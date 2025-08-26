A Brazilian tourist caused chaos in Patong after climbing a massage parlour roof, then broke free at Patong Hospital, forcing an emergency before a British rescue volunteer subdued him, after which he was sedated and placed under police guard for safety.

A Brazilian tourist caused a rooftop emergency in Patong early Saturday morning after being seen walking across a building. The barefoot man was spotted on the roof of the Sunshine Massage Parlour on Thaweewong Road. The incident happened around 2:45 am on August 23, during peak nightlife hours.

Consequently, concerned locals alerted police immediately. The area is known for dense foot traffic and rooftop incidents have turned fatal in the past. Fearing the man might fall or jump, several residents gathered on the street below.

Soon after, Patong Police arrived at the scene. Officers were led by Lieutenant Colonel Chittawan Pengkaew and supported by the Bangla Soi Special Patrol Unit. Upon arrival, they found the man acting erratically near the edge of the rooftop.

According to officers, he appeared confused and distressed. He was pacing and mumbling to himself, ignoring repeated attempts at communication. Therefore, police requested assistance from rescue personnel.

Minutes later, volunteers from the Kusoldtham Phuket Foundation arrived with safety equipment. Working with police, they kept verbal contact with the man. After several attempts, they managed to calm him slightly. Then, using ladders and harnesses, rescuers brought him down safely.

Immediately after the rescue, the man was transported by ambulance to Patong Hospital. However, within hours, his condition worsened. According to hospital staff, he became increasingly agitated and uncooperative.

Soon after being admitted, he broke free from his restraints. He began thrashing and yelling inside the treatment room. As a result, nurses and ambulance personnel were forced to retreat. Police were contacted again for emergency support.

At the same time, British volunteer Vincent “Vinnie” Modell, a responder with the Kusoldtham Foundation, received an urgent call. He arrived at the hospital shortly after police.

“When I got there, police and nurses were standing outside the room,” Modell said. “He was clearly unstable.”

Because the situation was volatile, Modell decided to enter alone. He explained that the presence of multiple officers could escalate the man’s aggression. Therefore, he chose a softer approach.

Inside the room, Modell found the tourist pacing and shouting. Despite the tension, he managed to speak to the man calmly. Eventually, Modell restrained him and called for sedation. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Following the incident, Patong Police took the man into temporary custody. While charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct are pending, police say his health is still the top concern.

Moreover, police are working with hospital staff to monitor his condition. Toxicology tests have been requested. However, results have not yet been released.

Lt Col Chittawan Pengkaew confirmed that officers were treating the case as both a legal and medical matter. He also noted that cooperation between police and rescue workers was essential.

Meanwhile, Vincent Modell praised the officers for their restraint. “They didn’t rush in. They showed patience and professionalism,” he said.

On Sunday evening, the tourist was reported under hospital observation. He was sedated and under guard. His identity has not yet been released, pending confirmation by Thai immigration.

In addition, police have contacted the Brazilian consulate for consular assistance. Officials are verifying his visa status and any prior incidents.

Although full details are still being gathered, police suspect substance use may have played a role. No drugs were found on the man at the time of arrest. Nonetheless, his behaviour raised red flags.

Importantly, the initial rooftop rescue took place directly above a busy tourist footpath. A fall would likely have been fatal either to the man or to pedestrians below.

Therefore, police commended local residents for their quick reporting. Their action helped prevent a potential tragedy.

Authorities also confirmed that no injuries were reported among hospital staff, police or rescue personnel. The hospital resumed normal operations shortly after the incident was contained.

Patong Police said the investigation is ongoing. This troubling incident follows the discovery of the body of a mystery man near a hotel in Patong five days earlier, on Monday, August 18. Significantly, the man appeared to have fallen from a height into an area of shrubland behind the hotel to his death.

