Buriram woman bitten by one of Thailand’s deadliest snakes, a krait, while picking mushrooms; her quick-thinking husband struck the snake, killed it, and rushed her to the hospital, where doctors treated her with antivenom after a rare and dangerous encounter.

Quick thinking by a 50-year-old husband may have saved his wife’s life after a deadly encounter with one of Thailand’s most venomous snakes. On Sunday morning, the 62-year-old woman was picking mushrooms in Buriram when she accidentally grabbed a krait’s eggs, mistaking them for mushrooms. The snake struck immediately, biting her finger. Her husband acted fast, striking the snake on the head and killing it, then raced her to the hospital. Doctors confirmed she had interrupted a krait while it was laying eggs—a rare and extremely dangerous moment that could have been fatal.

A 62-year-old woman from Nang Rong District, Buriram Province, was bitten by a highly venomous krait snake while foraging for mushrooms. She had mistaken a white object under a leaf for a mushroom. However, it was actually a snake laying eggs. Immediately after the bite, her husband rushed her to Nang Rong Hospital, where doctors administered antivenom and began monitoring her closely.

Mrs. Chalerm Pinsuwan had never collected mushrooms before. She explained that she had observed neighbours earn ฿1,000 to ฿2,000 per day by selling mushrooms. Consequently, she wanted to try it herself for both food and income. Therefore, she invited her husband to accompany her to Khao Khok mountain at 5 a.m. on Sunday.

Local woman bitten by highly venomous krait picking mushrooms in Buriram with her husband nearby

The couple climbed the mountain together, collecting three baskets of mushrooms along the way. Suddenly, Mrs. Chalerm noticed a white ball partially hidden under a leaf. Thinking it was a mushroom, she reached out to pick it. Immediately, she felt a sharp, painful bite on her right middle finger. Alarmed, she called her husband over for help.

Her husband, Mr. Bancha Chuenura, 50, said he had no idea what had bitten her at first. Consequently, he inspected the area with a stick. Then he discovered the snake, which was laying eggs. Quickly, he struck the snake with a stick and placed it in a bag. He brought it to the hospital for identification, which helped doctors confirm the species.

At the hospital, Mrs. Chalerm received prompt antivenom treatment. Doctors also drew blood to assess her condition. Fortunately, her blood test results later showed no abnormality. If the results remain normal, she will be allowed to return home to recover fully.

Mrs. Chalerm admitted feeling terrified and upset. She explained that she had just started mushroom collecting, and a snake bite on the first day was frightening. She fears she may avoid foraging in the future. Nevertheless, she expressed hope that others could learn from her experience.

Husband issues warning to mushroom pickers after wife bitten by krait as snake was laying eggs in Buriram

Mr. Bancha issued a strong warning to fellow mushroom pickers. He noted that snakes often lay eggs under dry leaves and that stepping too close could result in bites. Furthermore, he said that rescue workers reported three snakebite incidents in the village on the same day. He emphasised that quick thinking and knowledge of the mountain trails likely saved his wife’s life.

The krait snake, commonly called the “biological bomb,” is among Thailand’s most dangerous snakes. Experts use this nickname because the snake curls tightly like a bomb and rarely shows warning signs. Unlike cobras or king cobras, kraits are silent and deadly. Their venom attacks the blood system, causing abnormal bleeding, persistent fang-site bleeding, swelling, and necrotic tissue. If untreated, bites can lead to low blood pressure and death.

Medical authorities classify kraits among the seven venomous snakes of major medical importance in Thailand. Prompt treatment is critical to survival. Health officials stress that antivenom is effective only when administered quickly. Delays can result in severe complications or death.

Mushroom foraging carries hidden risks during krait egg-laying season in Buriram and other rural areas

This incident highlights the dangers of mushroom foraging during the snake egg-laying season. Experts explain that snakes hide their eggs under dry leaves, soil, or debris. Therefore, foragers should always use sticks to inspect suspicious objects. Additionally, wearing gloves and long sleeves can help prevent bites.

Locals say mushroom foraging is both a food source and a source of income, especially in rural communities. However, it carries serious hidden risks. Beginners are advised to go with experienced guides and remain aware of their surroundings. Otherwise, even a small mistake can result in a life-threatening encounter.

Mrs. Chalerm’s experience is a vivid reminder of these risks. Her husband’s swift response was crucial. He knew the quickest route down the mountain, which saved precious time. Experts note that many mushroom pickers become lost, delaying hospital access and increasing danger.

Authorities have reminded villagers to report snakebites immediately and seek professional medical care. Even minor delays can worsen outcomes.

Kraits are dangerous snakes requiring caution and immediate medical attention to prevent injury or death

Kraits, in particular, are dangerous because their venom can work silently, often without immediate pain. Experts advise against handling any unfamiliar wildlife, regardless of size or appearance.

Local health workers emphasise that public awareness is critical. Mushroom pickers should avoid areas with dense leaf litter, especially during the rainy season. They should always stay in groups and carry communication devices to call for help if needed. Moreover, they should remain calm if bitten, to prevent panic and reduce venom spread.

Despite the frightening incident, Mrs. Chalerm is expected to make a full recovery. Her story has already sparked local discussion about snake safety. Officials hope her experience will encourage greater caution among villagers and mushroom collectors. With vigilance and prompt medical attention, the risk of fatal outcomes can be greatly reduced.

Finally, residents are urged to respect wildlife while enjoying nature. Snakes play a vital role in local ecosystems, but they demand careful observation and awareness. Foragers should remember that even a single misstep can have serious consequences. Mrs. Chalerm’s ordeal serves as a stark warning: the mountains are beautiful but must be approached with knowledge and care.

