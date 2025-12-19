Vietnamese pickpocket gangs target Bangkok attractions, using coordinated thefts, umbrellas to block the view, forged identities and illegal entry are part of the mix. Arrests made after CCTV footage and temple reports confirm the rising threat.

Bangkok police and online citizens are warning foreign tourists about Vietnamese gangs targeting them for pickpocketing across the capital’s tourist areas and key attractions. The alert follows an incident in Chinatown this week and the arrest of two Vietnamese pickpockets on December 6th, who entered Thailand illegally. One had previously been imprisoned in Thailand and released in September this year. She later returned to Thailand using a forged identity.

Bangkok police have issued renewed warnings about Vietnamese pickpocket networks operating across the capital. As Thailand loses foreign tourists to Vietnam this year, authorities report a rise in Vietnamese organised theft gangs targeting visitors in Bangkok.

Meanwhile, Vietnam has recorded record numbers of foreign arrivals. At the same time, police say it’s nationals, acting as criminal groups, have entered Bangkok to exploit crowded tourist zones.

According to investigators, the networks focus is on high-spending foreign tourists. In particular, thefts are reported at major attractions and popular walking routes. As expected, areas with heavy foot traffic are targeted repeatedly. Consequently, officers have increased patrols in several districts.

Police detail how female pickpocket teams disguise themselves while operating in tourist areas

Police state that many suspects are women who work in coordinated groups. Typically, they wear face masks and sun hats to hide their identities. As a result, they blend easily into tourist crowds. In addition, suspects move closely around victims to limit detection. Meanwhile, umbrellas are often carried to block public view during thefts.

Most recently, attention intensified after the release of CCTV footage. On Monday, December 15, a public warning video was posted online. The footage was uploaded by Chanatib Bunpasoet to his Facebook account. According to Chanatib, the video was shared to alert residents and foreign visitors.

The incident occurred on Songwat Road near Bangkok’s Chinatown. Notably, Chinatown is frequently visited by foreign tourists. Earlier that afternoon, a foreign woman suspected she had been pickpocketed while walking in the area. Therefore, she requested access to CCTV cameras outside a nearby restaurant.

After reviewing the footage, her suspicion was confirmed. The video shows three female suspects walking tightly around the victim. All three conceal their identities with hats and face masks. Additionally, each suspect carries an umbrella used to obstruct the view of passersby.

CCTV footage shows suspect reaching into victim’s bag and passing stolen valuables to an accomplice

In the footage, one suspect wearing a brown T-shirt moves directly behind the victim. She reaches into the victim’s tote bag and removes valuables. Immediately afterwards, she passes the stolen items to another suspect. That suspect is seen wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt.

Meanwhile, the group continues walking without breaking formation. As a result, the theft goes unnoticed at first. Shortly afterwards, the same suspect attempts a second theft. At that point, the victim appears suspicious and tries to walk away.

Following this, the suspects disengage calmly and act as if nothing occurred. Then, they slowly leave the area on foot. At the same time, the victim departs by taxi. Later, she realises her belongings are missing and returns to request CCTV footage.

The footage confirms the theft, although the value of the stolen items was not disclosed. In addition, it remains unclear whether the victim filed a police report. Nevertheless, Chanatib urged the public to remain alert. He asked anyone spotting the suspects to notify the police immediately.

Arrests at Wat Pho follow reports of suspicious behaviour matching known pickpocketing methods

Meanwhile, police at Phra Ratchawang Metropolitan Police Station confirmed arrests in a related case earlier this month. On Saturday, December 6, officers arrested two Vietnamese suspects in Bangkok. The arrests followed a report from security staff at Wat Pho. The temple is located in the Phra Nakhon district and attracts large numbers of tourists.

According to police, a security guard noticed suspicious behaviour matching known pickpocket methods. Therefore, officers reviewed CCTV footage from the temple area. The suspects were identified as Vietnamese nationals previously arrested for pickpocketing in 2024. Consequently, police launched an operation to locate them.

Later that day, officers found the suspects at a rented house in the Din Daeng district. The area is known to have a large Vietnamese population. Both suspects were arrested without resistance. During questioning, they admitted planning to steal from tourists at the temple.

Additionally, the suspects confessed to entering Thailand illegally. They stated they crossed the Mekong River from Laos by boat. Each paid ฿11,500 to a Thai national for assistance. Police confirmed none passed through official immigration checkpoints.

Investigation shows offender re-entered Thailand using forged identity after previous deportation

Further investigation revealed that one suspect used a false identity. She claimed to be a 56-year-old Duong Thi Ngoc Thao. However, police identified her as 59-year-old Vo Thi Anh Tuyet. Records showed she had been previously convicted of theft at a religious site in Thailand.

Tuyet had been deported after serving a sentence in September 2025. Despite this, she re-entered Thailand illegally but carried a new passport for identification. The document contained a false name and a younger age. Meanwhile, the second suspect was identified as 31-year-old Huynh Hoa Loc.

Police records linked Huynh to the same pickpocket gang arrested in 2024. Both suspects admitted travelling with a third accomplice. That individual was identified as 53-year-old Nguyen Huu Van. Police confirmed he has an outstanding arrest warrant from 2024.

