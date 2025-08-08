Buriram erupts as nearly 1,000 families fight the Ministry of the Interior’s move to revoke 5,083 rai of land titles, including disputed football and race track grounds tied to powerful Bhumjaithai leader Newin Chidchob. Emotional battle over heritage and law is shaping up!

On Thursday, Buriram’s everyday people rose up to fiercely protest the Ministry of the Interior’s harsh move last Friday — stripping them of their land titles. This is the explosive Khao Kradong case, involving 5,083 rai right in Buriram’s heart. The fight also hits hard against the powerful Chidchob family, top players in the Bhumjaithai Party, who own key plots there. Now, an emotional, fierce showdown is brewing — law versus generations of landowners. Shockingly, 995 title holders face losing their homes and heritage after the Supreme Court ruled the land belongs to the State Railway of Thailand. The battle is on.

Last Friday, Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai announced a major decision regarding land in Buriram Province. A Ministry of the Interior review, led by Deputy Minister Decha Isara Khaothong, had finished a thorough investigation into 5,083 rai of disputed land. This land was the subject of a long court case between the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) and private landowners. After careful review, the court ruled that the land rightfully belongs to the State Railway of Thailand.

Despite the court’s decision, a committee within the Ministry of the Interior’s Land Department initially chose not to revoke the land titles held by private owners. However, this decision soon changed.

Acting Prime Minister announces revocation of Khao Kradong land titles after ministry reverses course

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham, who also leads the Ministry of the Interior, explained that the junior minister involved recognised this choice was a mistake. Therefore, the land titles, known as the Khao Kradong lands, would be officially revoked starting Saturday, August 2nd.

Significantly, the land includes properties owned by Mr. Newin Chidchob. He is the influential leader of the Bhumjaithai Party and the owner of Buriram United Football Club. The disputed land includes a race track and the football grounds for Buriram United, which are well known across Thailand. These facilities have been at the centre of the controversy.

Five days after the revocation took effect, villagers from Khao Kradong gathered in protest. They vowed to resist the decision to revoke their land titles. They held their land deeds in the air and declared firmly, “We will not run away, we will not move, we will not leave.” These residents said they had legally obtained their land long before the State Railway of Thailand claimed ownership.

At 1:00 PM on August 7th, nearly 1,000 families from the Samet Subdistrict in Buriram gathered at Ban Khao Kradong School. They came together to voice strong opposition to the government’s decision. The revocation affected 995 families and over 5,000 rai of land. The villagers showed their land title deeds to the media. They wanted to prove the land was legally theirs.

Nearly 1000 families in Buriram protest land title revocation affecting over 5,000 rai in Khao Kradong area

Mr. Chan Hajaroenkul, a 64-year-old resident, shared his story. He said he had held a land title deed since 1970. He expressed sadness and frustration over the revocation news. “How can the government revoke land that the Land Department itself issued?” he asked. He also worried about where thousands of families would live if evictions occurred. No officials had contacted him or discussed the matter.

Moreover, Mr. Chan promised not to surrender his land or lease it to the State Railway. He said he would fight any attempt to evict him. He also insisted the government resolve other local problems and border conflicts first. Many villagers echoed his sentiments.

Ms. Khanitha Klaikham, a 45-year-old local farmer, questioned the fairness of the timing. She asked why the government waited until the land was developed to take action. Villagers had long farmed the area, yet the government took notice only recently. She called the move political harassment, especially since the Bhumjaithai Party withdrew from the coalition government. Ms. Khanitha demanded the government reconsider.

Another villager, Ms. Pratum Udomrat, 63, expressed faith in Mr. Newin Chidchob’s influence. She believed he would support the villagers. She recalled how he had helped develop Buriram over many years. Still, she acknowledged that problems arose after the football field was built in 2012. Despite this, she hoped for a smooth resolution.

Residents voice frustration and political concerns while counting on their local leader, Newin Chidchob

Ms. Songphop Phonsayam, also a resident of Buriram, spoke emotionally about her fears. She lost sleep worrying about losing her land. At her age and with a disability, she worried about where she could live if evicted. She inherited her land honestly from her father and pleaded for empathy. “If the land is revoked, where will I go? Don’t take from the poor,” she said.

The villagers, holding nearly a thousand land titles, staged a press conference. This was held at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram. They invited the media to see the affected land. Mr. Newin Chidchob sent a lawyer to support the villagers. This event highlighted the scale of the conflict.

On August 1st, Acting Prime Minister Phumtham and Deputy Minister Decha Isara Khaothong publicly revealed the investigation’s results. The land, they said, is officially state property. King Rama V granted the land originally. Afterwards, there was a royal decree in 1922. Maps and historical documents show it was used for railway construction. The State Railway of Thailand has owned the land since then.

Mr. Decha Isara explained the history in detail. The land covers over 5,000 rai in Muang District, Buriram. The court system, from the first instance court to the Supreme Court, ruled that it belongs to the SRT. Despite this, the Land Department initially failed to revoke land titles. The SRT filed a lawsuit with the Central Administrative Court. That court ordered the Land Department to revoke the titles.

Supreme Court ruled that the Buriram land belongs to State Railway, but Land Department delayed revocation

However, disputes over some boundaries remained. A committee was created to clarify these unclear areas. Yet, the committee did not complete its investigation properly. The Director-General of the Land Department agreed with the committee’s incomplete report. This caused confusion and public outcry.

When Mr. Decha Isara became Deputy Minister of the Interior, he took charge of the issue. He said he received complaints every day from local citizens and officials. Consequently, a new committee found the previous revocation order invalid. Therefore, the land titles could and should be revoked.

The investigation also revealed that the Land Department and SRT conducted a clear boundary survey in 2024. Thus, the Director-General had full authority to revoke the land titles under the law. Mr. Chettha Mosikarat, Deputy Permanent Secretary, supported this view. He cited multiple court rulings confirming the land belongs to the government.

He explained that the disputed area is protected by the Railway and Highways Arrangement Act of 1921. It is considered railway land for government use. The Department of Lands must follow court orders and revoke any land titles on state land.

Acting Prime Minister confirms illegal private use of land including football field and race track in Buriram

Mr. Phumtham added that the central portion of the disputed land includes a football field and a race track. These facilities are illegal on state property. Therefore, no private person can claim ownership. The court and investigation have confirmed this.

The revocation order took effect on August 2nd. Lands identified as state property were officially returned to government ownership. Authorities would conduct further investigations on overlapping boundaries. If any areas are truly private, the process would address those cases.

Following the announcement, Mr. Pornpoj Penpas, Director-General of the Land Department, requested a transfer from his position. This move aimed to prevent conflicts of interest. The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior would continue managing the issue.

Regarding compensation for those who legally acquired land, Mr. Phumtham said the law would guide decisions. People can file lawsuits for compensation if eligible. However, all land must be recognised as government property first.

Deputy PM denies political motives behind Buriram land revocation, stresses law must be enforced fairly

When asked about political motives behind the move, Mr. Phumtham denied any targeting of political groups. He said the action was purely legal. The courts issued final judgments, and the government had to comply. It was about upholding the law, not politics.

If people disagreed with the decision, they could seek justice through the courts. The government had a duty to restore public land and avoid dereliction of duty. Mr. Phumtham emphasised the importance of following proper legal procedures.

When asked about who would lead the Land Department next, Mr. Phumtham said the appointment was in progress. Regardless of leadership changes, the revocation process would continue. The law must be enforced without delay.

Questions about the budget for compensation remain open. Mr. Phumtham said the responsible agency must bear the costs. Legal procedures would determine who owes compensation.

