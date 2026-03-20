Phuket police arrest 46-year-old French fugitive Mr. Faisal , wanted for attempted murder in France under an Interpol Red Notice, with deportation to follow amid a nationwide crackdown on foreign fugitives thinking they can use Thailand as a hideout.

Thailand’s Immigration Bureau has arrested a French national in Phuket. The 46-year-old man, identified only as Mr. Faisal, was wanted by Interpol for attempted murder in France. He entered Thailand at the end of January as a tourist. His arrest followed his placement on the Interpol Red Notice watch list. The fugitive is facing expedited extradition back to France.

Phuket immigration officers arrested a 46-year-old French national in Muang district of Phuket on Friday. The man, identified only as Faisal, was wanted for attempted murder under an Interpol red notice.

The arrest followed a formal request from the French Embassy in Bangkok, which asked Thai authorities to locate the suspect. Accordingly, the embassy channelled the request through the Royal Thai Police’s Foreign Affairs Division. Authorities believed Faisal was sheltering in Phuket, prompting Phuket Immigration officers to conduct focused surveillance over several days.

Officers confirmed Faisal’s presence inside a residence in Tambon Rawai. During questioning, he admitted he was the individual named in the arrest warrant. Faisal stated the case stemmed from a quarrel in France during which he shot and wounded another person.

Faisal fled France and entered Thailand under a visa exemption before authorities revoked his stay

He fled the country soon afterwards. Records show that Faisal entered Thailand on January 23, 2026, under a visa-exemption stamp valid until March 23. Consequently, immigration officials revoked his permission to remain in the kingdom. They cited his status as a foreign national subject to an overseas arrest warrant and are preparing to deport him to France.

The operation forms part of a broader crackdown ordered by Immigration Bureau Commissioner Pol Lt Gen Phanumas Boonyalak. The campaign targets foreign fugitives and transnational criminals who seek refuge in Thailand.

Accordingly, authorities have intensified surveillance, monitoring, and verification of suspects in key provinces, including Phuket. During Faisal’s arrest, officers maintained close observation to ensure he could not escape. The operation was executed without incident, and he was taken into custody immediately after verification of his identity.

The French Embassy in Bangkok closely monitored the case and communicated regularly with Thai authorities. The police operation commenced after a formal request from the French mission. Embassy officials emphasised Faisal’s location in Phuket and the urgency of apprehension.

Thai officers acted swiftly on the French Embassy’s request leading to detention and extradition

As a result, Thai officers detained him within days of receiving the request. Interpol records confirmed Faisal’s status, validating the arrest warrant. Immigration officials determined that he met all criteria for revocation of stay under Thai law. Foreign nationals with outstanding international arrest warrants are subject to immediate deportation procedures. Thai authorities are coordinating closely with French officials to finalise his extradition.

Faisal’s admission clarified the nature of the alleged crime. He acknowledged shooting and wounding another person in France but provided no further details about the quarrel. The arrest highlights ongoing cooperation between Thailand and international law enforcement agencies.

Interpol red notices allow member states to request the location and arrest of fugitives abroad. Thailand’s Foreign Affairs Division acts as the official liaison for such requests, facilitating swift operational responses.

Authorities emphasised that surveillance and verification are standard procedures in fugitive operations. Officers track suspects until they are confirmed at a fixed location before executing arrests with minimal public risk. Pol Lt Gen Phanumas Boonyalak’s directive reflects broader priorities for the Immigration Bureau.

Officials coordinate nationwide fugitive operations while demonstrating systematic surveillance skills

Officials aim to identify and detain fugitives residing illegally while disrupting networks that support transnational crime. Faisal’s arrest is one of several successful operations under the ongoing crackdown, demonstrating the effectiveness of interagency coordination and embassy liaison.

Faisal remains in custody at Phuket Immigration facilities while authorities process documentation for extradition. French authorities are expected to assume custody upon his arrival.

The operation highlights Thailand’s ability to enforce international law while adhering to domestic procedures. No additional suspects have been reported in connection with this case, though authorities continue monitoring other potential foreign fugitives in Phuket and across Thailand.

The arrest reflects a combination of intelligence gathering, sustained surveillance, and rapid operational execution. Embassy communications were credited for the timely outcome. Upon deportation, Faisal’s case will proceed through French judicial authorities.

Thai authorities maintain records and emphasise legal compliance ahead of Faisal’s deportation to France

Thai officials will maintain full records of the arrest and extradition process. This operation demonstrates Thailand’s enforcement of both domestic law and international obligations, signalling that foreign nationals with outstanding warrants cannot evade authorities within the kingdom.

The Phuket operation forms part of a nationwide campaign led by Pol Lt Gen Phanumas Boonyalak. Authorities are monitoring foreign fugitives across multiple provinces while coordinating closely with foreign embassies.

Surveillance, verification, and operational execution are applied systematically to prevent fugitives from hiding in Thailand. Faisal’s arrest also confirms the role of embassy liaison, interagency cooperation, and procedural compliance in effective fugitive apprehension.

Officials confirmed that Faisal is scheduled for deportation to France in the coming days. Thai authorities emphasised that all legal and procedural requirements are being followed. This is relatively quick. Previously, cases linked with foreign law enforcement have been similarly expedited.

Arrest shows Thailand’s ability to detain and transfer international fugitives and enforce Interpol Red Notices

The case, according to police sources, demonstrates Thailand’s ability to apprehend, detain, and transfer international fugitives efficiently. Immigration officials reaffirmed that similar operations will continue nationwide. The arrest also illustrates Thailand’s enforcement of Interpol red notices and international law, demonstrating the country’s ongoing commitment to coordinated law enforcement.

Faisal remains in Phuket Immigration custody pending transfer. Thai authorities confirmed that all steps are being coordinated with French counterparts to ensure his smooth extradition.

The operation highlights Thailand’s capacity to execute arrests with precision in line with both domestic and international legal standards. Police and immigration officials emphasised procedural rigour and operational efficiency, ensuring the arrest occurred without incident.

Notably, Thai police highlight Faisal’s detention as a sign of Thailand’s enforcement capabilities against foreign fugitives. Embassy coordination, police surveillance, and legal compliance proved critical in his arrest.

Nationwide crackdown continues under Phanumas Boonyalak as deportation of French fugitive is imminent

The nationwide crackdown on international fugitives and transnational criminals continues under Pol Lt Gen Phanumas Boonyalak’s supervision. The deportation of the Frenchman of Arabian descent is imminent.

Officials have confirmed that all documentation and procedures have been completed. Senior police officers say this arrest reflects Thailand’s systematic approach to international law enforcement, demonstrating operational competence, interagency coordination and adherence to legal protocols.

Significantly, police did not provide information on how the wanted man on an Interpol Red Notice had been able to enter Thailand. This comes despite the introduction last year of the new Thailand Digital Entry Card (TDAC) system for all arrivals. Of course, it may be that the Red Notice was issued after the man had arrived in Thailand.

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