24 year old American tourist wanted for murder in Augusta Georgia arrested in Bangkok by Immigration

American murder suspect Cedric Peters was arrested in Bangkok after fleeing the US as a tourist, Thai immigration police said. Wanted in Georgia for a deadly home invasion shooting, he is now in custody and faces deportation back to the United States.

Twenty-four-year-old Cedric Alandus Peters was arrested this week by Immigration Bureau officers at an apartment in Bangkok’s Bang Na District. The suspect is wanted in the southern U.S. state of Georgia for the November 2024 murder of a 51-year-old man and was one of two men involved in the attack. Following the killing, a grand jury issued an arrest warrant charging Mr. Peters with murder. On Thursday, immigration officers confirmed that legal proceedings are underway to return him to the United States, where he is wanted by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities also revealed that he had previously entered Thailand as a tourist.

Immigration police in Thailand have arrested an American man wanted on serious criminal charges after he entered the country as a tourist. The Immigration Bureau confirmed that the suspect was the subject of an active arrest warrant issued in the United States.

As a result, Thai authorities moved to locate and detain him following coordination with foreign law enforcement.

The arrest was formally announced at 10:30 a.m. on February 5, 2026. The briefing took place at the Immigration Bureau headquarters in Muang Thong Thani. The venue is located in Pak Kret District, Nonthaburi Province. During the event, senior immigration officials outlined the investigation and arrest process.

Immigration Bureau commanders outline arrest operation and cooperation with US investigators

Among those present was Pol. Maj. Gen. Panthana Nuchanart, Deputy Commissioner of the Immigration Bureau. Also attending was Pol. Maj. Gen. Phanop Warathanachakul, Commander of the Investigation Division. In addition, he serves as Secretary of the Immigration Bureau Counter-Terrorism Operations Centre.

Furthermore, Pol. Col. Ratchot Chotikun, Deputy Commander of the Investigation Division, joined the briefing. Pol. Col. Thawatchai Narinrat, Commander of Division 1, was also present. Likewise, Pol. Col. Pisit Sri-on, Commander of Division 2, attended the announcement.

During the press conference, Pol. Maj. Gen. Panthana explained how the operation began. He stated that investigators received information from the U.S. Office of Foreign Criminal Investigation in Bangkok. As a result, immigration officers were alerted to the presence of a fugitive in Thailand.

The intelligence identified the suspect as Mr. Cedric Alandus Peters, a 24-year-old American national.

According to the Immigration Bureau, Mr. Peters was wanted under an arrest warrant issued by the Richmond Superior Court. The court is located in the state of Georgia. The warrant listed multiple criminal charges. These included intentional homicide, possession of a firearm, burglary, and theft. Consequently, the case was treated as a high-priority foreign fugitive investigation.

US investigators detail violent home invasion killing that triggered an international manhunt

Authorities said the charges stem from a violent incident in the United States. According to information supplied by U.S. investigators, Mr. Peters allegedly acted with another suspect. That second suspect has already been arrested by U.S. police.

Together, the suspects allegedly broke into a victim’s residence. During the alleged break-in, property was stolen from the home. Subsequently, the victim was shot with a firearm. Authorities stated that the victim later died from the injuries.

Immigration police described the case as a brutal murder. Following the incident, Mr. Peters allegedly fled the United States.

After leaving the country, Mr. Peters entered Thailand as a tourist. Immigration records showed that he was granted permission to stay under tourist status. However, after receiving the U.S. arrest information, Thai immigration authorities initiated tracking procedures.

As a result, investigators began reviewing travel, residence, and immigration data. The investigation focused on Bangkok. Over time, officers narrowed down the suspect’s location.

Eventually, investigators determined that Mr. Peters was residing in an apartment building. The address was on Soi Sanphawut 2, off Sanphawut Road. The location is in Bang Na Nuea Subdistrict, Bang Na District.

Immigration surveillance narrows fugitive location to Bang Na apartment after coordinated records analysis

Once the residence was confirmed, immigration officers prepared to act. Subsequently, a team moved to the location. Mr. Peters was arrested at the apartment building. According to authorities, the arrest was carried out without resistance or incident.

Following the arrest, officers conducted initial questioning. At that stage, Mr. Peters denied committing the crime. Immigration officials did not provide further details of his statements. Nevertheless, administrative immigration procedures were immediately initiated.

Next, authorities informed Mr. Peters of the revocation of his permission to stay in Thailand. As a result, his legal status in the country was terminated. This step allowed immigration officials to proceed with detention measures.

Afterwards, Mr. Peters was transferred to the custody of the Immigration Bureau’s Investigation Division. He was handed over specifically to Division 3. The transfer was made for detention pending further legal action.

Detention and deportation process begins as suspect is held by Immigration for extradition

According to the Immigration Bureau, Mr. Peters is currently being held pending deportation. The destination of deportation is the United States. The stated purpose is to return him for prosecution under U.S. judicial proceedings.

However, officials did not announce a timeline for the deportation process. Likewise, no additional criminal charges under Thai law were disclosed. Authorities limited their remarks to immigration enforcement actions.

During the briefing, senior officers emphasised cooperation with foreign agencies. In particular, they cited coordination with U.S. law enforcement representatives based in Bangkok. As stated, the arrest resulted from shared intelligence and verification between agencies.

Authorities also confirmed that Mr. Peters entered Thailand legally as a tourist. However, once the foreign arrest warrant was confirmed, his status changed. Consequently, immigration enforcement measures were applied.

Officials withhold further details as suspect remains held and linked to Georgia daylight murder case

Meanwhile, the Immigration Bureau did not release further personal details about the suspect. Additionally, no photographs or video footage were displayed during the briefing. Accordingly, officials declined to provide additional comment beyond the prepared statement.

Finally, immigration police confirmed that Mr. Peters remains in custody. At present, deportation procedures are underway. Therefore, further actions will proceed through established immigration and legal channels.

At this time, it is known that the suspect, Mr. Peters, is wanted in Georgia for a daylight murder. Specifically, this occurred on November 21, 2024. Moreover, alongside 26-year-old De’Narian Cobb, the suspect took part in the shooting that caused the death of 50-year-old Chavious Kimmerlin. Subsequently, Mr. Cobb was arrested and charged in January 2025.

The murder took place in Augusta, Georgia. Meanwhile, the case is being prosecuted by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. In addition, a grand jury in the case has already issued an arrest warrant for him on murder charges.

