Former Bangkok Remand Prison governor Manop Chomchuen denies involvement in the scandal where Chinese prostitutes were brought into the prison on Sundays. 20 officers face investigation, six are already dismissed as evidence, including condoms, fluids and prohibited items is looked at.

The former governor of Bangkok Remand Prison on Friday claimed he is innocent in the scandal involving Chinese prostitutes brought into the prison on Sundays. He claimed the exposé was a plot to remove him, linked to his earlier actions against corrupt staff who sought bribes. Manop’s lawyers insist his earlier testimony implicated senior officials in the Ministry of Justice. His claims are likely to raise further questions, especially among opposition MPs, who suspect the scandal may connect to wider corruption and Chinese grey capital in Thailand.

Former Governor of Bangkok Remand Prison Manop Chomchuen has denied all wrongdoing. He insisted he is innocent despite the expanding scandal. The controversy involves Chinese inmates and Chinese women brought into a restricted prison suite. Evidence found in the room included condoms, bodily fluids, and prohibited items. The scandal has already led to six officers being removed. Fourteen more remain under investigation.

Investigators said the Chinese women entered the prison during prohibited hours. They arrived on Sundays when all visits were banned. A relative of a Chinese inmate escorted at least one woman inside. CCTV footage confirmed her entry.

Two additional women waited nearby before being brought into the facility. Forensic teams later inspected the ten-square-meter suite beneath the governor’s quarters. They found physical evidence of sexual activity.

They also seized tobacco, alcohol, and prohibited goods. The room was reserved for senior officials. However, it had been used by selected Chinese inmates linked to criminal networks. Officials said these visits occurred repeatedly.

Manop denies any involvement in the prison scandal as investigations continue into Chinese inmates

These inmates are being described as ‘VIP’ prisoners with links to international crime, including the Chinese mafia.

Manop rejected any link to the scandal. The ex-governor said he was targeted unfairly. Certainly, the dismissed prison chief delivered a bombshell denial through his legal representative on Friday. He claimed he was the victim of an attack by elements tied to the Ministry of Justice and the Corrections Department.

He added that the actions against him followed earlier testimony he provided in a separate case. His representative said that testimony could affect senior figures inside the Ministry. The lawyer said Manop had transferred officers who sought bribes. The lawyer claimed those transfers triggered retaliation from affected officials.

Meanwhile, the institutional fallout widened. After the raid, the Department of Corrections transferred twenty officers. Two officers, including Mr. Manop, were initially removed. Four were later confirmed as suspended this Friday. Fourteen remain under active investigation.

Several officers told investigators they acted under orders. Others said they were present but unaware of the full situation. The Corrections Department said wrongdoing occurred at multiple levels. Justice Minister Police Lieutenant General Rutthaphon Naowarat confirmed that most staff were disciplined. However, he said a minority engaged in irregular behaviour.

Prison fallout escalates as multiple officers are suspended and investigations into misconduct continue

Soon after, parliamentary attention grew. People’s Party MP Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn called for an extensive review. He sought an examination of past privileges granted to Chinese inmates. He also urged scrutiny of Chinese grey-capital operations in Thailand. His comments increased pressure on investigative bodies. However, he provided no connection to Manop.

At the same time, officials strengthened the investigation. Permanent Secretary Phongsawat Nilayothin signed an order for a fact-finding mission. Civil servants were assigned to gather and verify evidence. Corrections Inspector General Paitoon Mongkholhatthi was appointed to lead internal inquiries. Additionally, the Department of Special Investigation began reviewing the financial affairs of senior prison figures. DSI extended its examination to relatives and associated individuals.

Despite the growing inquiry, Manop sought to redirect the process. He requested the transfer of all investigations to the National Anti-Corruption Commission. He said the NACC was the only independent body authorised under the constitution.

Manop requests NACC to take over probe as investigators continue evidence gathering in prison

His representative submitted letters to four major agencies. These agencies included the DSI, the Corrections Department, the Ministry of Justice, and the NACC. He requested that ongoing inquiries by agencies under the Ministry of Justice be halted.

Investigators continued gathering evidence regardless of Manop’s position. Forensic officers collected samples from the reception suite. Multi-agency teams reviewed CCTV footage. Firstly, they examined operational logs. After that, they assessed duty schedules and internal authorisations. Then they evaluated seized items and interview statements. Investigators also mapped the timeline of each entry by the Chinese women.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) reviewed financial records connected to personnel and inmates. They examined any suspicious transfers. They assessed links between staff and criminal networks. Officials said financial inquiries would continue until all transactions were verified.

The Corrections Department said the scandal exposed operational weaknesses. These weaknesses included access control failures.

Enquiries reveal systemic security failures and procedural gaps, allowing repeated illicit visits

They also included supervision gaps on weekends. Furthermore, investigators found failures in internal reporting procedures. Officials said several officers bypassed standard protocols. They added that some officers knowingly violated entry rules.

Despite the scale of the scandal, Manop repeated his position. The dismissed chief said he welcomed an NACC review. Indeed, he promised he would cooperate with any independent inquiry. The now-dismissed officer insists he had no role in any wrongdoing.

His representative said the accusations lacked fairness. The lawyer said hostile elements targeted Manop after internal personnel changes. However, investigators continued their work without commenting on those claims.

Evidence collection continued in the suite beneath the governor’s office. Officials documented every object found. They took additional DNA samples from surfaces. They photographed the room and secured physical exhibits.

Forensic and operational evidence continues to be collected in the restricted suite at the prison

Police also analysed phone records of several officers. In particular, investigators examined visitor logs for inconsistencies. In turn, they compared staff statements for contradictions.

Investigators said they aimed to identify all individuals who facilitated the entry of the Chinese women. In particular, they sought to determine whether the visits required internal approvals. This week, they said they were reviewing long-term patterns of inmate movement. After that, they were also examining historic access to restricted prison areas.

Officials will forward completed findings to the NACC. Reports will be submitted to the Ministry of Justice. Parliamentary committees will also receive relevant material. The agencies involved said they would verify every detail.

Findings will be submitted to NACC and parliamentary committees after full evidence verification

They said no aspects would be left unexamined. They stressed that all responsible parties would be identified.

The scandal remains under active investigation. It continues to raise questions about prison oversight. Furthermore, it highlights failures in internal controls. The scandal had exposed vulnerabilities in high-security areas. In addition, it has triggered disciplinary measures across multiple ranks.

This scandal, as Thailand finds itself mired in corruption allegations across the public service, in addition to the private sector. The links with Chinese VIP prisoners chime with repeated claims of special privileges made by activists and insiders.

It has drawn attention from national leaders. Certainly, it has produced increased parliamentary pressure from the People’s Party, which is presently targeting Chinese corruption in Thailand’s affairs. Therefore, this is sure to place Manop’s denial at the centre of public discussion.

The inquiries continue. Evidence continues to be collected. At the same time, further interviews are being conducted. More records are being examined. Once complete, findings will be sent to the NACC for formal review.

Of course, the problem with this is that the wheels of Thai justice grind slowly, not least due to investigations conducted by multiple agencies, which often overlap and create confusion, especially in sensitive matters such as this. It is just another scandal in a litany of scandals this year that have bred public cynicism and apathy.

