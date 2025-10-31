Julapun Amornvivat emerges as new Pheu Thai leader with an emphatic vote on Friday from a united party

Julapun Amornvivat emerges as Pheu Thai leader with overwhelming support, while the party displays unity and steely resolve to reclaim power in next year’s general election amid ongoing controversy over Hun Sen’s role in Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s removal.

The Pheu Thai Party on Friday elected former minister Julapun Amornvivat as party leader, while former Thai Rak Thai leader Chaturon Chaisaeng is set to emerge next year as the party’s Prime Ministerial nominee. Former Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was present as Pheu Thai displayed unity and steely resolve to reclaim the party in next year’s General Election. The move comes amid growing recognition that Ms. Paetongtarn’s ousting was the work of Cambodia’s strongman Hun Sen and may have been sparked by the former ruling party’s crackdown on scam centres in Cambodia and Myanmar, highlighting the high-stakes battles now shaping Thailand’s politics ahead of a General Election expected at the end of March 2026.

The Pheu Thai Party was meeting on Friday, October 31, 2025. The party elected former Deputy Minister of Finance Julapun Amornvivat as its new leader. Internal canvassing this week shows he outpolled former Thai Rak Thai Party leader Chaturon Chaisaeng. Consequently, Julapun has emerged as the clear favourite for the position.

The former Deputy Minister of Finance indeed won 354 votes out of 369 cast at the meeting. Certainly, this was an emphatic victory.

Mr. Prasert Chantararuangthong was tipped as Secretary-General. Nevertheless, the incumbent Surawong Thienthong still wants to retain influence. Sources indicate a compromise is likely, with Surawong promoted to deputy leader. Factional negotiations reportedly continued late into Thursday evening.

Julapun Amornvivat confirmed as party leader after decisive victory amid factional negotiations

Sources suggest that Mr. Chaturon may yet emerge as a Pheu Thai Party nominee for Prime Minister in next year’s general election. However, most MPs view him as a secondary option. Consequently, his role is expected to focus on parliamentary coordination and debate support.

Meanwhile, the meeting received a boost when Mr. Warathep Rattanakorn, a former Pheu Thai minister under Yingluck Shinawatra, turned up. Warathep is currently a Palang Pracharat Party member.

Nevertheless, he came to greet party leaders rather than formally attend the meeting. Moreover, he is expected to bring two MPs from the Kamphaeng Phet Party, potentially bringing them into Pheu Thai’s fold.

Warathep clarified he had not formally applied for membership. However, insiders suggest he intends to join soon. Furthermore, he has already discussed his position with Palang Pracharat leader General Prawit Wongsuwan. Analysts note that his visit demonstrates strategic leverage and may affect parliamentary alignments.

Chaturon remains a potential prime ministerial nominee while Warathep’s visit strengthens party leverage for 2026

Despite recent losses in by-elections in Sisaket and Kanchanaburi to the Bhumjaithai Party, Pheu Thai remains determined. Party sources describe a steely resolve to recover from the June political shock. That month, a leaked audio tape by Cambodian strongman Hun Sen contributed to the removal of former Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra by the Constitutional Court in August.

Indeed, many insiders believe Hun Sen acted with malice against Ms. Paetongtarn. During her short time in office, she took decisive action against Cambodian and Myanmar scam centres. Consequently, her removal is seen as an attack on anti-corruption efforts. Party sources say these events strengthened loyalty to Julapun within key factions.

The meeting included senior party figures: Phumtham Wechayachai, former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Prasert Chantararuangthong and Somsak Thepsuthin, former Minister of Public Health. Moreover, election director Suriya Jungrungreangkit attended to coordinate strategy.

Julapun’s election as party leader reflects MPs’ approval of his parliamentary record and economic expertise. Furthermore, strategists highlight his ability to respond to media questions effectively. Consequently, party leaders saw him as the strongest public face for the upcoming election.

Party’s resolve remains strong despite political setbacks and Hun Sen’s role in former prime minister’s removal

The meeting also discussed appointments beyond the leader and Secretary-General. More than ten deputy leaders are expected. These include Chusak Sirinil, Wisut Chainarun, Manoporn Charoensri, Sudawan Wangsuphakikoson, Pongkawin Juangroongruangkit, Thirat Samretwanit, and Ko Kaew Pikulthong. Furthermore, Thaweesak Ananphan serves as treasurer, and Chakkraphong Saengmanee as registrar.

Factional balance remains critical. Prasert’s supporters consolidate control over operations, while Surawong retains influence over select constituencies. Moreover, Warathep’s potential return adds another layer of complexity. Analysts say these arrangements are designed to unify the party publicly while managing internal tension.

Media and parliamentary readiness were emphasised. Julapun and senior MPs are scheduled for media briefings, public forums, and constituency visits.

Internal sources report that urban and rural campaigns are coordinated systematically. Certainly, the new leadership believes careful preparation is essential after recent electoral setbacks.

Deputy appointments and factional management highlight internal readiness for 2026 General Election

Warathep’s presence highlights parliamentary manoeuvring. He reportedly pressed leadership on candidate allocation and potential ministerial positions. Therefore, his accompanying MPs may play a pivotal role in key constituencies. Analysts note this demonstrates careful strategic calculation ahead of the elections.

Transparency and administrative oversight were also stressed. Treasurer Thaweesak Ananphan manages party finances, while registrar Chakkraphong Saengmanee oversees membership. Moreover, leadership emphasised accountability to prevent disputes over campaign funding or voter registration.

External political threats were discussed. The leadership continues monitoring developments linked with the scam centre crisis in Cambodia and Myanmar. Party strategists say these factors influence both messaging and policy decisions.

The meeting balanced public unity with private negotiation. Seating, speaking order, and handshakes were deliberately arranged to signal cohesion. Nevertheless, factional discussions continued late into the evening. Consequently, leadership unity appears carefully managed behind the scenes.

Party’s strategic planning and internal discipline were on display on Friday, but it still needs Shinawatra legacy

Confidence remains high among MPs. Warathep’s potential inclusion strengthens parliamentary and regional influence. Moreover, candidate placement and regional alliances are reportedly finalised. Leadership cohesion and factional balance remain central to strategy.

Generational dynamics were evident. Younger MPs prioritise evidence-based policy and media skills. Consequently, they supported Julapun despite Chaturon’s seniority. Party veterans appear willing to accommodate this shift to maintain stability and electoral competitiveness.

All parties are now entering full election mode. Pheu Thai is now working on its strategy, candidates and messaging. Parliamentary coordination, regional campaigns, and media readiness are being honed. Undoubtedly, internal cohesion will be central to electoral success.

The extraordinary meeting symbolised continuity and renewal. Symbolically, it marked the transition from Paetongtarn to Julapun. Practically, it established a new operational framework, candidate hierarchy and executive committee. Therefore, the party appears prepared for both internal and external challenges.

The first challenge now is how to maintain the Shinawatra legacy without a Shinawatra at the helm. Further clarification on this is expected later and depends very much on the party’s de facto leader, Thaksin Shinawatra.

Strategic cohesion and generational balance show party’s readiness ahead of the 2026 General Election

Factional negotiations remain active. Julapun consolidated support from Prasert’s faction. Surawong retains influence over select constituencies. Moreover, Warathep’s return gave a badly needed confidence boost on election day. Certainly, party unity was publicly on display on Friday despite carefully managed battles behind the scenes for power.

Internal politics muts now be overcome while the party puts its best foot forward. The new leader must be seen to establish his bona fides at the helm of the movement. Undeniably, Mr Julapun faces a personal challenge. He must engage with the public and demonstrate charisma. Being a good team player is not enough in this role.

Furthermore, the next few months will test these arrangements as campaigns intensify and parliamentary alliances solidify ahead of the 2026 General Election.

The meeting demonstrated Pheu Thai’s organisational capacity. Julapun as leader, Prasert as Secretary-General, and Surawong as deputy leader form the core team. Deputy leaders and MPs consolidate regional and parliamentary strength. Consequently, political insiders predict these arrangements will shape the party’s 2026 performance.

However, no one can yet dismiss the power of the Shinawatra name, nor the possible return of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra to the hustings if he is released from prison ahead of the national poll.

Party unity and strength confirmed as Shinawatra influence remains potent and election stakes rise

Finally, the extraordinary general meeting highlighted a party that is still well-organised, unified and structured. Leadership appointments, deputy selections and Warathep’s potential inclusion signal election preparedness.

Analysts and insiders can only take note of Thai politics. They say a week is a long time in politics. In Thailand, however, a single day can upend the tables.

Notably, support for the Pheu Thai Party edged up marginally in the September 2025 National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) poll. All eyes will be on the December version.

At the same time, the poll also showed a spike in undecided voters. In short, the public has been left shocked by events linked with Cambodia since June. It is still trying to determine what exactly is going on. Friday’s elections confirms that the Pheu Thai Party is still organised and disciplined—but nothing more than that for now.

Further reading:

Pheu Thai moves beyond Paetongtarn era as bitter party leadership showdown looms on October 31st

Former Pheu Thai leader welcomes return of Ex Democrat Party PM Abhisit back to frontline politics

Kla Tham MP dismisses unproven scam centre claims about Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat Prompow

People’s Party warns Anutin of a No Confidence move over cabinet links to Cambodian scam networks

United States, South Korea and United Kingdom act against Cambodian scam industry with Thai tie-ins

Ben Smith affair & allegations of links to Cambodian scam centres continues to rage in parliament

Police deny knowledge of scammer links with money whizz Ben Smith. People’s Party MP insists its true

Defiant Rangsiman Rome warns he’s not just fighting a defamation case but for the future of Thailand

Ben Smith money fixer to the elite in Thailand lines up ฿100M defamation case against Rangsiman Rome

People’s Party firebrand MP warns of billions pouring into Thai markets and critical firms from Cambodia

Leader of deadly scam gang in Cambodia and henchmen still at large with 4 more Thais arrested