Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul plays hero as he personally flies organs donated by a 19-year-old, saving seven lives, meeting the grieving family, and showing hands-on leadership in Thailand’s urgent Winged Heart medical mission with care and courage.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul took heroic action on Tuesday, personally flying a deceased man’s organs for urgent transplant. Later, he met the 19-year-old donor’s grieving parents and embraced them. “Your son’s heart is beating again within hours of his death,” he told them. He called their decision a “great act of merit” that could save seven lives. The Prime Minister added that their generosity was extraordinary.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has once again combined leadership with hands-on humanitarian action. On Tuesday, September 30, 2025, he personally piloted a medical mission to Loei Province. The mission, known as the “Winged Heart” operation, aimed to retrieve organs from a recently deceased donor. Its purpose was to save critically ill patients across Thailand.

Earlier that day, reporters observed Anutin coordinating with a team of top surgeons. The team included Dr. Patchara Ongcharit, a thoracic and cardiac surgeon at Chulalongkorn University, and Dr. Thanat Tangkitvanichkul, a resident in the thoracic surgery department.

Together, they prepared to perform urgent organ retrieval surgery. They were responding to a critical need for transplantable organs.

Prime Minister personally pilots urgent medical mission to retrieve life-saving organs for critically ill patients

The donor was a 19-year-old man who tragically lost his life in a fight. His parents agreed to donate his organs, a decision described by Anutin as a “great act of merit.” The surgery successfully removed two eyes, a liver, a pancreas, two kidneys, and a heart. Consequently, these organs could save seven lives.

Following the operation, Anutin personally met with the donor’s family. He embraced the parents and said, “This heart will start beating again within six hours.” He added that their son’s gift symbolised the highest form of generosity. Reporters noted the solemn yet emotional atmosphere at the hospital.

Anutin explained that the mission arose because no commercial flights could reach Loei in time. Therefore, he volunteered to fly himself, ensuring the organs reached hospitals quickly. He stressed that saving lives must come first, even before official duties.

Before departure, he attended parliamentary debates and answered questions. Despite being the Prime Minister, he maintained full communication with officials while waiting for the surgical team. Consequently, both governance and urgent medical responsibilities were fulfilled simultaneously.

Anutin balances Prime Minister duties with Winged Heart mission, ensuring organs reach patients quickly

When asked how he balanced the Prime Minister’s duties with the “Winged Heart” mission, Anutin said constant communication made it possible. He monitored parliamentary proceedings while preparing for the flight. Furthermore, he described the mission as personally rewarding, bringing him joy and fulfilment.

This mission is part of a larger program Anutin has championed since 2014. Over the past decade, he has supported medical teams on more than 80 flights. These missions have helped over 200 patients survive through organ transplantation. Therefore, the initiative represents both leadership and humanitarian dedication.

The Winged Heart program emphasises speed, coordination, and medical precision. Teams operate under tight time constraints because organs must remain viable for transplant. Anutin’s involvement goes beyond logistics; he actively pilots flights, coordinates with hospitals, and supports medical personnel. Consequently, organs reach patients faster and with higher chances of success.

Winged Heart programme, over a decade, shows the Prime Minister’s leadership and humanitarian work

The Prime Minister has received recognition for these efforts. The National Institute of Emergency Medicine awarded him honorary wings of the Executive HEMS Thai Sky Doctor. Additionally, the Thai Red Cross Society presented him with an honorary plaque for his ongoing support of the Winged Heart missions.

On September 30, after returning to Parliament at 4:30 p.m., Anutin discussed the mission publicly. He emphasised that urgency, care, and compassion drive the program. He recounted how the young donor’s organs could save seven lives, including hearts, kidneys, liver, and eyes. Moreover, he highlighted the bravery and generosity of families who consent to organ donation.

Reporters observed that Anutin personally ensured every aspect of the mission went smoothly. He guided the medical team, coordinated transport, and comforted the donor’s family. Consequently, the operation became a model for how leadership and humanitarian action can coexist.

Prime Minister’s personal involvement ensures seamless execution and sets an example of leadership

Anutin stressed that people’s lives must always come first. He stated, “Those in need should receive help before anything else.” His personal involvement reflects a unique form of leadership rarely seen in world politics. Unlike many leaders, he actively participates in life-saving operations, often flying into remote regions himself.

The Winged Heart program has evolved into a national model. Since its inception, it has grown in both scope and impact. Thailand now sees faster organ transport, higher survival rates for transplant patients, and increased public awareness of organ donation. Furthermore, the program brings home the critical role of government support in emergency medical services.

In addition, Anutin highlighted the emotional importance of these missions. Meeting grieving families and witnessing their courage inspires medical teams. Consequently, the missions not only save lives but also foster compassion, gratitude and hope.

Winged Heart missions combine efficiency, compassion, and national coordination to save lives

The mission on September 30 demonstrated the program’s efficiency. Within hours, organs were retrieved, transported, and ready for transplantation. The operation saved multiple lives while maintaining the dignity of the donor and his family. Therefore, the Winged Heart mission combines medical expertise, logistical coordination, and ethical responsibility.

Over more than a decade, Anutin has flown in dozens of critical missions. Each flight carries urgency, responsibility, and hope for patients and families. By personally piloting flights, he ensures medical teams can act quickly, avoiding delays that could cost lives. Consequently, the program has earned both national recognition and international admiration.

Certainly, politics aside, Anutin’s leadership here exemplifies an inspiring mix of governance, compassion and action. The Winged Heart missions have saved hundreds of lives and created a blueprint for rapid organ transport. Most importantly, they remind the nation that leadership is measured not only by decisions in Parliament, but also by action, courage and care for others.

