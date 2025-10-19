Crazy foreigner clambers for the roof in Phuket. This time it was an intoxicated Dane, a former boxer

Chaos erupted in Phuket as a drunken former Danish boxer climbed rooftops in Kata, shouting and risking his life. Police worked carefully to calm him, bring him down safely, and took him to Chalong Hospital while authorities reviewed legal and safety measures.

Another case of a foreigner acting out shook Phuket on Saturday. In the afternoon, Karon police responded to an erratic Danish national, reportedly a former boxer, on a building roof. Officers feared he might harm himself as he appeared deranged and out of control. The man reportedly lived in Kata. Police successfully talked him down, restrained him, and took him to Chalong Hospital for observation. Authorities said extreme intoxication caused the incident. By Saturday evening, he was sedated as police considered the legal consequences.

Chaos erupted in Phuket on Saturday afternoon, October 18, when a former Danish boxer went on a violent rampage. The incident occurred in the Green Drinking Water Alley, Soi Namduem Green, Karon, Mueang District. Residents reported a foreign man acting irrationally and dangerously. Consequently, local police and administrative officials mobilised immediately to control the situation.

At precisely 3:36 PM, officers from Karon Police Station received an urgent report. According to witnesses, a foreign man had climbed onto the roof of a residential property. Moreover, he was shouting loudly and making gestures as if he intended to jump.

The scene was chaotic, and bystanders were alarmed. Therefore, police coordinated with local authorities and residents to prevent a tragedy.

Police respond to a foreign man climbing rooftops in Phuket as residents raise urgent alarms about danger

When officers arrived, they found the man in a highly agitated and drunken state. He refused to respond to verbal commands, despite repeated efforts. Furthermore, he continued climbing on the roof, seemingly oblivious to the danger. The man’s erratic movements posed a serious threat to himself and others nearby. Consequently, officers proceeded cautiously, knowing any sudden action could provoke him.

The man was later identified as a Danish national and a former professional boxer. Authorities confirmed he was residing in the Kata area at the time. This is a well-known seaside community on the holiday island.

Preliminary investigation suggested that severe intoxication triggered his extreme behaviour. Nevertheless, police treated the incident as high-risk, planning carefully to avoid injury or property damage. Notably, the escape was similar to an incident in August in Phuket, which saw a Brazilian man clamber over roofs in Patong. He was later hospitalised.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Thiyut Suksongwan, Deputy Superintendent of the Karon Police Station’s Crime Suppression Division, led the operation. He was joined by Police Lieutenant Colonel Sumit Suksamran, also a Deputy Superintendent in the same division.

Operation led by police and local authorities aimed to secure the drunken boxer safely without injury

Additionally, Dr. Winai Chitchiew, head of Karon Subdistrict, coordinated with local administrative staff to support the response. Their combined efforts ensured a structured and calm approach.

For several tense minutes, officers attempted to talk the man down. They used calm, measured words to gain his trust. However, he remained unresponsive and appeared more agitated over time. Consequently, officials formulated a careful plan to secure him safely. They aimed to avoid escalation while ensuring the safety of all present.

Finally, after considerable effort, the man was brought down from the roof without incident. No property damage occurred, and no one was physically harmed. Authorities immediately transported him to Chalong Hospital for medical evaluation. There, he received treatment for severe intoxication and ongoing agitation.

Residents recalled the scene with alarm. Many reported hearing intense shouting and seeing wild gestures from the rooftop. Some attempted to intervene cautiously but kept a safe distance. Moreover, neighbours praised the police for their careful coordination and quick action. Without such collaboration, the event could have ended tragically.

Residents and officials praise police as former boxer is safely taken down and hospitalised in Phuket

Lieutenant Colonel Thiyut Suksongwan emphasised that public safety was the top priority. He noted that rare but dangerous incidents require calm, strategic responses. Furthermore, he advised residents to report disturbances promptly to enable swift police intervention. Quick reporting, he explained, often prevents escalation and ensures lives are protected.

Dr. Winai Chitchiew praised the teamwork between police and local officials. He emphasised that careful planning prevented serious injury. Additionally, local staff confirmed they will continue monitoring the area to ensure resident safety. Consequently, authorities are reviewing procedures to manage intoxicated individuals more effectively in public spaces.

The Danish man’s past as a professional boxer was highlighted in reports. However, authorities stressed that his behaviour resulted solely from intoxication. There was no evidence suggesting criminal intent or premeditated violence. Nevertheless, investigators are reviewing the circumstances to understand why the situation escalated so dangerously.

Authorities stress intoxication as the main cause while reviewing procedures for public safety in Phuket

Authorities advised the public to exercise caution around intoxicated or agitated individuals. They stressed that trained professionals are best equipped to handle such situations. Moreover, people should avoid direct confrontation and instead maintain distance while alerting authorities. Following these guidelines, they said, reduces risk and prevents accidents.

By evening, the area had returned to normal. No further disturbances were reported. Residents expressed relief that the incident ended without injury or damage. Meanwhile, police and local officials remained alert, ready to respond to emergencies promptly. Their quick coordination was widely praised by the community.

The incident has reignited discussion about public safety in Phuket, particularly in tourist-heavy areas. Officials emphasised the importance of rapid response, careful planning, and collaboration with local residents. They also highlighted the risks posed by severe intoxication in public spaces, which can escalate quickly without intervention.

Public safety concerns grow after Phuket incident as police urge caution and review response procedures

Witnesses described the event as frightening but were relieved by the professional handling of the situation. They reported that officers remained calm throughout, using measured language to prevent panic. Additionally, administrative staff monitored the crowd to maintain order. Consequently, what could have been a fatal event was successfully contained.

Authorities reaffirmed their commitment to protecting both residents and visitors. They emphasised ongoing monitoring and careful review of similar incidents. Meanwhile, the Danish man remains under medical supervision. Officials will continue following his case until he stabilises fully.

This event highlights the dangers of intoxication and the importance of coordinated emergency response. It also highlights the vital role of local authorities, police, and residents in ensuring public safety. Despite the chaos, swift action prevented a potential tragedy, leaving the community both shaken and grateful.

