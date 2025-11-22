Chinese women fly home after Bangkok Remand Prison scandal. They were discovered servicing VIP inmates. 20 officials, including the governor, are now implicated as Justice Minister and PM vow swift punishment and a retrospective investigation is launched.

The Bangkok Remand Prison scandal escalated on Saturday after authorities discovered more than one woman on the premises during a raid, with reports indicating the women, flown in from China, were regular visitors who serviced VIP Chinese inmates in a special reception room beneath the governor’s quarters, Justice Minister Police Lieutenant General Rutthaphon Naowarat is scheduled to inspect the facility on Sunday, and on Saturday both he and Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul promised swift punishment for all involved, with the number of implicated officials, including the governor, now reaching 20, while all Chinese women involved have reportedly returned to China. People’s Party MP Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn has called for a retrospective investigation, linking the scandal to Chinese mafia influence in Thailand dating back to the NCPO era.

A leading People’s Party MP has questioned the duration of abuses and corruption at Bangkok Remand Prison. Specifically, on Saturday, Mr. Wiroj raised concerns over VIP Chinese prisoners receiving preferential treatment.

He has led parliamentary investigations into Chinese grey capital and Cambodia grey capital infiltration. Consequently, he called for a retrospective investigation into prison misconduct.

According to recent reports, multiple Chinese women were brought into the prison every Sunday. Significantly, these women were hosted in the visitors’ suite below the governor’s office. Moreover, the suite therefore came to be used as a brothel by VIP Chinese prisoners linked to the Chinese mafia and international criminal networks.

Multiple Chinese women serviced VIP inmates in a special room beneath the governor’s quarters

Justice Minister Police Lieutenant General Rutthaphon Naowarat, along with Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, promised stern action. Specifically, they stated that all prison staff involved would be disciplined and punished. Moreover, a large-scale investigation is ongoing, and Justice Ministry officials plan to inspect the prison on Sunday.

Former inmate Jatuporn Prompan stated that during his incarceration up to 2021, he never observed special sections for Chinese prisoners. Likewise, he said he did not witness wholesale concessions granted to any inmates.

Nonetheless, recent reports indicate a culture of preferential treatment for Chinese mafia prisoners has persisted in recent years. Wiroj believes these practices may have begun during the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) era under General Prayut Chan-o-cha. That was the junta government from 2014 to 2019.

Wiroj emphasised that investigations into VIP prison conditions must review practices dating to the NCPO era. Furthermore, he expressed concern that current inquiries focus solely on prison commanders. In addition, he suggested that corrupt politicians may have accepted bribes linked to the system. Consequently, he called on the Anti-Money Laundering Office to expand its investigation into transnational mafia networks.

Officials vow action. Call for investigations to review NCPO-era preferential treatment of VIP prisoners

On Saturday, November 22, 2015, Wiroj addressed allegations regarding favouritism toward Chinese mafia inmates at Bangkok Remand Prison. Specifically, he described the inmates as part of international or Chinese mafia groups who were being pampered and granted privileges.

He highlighted that these arrangements allowed them to enjoy superior conditions. Moreover, investigations indicated that prison officials facilitated these activities, thereby raising questions about internal oversight.

Scammers and international mafia capital have reportedly laundered money and established “zero-dollar” business empires. In addition, they used nominees to set up companies for criminal purposes. Wiroj added that legitimate Thai businesses have been undermined as a result.

VIP prisoners reportedly enjoyed conditions potentially superior to those of prison administrators. Consequently, officials allegedly allowed this to happen, either through coercion or compliance.

Investigators trace NCPO-era mafia influence in VIP prisons and unequal conditions for inmates

Investigators were called to determine when these networks gained influence, likely starting in the NCPO era. Wiroj also questioned why Section 44, which allowed orders without legal liability, did not affect foreign mafia figures. He noted that only Thai citizens were arrested during that period.

Concerns were also raised about local government officials in tourist destinations, including Phuket and Koh Phangan. Honest businesses in these areas faced interference from criminal networks.

Additionally, online scam operations targeting Thailand and Thai victims reportedly generate ฿115.3 billion annually, or ฿316 million daily. Dirty money from these operations requires laundering, which authorities are now investigating.

Reports indicate that Chinese women visited the prison weekly. Evidence included condoms and bodily fluids found in the visitor suite. Twenty officials were implicated in facilitating these visits. Preparations were made to treat the case as a special investigation.

Justice Minister Rutthaphon inspected the Bangkok Remand Prison VIP area and confirmed the presence of a Chinese woman entering the inmate lounge. Visits had reportedly occurred every Sunday since early November 2025.

Investigation confirms weekly visits of Chinese women to VIP prisoners with evidence of sexual activity

The inspection included Justice Permanent Secretary Phongsawat Nilayothin, Director-General Pol. Lt. Col. Prawut Wongsinil, Deputy Director-General Yuthana Nakruangsri, and officials from the Department of Special Investigation. They focused on investigating privileges extended to VIP inmates.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Rutthaphon said investigators spent significant time examining the suite. The Department of Special Investigation created a special case. On November 16, a coordinated search was carried out from a war room at Klong Prem Central Prison, led by Yuthana Nakruangsri. Officials have been questioned since that date.

Pol. Lt. Col. Prawut Wongsinil became Director-General on October 1, 2025. One month later, he received reports of misconduct, particularly by administrator Manop Chomchuen. The information was verified before formal investigation. Two to three weeks of intelligence gathering preceded the November 16 inspection.

Investigators identified a 20-year-old Chinese woman who appeared to engage in sex work. Two women were found alone with her, while another waited nearby. They denied prostitution. Semen traces were collected and sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine. Condoms and underwear were found, supporting preliminary conclusions.

Investigators discover a 20-year-old Chinese woman and sexual evidence linked to VIP prisoner visits

The search also uncovered prohibited items on prison grounds. Investigators removed personnel potentially involved in misconduct. Most Corrections staff were reported to be disciplined and law-abiding. Only a minority exhibited irregular behaviour.

Investigators arrived at 11 a.m. on November 16, a Sunday when visits are normally prohibited. A relative of a Chinese inmate arrived with two Chinese women. Condoms and tissues with bodily fluids were found. Experts will assess the full extent.

Manop Chomchuen was present during the incident. Weekly visits reportedly began in early November. The two Chinese prisoners faced both domestic and international charges.

The reception room measured approximately 10 square meters. It contained a table, sofa, and refrigerator. Originally intended for visiting commanders, it was rarely used by inmates. CCTV footage was partially recovered, showing a young woman entering, though her purpose remains under investigation.

Evidence of sexual activity found in a 10-square-meter reception room used by VIP inmates

It is now reported that all the women involved have returned to China. Investigators identified 20 officials, from deputy commanders to junior officers. Sunday visits were chosen for minimal staff presence. Officials claimed they acted under orders from the prison commander. Three or four prisoners were transferred, and more transfers are planned if misconduct is confirmed. Remaining staff face disciplinary action or demotion if found guilty.

Officials denied sexual relations between staff and Chinese women. Tobacco and alcohol were also discovered in the suite. Investigators are continuing forensic and operational assessments.

Pol. Lt. Col. Prawut stated that the historical conduct of previous commanders will be reviewed if necessary. Past leaders were described as strict and respected.

The Institute of Forensic Science will collect additional evidence from the reception room on November 24. Secretions had remained for over a week, and the area was locked. Pol. Lt. Col. Prawut confirmed he did not directly witness the activity, and no unusual sounds were reported.

All women returned to China, while 20 prison officials face investigation as evidence is collected

Investigators are reviewing financial and operational records. Multi-agency cooperation is underway. Evidence includes CCTV footage, forensic samples, and witness testimony. Asset tracking and financial audits are ongoing.

Disciplinary measures, administrative transfers, and potential criminal prosecutions are being prepared. Findings will be submitted to senior Justice Ministry officials. The Anti-Money Laundering Office is assisting with financial investigations.

Further inspections of prison facilities, interviews with staff, and evidence collection are planned. Investigators aim to determine all parties involved and establish the scope of misconduct. Operational and administrative irregularities are under review.

Authorities are also reviewing historical patterns of preferential treatment. Retrospective investigations will assess previous prison administrators and potential external influence. CCTV footage and forensic evidence are central to establishing facts.

Operational audits continue with multi-agency cooperation to investigate VIP prison misconduct fully

Investigators continue to document timelines, staff involvement, and prisoner privileges. Asset tracing, financial analysis, and coordination with AMLO are ongoing. Officials confirmed that most Corrections staff remain disciplined, with misconduct limited to a minority.

Evidence collection and witness interviews will continue. Staff transfers, administrative actions, and disciplinary measures will follow verified findings. Investigators are also examining possible systemic vulnerabilities that allowed misconduct.

Financial and operational audits are ongoing. Coordination with international law enforcement is being considered for suspects outside Thailand. Investigators are documenting all findings. Reports will guide administrative, disciplinary, and legal actions.

Updates will be provided to relevant parliamentary committees. Investigations continue until all facts are verified. Multi-agency oversight ensures proper procedure. Disciplinary measures, transfers, and criminal prosecutions remain under consideration.

The Ministry of Justice confirmed forensic evidence collection, CCTV review, and staff interviews are underway. Investigators are documenting financial, operational, and administrative aspects of misconduct. Staff accountability and institutional integrity remain central to ongoing actions.

Nevertheless, these reports and the raid on Sunday, November 16, appear to confirm reports that have been circulating for several years in relation to the treatment of Chinese VIP prisoners at the facility. The extent of the corruption is disturbing. Certainly, it indicates that those involved thought what was happening was acceptable.

