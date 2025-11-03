Grim murder suicide after Udomsuk Police called to Bangkok condo unit by residents over a foul odour

Grim murder-suicide shocks Bangkok after Cambodian couple are found dead inside a locked condo following neighbours’ foul odour complaint, with police reporting the violent domestic dispute led the man to kill his wife before hanging himself in the shocking scene.

Police from Udomsuk Police Station in Bangkok and medical teams from Chulalongkorn Hospital rushed to a condominium after neighbours reported a foul stench. The smell came from a unit occupied by a Cambodian couple. After forcing the door open, officers found a horrifying scene: a woman dead on the floor and her husband hanging from the window frame. Investigators learned the pair had been seen in a furious fight just days earlier. With the unit locked from the inside, police believe a violent domestic dispute spiralled into murder and suicide.

Police in Bangkok are investigating the deaths of a Cambodian couple found inside a locked condominium unit after neighbours raised concerns about a strong smell. The case is being treated as a suspected murder-suicide. According to investigators, the man allegedly killed his wife during a violent dispute before hanging himself.

At about 5:00 PM on Sunday, November 2, officers from Udomsuk Police Station responded to a report from a resident in Dokmai Subdistrict, Prawet District. The resident had noticed a foul odour coming from one of the rooms. The smell had grown stronger over time. As a result, they became worried and contacted the authorities.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Khomkrit Kanchanachat led the response. He arrived with forensic doctors from Chulalongkorn Hospital, forensic officers, and volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation. When they reached the door, they immediately detected a strong, unmistakable odour. The door was locked from the inside. Therefore, officers forced entry.

Condo murder-suicide shock as police discover bodies after neighbours report foul smell in Bangkok

Inside, they discovered a disturbing scene. The body of a 31-year-old woman lay face up on the floor. Her body showed signs consistent with violent assault. In addition, officers found the 36-year-old Cambodian man hanging from the window frame.

He appeared to have hanged himself while standing. There were no signs of forced entry, and the door had been secured. Consequently, officers believed no third party entered the room.

According to witnesses, the couple had been involved in a loud argument two days earlier. Neighbours reported hearing shouting at around 11:00 AM on October 31. They then saw both individuals step into the hallway. Moments later, the man dragged the woman back into the room. After that, the noise stopped. No one saw either person leave again.

However, neighbours did not immediately realise something was wrong. Arguments between couples in shared buildings are not unusual. People assumed the couple had simply quieted down. Over the next two days, the smell from the room grew stronger. Finally, concerned residents decided to report it.

Witnesses recount violent row and silence before grisly discovery inside locked Bangkok condo unit

Volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation provided critical assistance. Mr. Anwut Pho-ampai, a foundation member, explained how the tragedy came to light.

A woman from Buriram Province tried to contact her younger sibling but received no response. Alarmed, she went to the condominium. She smelled the strong odour and immediately notified police. Officers and volunteers then opened the unit and discovered both bodies.

Investigators reviewed CCTV footage from the building. An initial video appeared to show the man striking the woman with a hard object in the hallway. He then dragged her back inside the room. As a result, police strongly suspect the woman died from blunt-force trauma.

Yet the official cause of death remains pending autopsy results. Medical examiners will determine the exact cause and time of death.

Although police suspect homicide followed by suicide, they have not ruled out other factors until autopsy findings are completed. Toxicology tests may also be conducted. Additionally, officers are reviewing phone records, interviewing neighbours, and examining objects inside the unit.

CCTV appears to show assault as authorities await autopsy and broaden review into possible motivations

Residents expressed shock and sadness. Many said the pair kept to themselves. They rarely interacted with others in the building. There had been no previous reports of fights or disturbances. Therefore, the sudden violence stunned the community. Some neighbours admitted they regretted not contacting authorities sooner.

Police urged the public to act quickly when they hear violent domestic disputes. Officers emphasise that early reporting can prevent tragedies. Domestic violence often escalates rapidly. Silence and hesitation allow danger to grow. Therefore, people should not ignore cries for help or signs of distress.

Officials also reminded the public that foul odours should always prompt an investigation. In many serious cases, strong smells are a warning of medical emergencies, accidents, or deaths. Consequently, residents should immediately alert authorities rather than wait.

As the investigation continues, authorities plan to release more details once relatives are informed and medical results are confirmed. Meanwhile, police will review additional security footage and digital evidence.

Officials cite rising stress on foreign couples amid anti-Cambodian sentiment and border tensions

They will also check whether the couple had a history of disputes or financial stress. Even so, early evidence strongly supports a domestic violence incident leading to a fatal outcome for both parties involved.

Sources also point out that couples of foreign origin in Thailand often experience increased stress since they do not have the same support structures. Incidents of murder-suicide are common among migrant worker couples from both Myanmar and Cambodia, while double suicides have even been reported among Thai–foreigner couples.

Since the Thai-Cambodian border war escalated in July this year, it has been confirmed that at least 500,000 Cambodians have returned home.

At the same time, there are widespread reports of attacks on Cambodians by extreme right-wing nationalist groups, in addition to youth gangs. Meanwhile, the continuing tension and closed border have led to widespread hate and anti-Cambodian sentiment being disseminated online.

