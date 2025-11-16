Former Vice Minister Rasme Chalichan criticises PM Anutin for reckless actions that halted US trade talks, repudiated Cambodia peace pact, dismissed tariffs and damaged Thailand’s credibility, raising economic and diplomatic risks across the region.

A former Vice Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul of recklessness after the United States suspended trade talks with Thailand. The move followed Anutin’s visit to the Thai-Cambodian border, where he declared peace with Cambodia over and dismissed concerns about US tariffs. The PM also suggested to President Trump by phone on Friday night that he lower US tariffs on Thailand. Former Vice Minister Rasme Chalichan said Anutin had publicly repudiated the United States and directly challenged the US President.

Former Foreign Affairs heavyweight Rasme Chalichan sharply criticised Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Saturday. He targeted comments and actions that led to the United States suspending trade talks with Thailand.

As a result, the temporary suspension affects a reciprocal trade agreement and threatens key economic ties. Furthermore, the United States remains Thailand’s main export market. Analysts and officials warn that delays could disrupt the country’s economic stability.

Chalichan, who previously served under Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, said the Prime Minister’s remarks caused significant national damage. He argued the statements appeared intended to appeal to public opinion rather than maintain international diplomacy.

“Before US President Donald Trump could respond, the damage had already been done,” Chalichan said. Moreover, he questioned the Prime Minister’s need to challenge the United States publicly. He asked how such statements served national interest, given the economic and diplomatic fallout.

Former vice minister says Prime Minister’s remarks this week directly caused suspension of US talks

The incident came to light on November 15, 2015, when Chalichan directly addressed the suspension of trade negotiations. According to Nikorndej Plangkura, Director-General of the Department of Information, the Deputy US Trade Representative requested the suspension. However, the condition was that Thailand recommit to cooperation under the Joint Declaration. Consequently, the country must clarify its position before talks can resume.

Chalichan also criticised Anutin’s repudiation of the Thai-Cambodian peace declaration of October 26. The Prime Minister had stated that peace with Cambodia was over. Additionally, he expressed no concern about US tariffs.

Consequently, Chalichan said such statements ignored diplomatic norms and risked bilateral relations. Furthermore, he questioned how the Prime Minister would assume responsibility for the resulting damage.

The former Vice Minister stated that the remarks were primarily aimed at appeasing segments of society. Furthermore, he argued they demonstrated a lack of understanding of foreign policy. Consequently, national damage occurred before any formal diplomatic response. He emphasised that the statements undermined Thailand’s credibility in international forums.

Chalichan says Anutin’s repudiation of peace and disregard for US tariffs damaged Thailand’s credibility

Rasme Chalichan, also known as Ras Chaleechan, is a prominent Thai diplomat and politician. He previously served as Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs under the Pheu Thai-led government.

Moreover, he worked closely with former Ministry of Foreign Affairs minister Maris Sangiampongsa. During his tenure, Chalichan managed multiple responsibilities in foreign relations, consular support and national security.

In foreign policy, Chalichan led diplomatic efforts to enhance development cooperation along the Thai-Myanmar border. He coordinated with Myanmar authorities to assist detained Thai fishermen.

This included facilitating family and medical visits and negotiating for their release. Additionally, he helped strengthen border security and assert Thai sovereignty in collaboration with the Royal Thai Army. Consequently, he gained extensive experience in balancing national security and foreign relations.

Ex minister’s career highlights extensive experience in diplomacy, consular work and border security

Chalichan has also been active in political commentary regarding foreign affairs. He publicly criticised statements by the Prime Minister about border issues.

Moreover, he consistently emphasises the importance of prioritising national interest in international relations. As a result, his views are widely cited among diplomats and analysts concerned with Thailand’s foreign policy strategy.

The dispute with the United States highlights growing tension over trade and diplomatic protocol. Trade negotiations remain suspended until Thailand recommits to cooperation under the Joint Declaration.

Furthermore, the suspension raises questions about potential economic impacts, given Thailand’s reliance on the US as a primary export market. Chalichan’s criticism highlights the grave risk posed by public remarks that do not align with diplomatic strategy.

Chalichan warns US trade suspension shows danger of public statements not aligned with foreign policy

In addition, Chalichan warned that such statements undermine Thailand’s credibility and could influence future negotiations. He argued that government officials must carefully weigh public statements against potential national consequences.

Moreover, the Prime Minister’s comments regarding Cambodia and US tariffs illustrate the broader stakes of diplomatic communication. Consequently, Thailand faces immediate pressure to restore credibility with key international partners.

Officials have not yet provided a detailed response to Chalichan’s critique. Trade talks with the United States are on hold pending recommitment to prior agreements.

In the meantime, the government, notably Prime Minister’s Office spokespeople and on Sunday Ministry of Commerce Suphajee Suthumpun, appeared to conflate positive aspects of Friday night’s call with President Trump with a willingness by Thailand to engage in trade talks.

However, the American position, as confirmed on Saturday, is clear. Thailand must commit to the October 26 declaration and reverse the suspension of the pact’s terms as announced by Prime Minister Anutin on Tuesday.

Furthermore, the Deputy US Trade Representative’s conditions suggest that resumption depends on Thailand’s compliance with joint diplomatic objectives. Consequently, government officials face urgent pressure to clarify their position and repair relations.

Diplomat stresses urgent need for Thai government to clarify position and repair relations with United States

Throughout his career, Chalichan has combined diplomacy, consular support, and national security responsibilities. For example, he has addressed sensitive issues involving detained Thai citizens abroad.

Additionally, he has managed security and development initiatives along the Thai-Myanmar border. These responsibilities demonstrate his experience in complex international issues. Consequently, his public criticism carries weight in both political and diplomatic circles.

Chalichan’s statements reflect a rare public intervention by a senior former official. Moreover, they underline real concern within the diplomatic community over impulsive remarks from current officials.

Chalichan highlights potential economic and political fallout from challenges to major partners

His warnings highlight potential economic and political fallout resulting from challenges to major partners like the United States. Additionally, they emphasise the immediate need for careful communication in maintaining Thailand’s economic and political stability.

The suspension of trade talks, combined with tensions over Cambodia, marks a critical moment in Thai foreign policy. Officials must navigate both economic and diplomatic challenges while responding to domestic and international scrutiny.

Moreover, Chalichan’s intervention illustrates the continuing relevance of experienced diplomats in shaping public understanding of foreign policy matters. Consequently, the situation remains fluid as Thailand assesses its next steps in repairing bilateral relations or not.

Further reading:

Thailand shocked as United States shelves trade talks after Prime Minister’s call with Trump on Friday

Malaysian PM trying to hold together Thai Cambodian peace pact repudiated this week by Anutin in Sisaket

Fear of renewed hostilities. Thailand scraps Trump’s peace deal with Cambodia. ‘Peace is over’ says PM

Trump brokered peace pact between Thailand and Cambodia suspended after landmine attack this week

Prime Minister Anutin signs accord with Cambodia witnessed by US President Trump in Kuala Lumpur

Trump to oversee ground breaking new deal between Thailand and Cambodia on Saturday to map border

PM asks minister for explanation following official’s claims Hun Sen started war to protect his scam centre industry

High powered, secretive meeting chaired by PM agrees robust action against Cambodian networks

Thailand and Cambodia face danger from ‘Dragon Head’ the Chinese mafia leader behind the scams

Cambodia lashes out at Anutin’s call to South Korean President Lee Jae-myung as internal interference