growing to bring Cambodia’s iron-fisted ruler to justice. After decades in power, many say he must now pay for the bloodshed he unleashed on July 24.

A rain of fire and terror struck innocent Thai civilians on Thursday morning. Thailand’s next-door neighbour, following weeks of incoherent threats and angry posturing, had decided to lash out. Cambodia’s armed forces unleashed heavy shelling on villages in Sisaket and Surin provinces.

The devastating attacks killed over a dozen civilians, shattering peaceful lives in the border areas. Many believe these actions are directed by Cambodia’s strongman, Hun Sen. His forces’ assault has sent shockwaves throughout Thailand, igniting outrage and grief.

On Friday, Ms. Sathoih, a grandmother from Kab Choeng District in Surin Province, tearfully recalled the horrific moment when her home was hit. She lost her 7-year-old grandson Nam Khong, in the strike — a loss no words can ever heal.

“The terror came from the skies suddenly,” she said. “My little son’s life was taken in an instant.” This tragedy epitomises the human cost of Cambodia’s assault.

Cambodian attack sparks national outrage and grief as Thai civilians pay the ultimate price for aggression

Furthermore, the attacks have brought together Thailand’s political factions. On the same day, the Royal Thai Army formally accused Hun Sen of war crimes. Top brass vowed to ensure he is held accountable.

Likewise, Pita Limjaroenrat, a leading progressive politician and former Move Forward Party leader, strongly condemned Cambodia’s actions. He said words like “sorry” are not enough. Instead, he demanded a thorough and robust international investigation.

Mr. Pita stated clearly, “The blood of innocent children stains Cambodia’s hands.” He also urged the United Nations and UNICEF to intervene urgently. “This crisis is not something that can be solved with mere expressions of regret,” he wrote in an Instagram post on July 25, 2025.

The use of heavy weaponry in civilian areas violates international humanitarian law. Moreover, cross-border attacks that kill children cannot be excused or overlooked.

The situation on the Thai-Cambodian border remains volatile and dangerous. The international community must monitor and verify the facts without delay.

Protecting children, he said, is not optional but imperative. Meanwhile, victims like Mrs. Sathoih and her family live with unbearable pain.

Political unity emerges in Thailand as Pita and army jointly condemn Cambodia for cross-border shelling

Mrs. Sathoih shared her heartbreaking story late on July 24, 2025. Her home in Ban Chonrok Village, Kab Choeng District, was struck by a Cambodian shell. The blast killed her beloved grandson, Nam Khong, who was only 7 years old. His father remains critically injured in hospital. To protect him, the family has not yet told him about his son’s death.

That morning, the family had just finished tidying up their home. They were waiting for the grandfather to return after tending the buffalo. Both grandchildren had been picked up from school safely.

Suddenly, a deafening explosion shook their home. Thick smoke filled the air, blinding Mrs. Sathoih. “I ran around looking for the children but collapsed,” she said. “I could not see through the smoke.”

When it cleared, she saw her son and grandchild lying injured outside. Tragically, her youngest grandson lay face down on the ground. She wept until she nearly fainted.

Despite his injuries, her son crawled toward her, desperate to find Nam Khong. He wanted to wipe his son’s blood with a cloth. But she told him to stop crawling and that she would help.

Holding her grandson in her arms, she called for help, but no one was nearby. Her granddaughter also suffered injuries in the attack.

Surin grandmother’s story reveals human cost of the bombing and how it shattered a peaceful family

After 30 minutes, a local official passing by offered a ride to the hospital. The family could no longer wait for an ambulance.

On the way, young Nam Khong died in his grandmother’s arms. The hospital could not save him.

Meanwhile, his father’s condition remains critical following surgery. “The family is afraid to tell him the truth,” Mrs. Sathoih said. “We worry it might worsen his condition.”

She described the attack as extremely cruel. The people in her village had done nothing wrong. “I want to curse those responsible to suffer as our children have,” she said bitterly.

The shelling also destroyed many homes in the area. Mrs. Sathoih pleaded for government help. “Our homes are completely destroyed,” she said. “We need urgent aid to rebuild our lives.”

Her family’s loss reflects the larger tragedy affecting many civilians along the border.

The Royal Thai Army’s accusation against Cambodia is serious. Senior officers on Friday alleged Hun Sen’s forces committed war crimes by targeting civilians. The military vows justice for the victims.

On the political front, Pita Limjaroenrat’s condemnation represents growing demands for accountability. His call for international intervention has gained support across Thailand.

Nam Khong’s death and family’s despair fuel calls for justice and emergency aid in shell-shocked region

Significantly, this tragedy has unified Thai politicians, who usually disagree sharply. Both progressive and conservative factions agree that Cambodia’s actions are unacceptable. Indeed, they condemn the deliberate targeting of innocent civilians. The shelling undermines regional peace and stability. It also raises concerns over escalating tensions that could spiral out of control.

International humanitarian law strictly prohibits attacks on civilians. Using large weapons in residential areas is a clear violation. Additionally, children’s deaths in such attacks are especially grievous. Therefore, the international community must act to prevent further bloodshed. Consequently, Pita and others urge the UN and UNICEF to lead investigations swiftly.

They argue that mere expressions of regret will not suffice. In fact, concrete actions are necessary to hold perpetrators accountable. The blood of innocent children demands justice and protection. Furthermore, monitoring of the border must be intensified to prevent future incidents.

Local residents live in constant fear of renewed shelling. Their lives have been turned upside down by this violence. Schools, homes, and farms have been damaged or destroyed. Furthermore, many families are displaced and in urgent need of humanitarian aid. Relief agencies, however, face challenges reaching remote border areas.

Cambodian aggression sparks political unity in Thailand, fueling urgent calls for international justice

Thailand’s government faces pressure to respond firmly. Meanwhile, public opinion demands protection of its citizens. Military forces have increased patrols and border security. However, diplomatic channels remain important to de-escalate the crisis. Negotiations must resume to prevent further loss of life.

Cambodia’s government has yet to respond officially to the accusations. Hun Sen’s regime maintains control over military operations. Still, international scrutiny is mounting. Human rights groups also call for transparency and accountability. Certainly, failure to investigate these attacks risks further isolating Cambodia.

In the meantime, families like Mrs. Sathoih’s must live with permanent trauma. The death of young Nam Khong symbolises a deep tragedy. Indeed, for them, life has changed forever. Their calls for justice echo across Thailand and beyond. This border conflict’s human toll cannot be ignored.

Undeniably, Cambodia’s recent shelling in Sisaket and Surin provinces caused over a dozen civilian deaths. Moreover, the loss of children and destruction of homes have shocked the kingdom. Thai political forces stand united in condemning these attacks.

Leaders like Pita Limjaroenrat demand an international investigation and accountability. This crisis reveals the deliberate targeting of civilians in zones behind the conflict. Clearly, it highlights a blatant disregard for innocent Thai lives. The blood spilt on Thursday at a distance from the Thai-Cambodian border cries out for justice.

Further reading:

Thai military leaders demand that Hun Sen be held to account as a war criminal for targeting civilians

United Nations Security Council closed door meeting to discuss the Thai-Cambodian conflict on Friday

Hot War rages on the Thai Cambodian border with Cambodian troops on the offensive in Chong Bok area

14 killed and over 100,000 evacuated as army brings in more guns trained on Cambodian border forces

Thai border sealed and citizens in Cambodia urged to get home as war rages in deadly cross border fire

Evacuations continue as Cambodian shells and missiles rain down on Thai civilians as hostilities rage

Hostilities flare up at multiple points after Cambodia attacked Thailand after 7 am with rockets and artillery

Acting PM and military top brass respond decisively to send landmine incident as Thai soldier loses leg

Military blasts Cambodia for breaching international law by planting mines which injured 3 soldiers

Army private who lost foot promoted to Sergeant as probe into the origin of the Russian mine is opened

Thai soldier loses leg stepping on landmine on patrol at the Thai Cambodian border in Ubon Ratchathani

Martial law declared in border areas with Cambodia as military takes command of Thailand’s tense standoff

Dangerous impasse between Thailand and Cambodia as PM rules out International Court of Justice (ICJ)

Rome calls for a wider and more decisive following Cambodia’s antics on the border following latest clash

Hun Manet confirms Cambodia ultimately may decide to send border dispute with Thailand to the Hague

Khmer soldier killed in deadly gunfire between Thai and Cambodian armies near Ubon Ratchathani

Golden Triangle drug lords or Wa Reds are Thailand’s enemy. Therefore it must tackle them head on, says Thaksin

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>