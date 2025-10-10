Mariah Carey lands at Don Mueang in Bangkok ahead of her Saturday night concert at Muang Thong Thani

Mariah Carey lands in Bangkok to screaming fans ahead of her one-night-only concert at Muang Thong Thani, celebrating 20 years of The Emancipation of Mimi. The diva’s arrival kicks off a weekend of glamour, music, and Thai soft power on the world stage.

Global music icon Mariah Carey, dubbed the ‘Songbird Supreme,’ landed in Bangkok on Thursday to fan frenzy. She’s in town for her one-night-only concert this Saturday at Impact Challenger, Muang Thong Thani — part of her world tour marking the 20th anniversary of her game-changing 2005 album. Carey touched down at Don Mueang Airport, greeted by a wave of screaming fans, before heading straight to her hotel to prepare for the big night.

Mariah Carey, one of the most iconic voices in the global music business, has touched down in Thailand. Her arrival on October 9, 2025, marks her first visit to the country in nearly a decade. This visit comes just days before her exclusive one-night concert on October 11 at Impact Challenger Hall, Muang Thong Thani.

The global superstar landed at Don Mueang Airport to a rousing welcome. Leading the reception were top executives from Benz Thonburi Group and Max Image. Among them were Papon Viriyaphan, CEO of Thonburi Panich Group, and Wiwan Karnasuta of Max Image. Fans and organisers alike waited eagerly to greet the five-octave diva as she stepped onto Thai soil once again.

As she walked out of the terminal, Mariah smiled radiantly and waved to fans. She was dressed in her signature glamour—elegant, glittering, and unmistakably Mariah. Importantly, she paused to send her love to “Thailand” before departing for her hotel.

Mariah Carey’s Bangkok concert to mark 20 years of Mimi with a special show and exclusive setlist

This Bangkok stop is part of her world tour titled Mariah Carey: The Celebration of Mimi. The tour honours the 20th anniversary of her landmark 2005 album, The Emancipation of Mimi. That album was a commercial and critical triumph. It sold more than 15 million copies worldwide and signalled a major career resurgence for the singer.

Before the tour kicked off, Carey posted to her fans: “We’re taking The Celebration of Mimi on tour all over the world! I can’t wait to see you all on this special anniversary year of Mimi. See you soon!”

Since then, her team has crafted each concert to be both a nostalgic celebration and a modern spectacle. In Bangkok, the event will feature never-before-seen elements exclusive to Thai fans. For instance, production insiders confirm that lighting and stage effects have been specially designed for the Thai venue. Moreover, the setlist has been carefully curated to take fans through a musical journey spanning three decades.

Naturally, the concert will include hits from The Emancipation of Mimi. These include “We Belong Together,” “Shake It Off,” “It’s Like That,” and “Fly Like a Bird.” However, fans can also expect something new. Songs from Carey’s latest studio album, Here For It All, will be performed live on stage for the first time. These new tracks include “Play This Song,” “Sugar Sweet,” “Type Dangerous,” and “In Your Feelings.”

Mariah takes creative control from song list to sparkling gowns in a deeply personal tour experience

Crucially, Carey is involved in every detail of the show’s design. She arranges her own song lists and performance sequences. She also handpicks the costumes for each leg of the tour. In Asia, her outfits include custom-made gowns and glittering minidresses adorned with diamonds. This signature sparkle is a visual reminder of her enduring superstar status.

Although the show doesn’t rely heavily on high-tech effects, Carey’s live vocals are the main attraction. Her voice—powerful, emotive, and hauntingly precise—remains the soul of her performances. With her is a loyal team of musicians and background vocalists. Most have toured with her for over ten years. This musical consistency ensures the show will be polished, passionate, and deeply personal.

Beyond entertainment, the concert has a broader purpose. It’s the result of a strategic cultural initiative led by Benz Thonburi. Called “Culture-level Marketing,” the program aims to use music and the arts to elevate Thailand’s global image. In collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand and the private sector, the event promotes the concept of “Thai Soft Power.”

Mariah’s presence positions Thailand as a rising cultural hub and symbol of global entertainment appeal

Importantly, bringing Carey to Bangkok positions Thailand as a rising cultural capital in Asia. Organisers believe the event shows how global music icons can connect with local audiences. It also proves that Thailand can host world-class performers with elegance and efficiency.

Moreover, Carey herself embodies soft power in action. As one of the most influential female artists in history, she stands for talent, resilience, and global impact. Her presence here sends a strong message about Thailand’s growing role in the world’s entertainment scene.

According to insiders, ticket demand has been overwhelming. Some zones sold out within hours of release. Tickets are priced at ฿20,000 / ฿15,000 / ฿12,000 / ฿9,000 / ฿7,500. Fans can purchase remaining tickets at www.thaiticketmajor.com or by calling 02-405-8818.

Thai tourism set for boost as international fans fly in and hotels report surging weekend bookings

In addition, international fans from across Asia are expected to fly in for the show. With the event falling on a weekend, Bangkok is preparing for a surge in tourist arrivals. Hotels near the venue are already reporting higher bookings.

Therefore, the concert is not just a tribute to a beloved album. It’s also a massive boost for tourism, culture, and national pride. The mix of international prestige and local passion makes this one of the biggest concerts Thailand has seen in recent years.

On Saturday night, October 11, Bangkok will witness a musical event of historic proportions. Mariah Carey will take the stage, celebrate her legacy, and unite thousands through song. With unmatched vocals and timeless hits, she promises a show that will live in fans’ hearts for years to come.

Don’t miss this once-in-a-generation experience. Mariah Carey: The Celebration of MIMI Live in Bangkok is more than a concert—it’s a cultural milestone.

