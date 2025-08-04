Thai soldiers near a battleground dubbed a killing field at the border report rotting Cambodian corpses

Thai soldiers near a killing field at the border endure the unbearable stench of rotting Cambodian corpses left unretrieved. As talks continue in Malaysia, tensions rise with fears of new attacks. Troops urgently need face masks to withstand the toxic environment.

As Thai representatives meet their Cambodian counterparts in Malaysia amid an uneasy peace, the seven border provinces—still raw from July’s clashes—remain tense. On Sunday night, Thai locals and soldiers stayed on high alert. Cambodia’s unpredictable leader warned of an imminent attack. Fear looms large. But a bigger problem hit Surin’s frontline near Phu Makhuea—the battlefield turned killing zone. Thai troops urgently demanded face masks. The cause? The overwhelming stench of rotting Cambodian corpses. Bodies left to decay. No retrieval. No respect. Hun Sen’s forces abandoned their dead, forcing Thai soldiers to breathe death every day. This is war’s bitter reality.

As Thai-Cambodian bilateral talks opened in Malaysia on Monday, tensions at the border showed no signs of easing. Instead, conditions for Thai soldiers remained grim, particularly along the Sisaket and Surin fronts. While diplomats exchanged handshakes, troops on the ground endured foul smells, drone sightings and sleepless nights.

The border remained tense Sunday night, especially in Sisaket. This area suffered devastating Cambodian rocket attacks on July 24. Since then, Thai troops have stayed on high alert. Drone activity was again reported over Thai airspace. Thai forces responded with continuous patrols throughout the night.

Heightened tensions persist along the Thai-Cambodian border despite diplomatic talks and patrols

Meanwhile, in Phnom Penh, Prime Minister Hun Sen addressed his nation. He claimed Thailand was planning an oversight attack on Cambodia. This statement alarmed Thai officials. Moreover, it added fuel to the growing distrust on both sides.

At the frontline in Surin, soldiers at Wirawatyothin Camp faced a different kind of threat. A foul stench wafted across from Cambodian territory. It came from decomposing corpses of Cambodian soldiers left after recent clashes. These troops died in short-lived skirmishes as Cambodia pushed for last-minute territorial gains. However, no retrieval effort followed.

According to Thai military sources, the situation is unprecedented. Bodies of fallen Cambodian soldiers have not been claimed. As a result, Thai soldiers stationed nearby suffer continuous exposure to the rotting remains.

Phu Makhuea, near a killing field at the end of the clashes, is one of the hardest-hit sites. There, the air is nearly unbreathable. Soldiers report that it is impossible to work or rest. Even face masks offer little relief. The stench, they say, seeps through everything.

Decomposing Cambodian soldiers’ corpses left unretrieved create unbearable stench affecting troops

Veteran journalist Wassana Nanuam confirmed these reports. On August 3, she posted firsthand accounts from the frontlines. Thai soldiers said the smell worsens daily. “We’ve been breathing this for days. Masks don’t help anymore,” one soldier said.

Wassana did not hold back. She publicly criticised Cambodian leaders for abandoning their troops. She named Hun Sen, Hun Manet, Tea Banh, Mao Sophan and Srey Dech. “Where are you hiding while your soldiers rot?” she asked. “This violates every principle of military leadership.”

In addition, Wassana raised concerns about potential biological warfare. She questioned whether the corpses were being used as passive weapons. Thai troops have reported nausea, headaches and even hallucinations. Some believe the health effects may be deliberate.

Rumours from Cambodian military sources suggest something more sinister. One senior figure reportedly hinted they would collect the bones later. Thai officials interpret this as a possible new attack plan. They fear Cambodia may launch another offensive and retrieve the bodies during the chaos.

Thai journalists expose Cambodian leaders abandoning fallen soldiers while fears of biological warfare grow

Thai special forces have been placed on alert. Assault battalions are now standing by. “We are ready if they come again,” one commander stated. “But this time, we won’t step back.”

Moreover, conditions along the border are deteriorating. An Army Military Force post on August 3 described the scene vividly. Crows, vultures, and flies now swarm over the area. The sky is thick with insects. The air reeks day and night.

“We can’t eat. The smell gets in our throats,” said one young soldier. “At night, it gets worse. There are strange noises. Maybe it’s animals feeding on the bodies.”

As a result, the psychological toll is rising. Soldiers face more than physical discomfort. They are dealing with fear, fatigue and trauma. According to officers, morale is sinking.

In response, the Thai military has issued a public appeal. Troops urgently need high-grade face masks. Any type is welcome, but black or camouflage masks are preferred. These help with both protection and concealment.

Border conditions worsen as soldiers endure toxic stench and psychological strain while urgently needing masks

Citizens have been asked to donate supplies. Donations should be sent to the 25th Military Circle at Wirawatyothin Camp, Surin. Online platforms like Shopee and Lazada are being used to order supplies.

Social media campaigns are also underway. Hashtags like #sendtobordersoldiers and #facemasks are trending. The goal is simple: protect those who are protecting the nation.

While talks in Malaysia continue, trust remains low. Cambodian leaders deny wrongdoing. Thai leaders demand accountability. Meanwhile, dead soldiers still lie in the fields.

Notably, Chulalongkorn University has stepped forward. The university is offering scholarships to families of fallen Thai troops. This includes children and spouses. It is a gesture of national gratitude.

Security analysts say this moment may mark a turning point. Dr. Panitan Wattanayagorn believes the General Border Committee must address this humanitarian crisis. “It is no longer just a military issue,” he said. “It is a test of regional decency.”

Until then, Thai troops will remain on guard. The stench of war, quite literally, surrounds them. And while diplomacy unfolds behind closed doors, reality on the ground remains harsh, unchanged and foul.

Further reading:

Prisoner handover pause is the latest move in what is becoming a toxic Thai Cambodian relationship

Information war raging across the world as Thailand combats Cambodia’s propaganda wave in New York

Cambodia attacks Thailand on another front. Particularly, the treatment of its migrant workforce, calls for a boycott

Thailand must certainly speak more boldly and engage foreign media actively to win the information war

Acting PM travels to Kuala Lumpur for ceasefire talks. Cambodia’s PM Hun Manet to attend amid PR war

Trump’s lightning strike to knock Thai and Cambodian heads together for peace. Overnight ceasefire agreed

Thai military warns Cambodia following the deployment of Chinese made long range missiles against civilians

Hot War rages on the Thai-Cambodian border following Cambodian troops offensive in Chong Bok area

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>