Anutin rules out Interior Ministry move. No one has broached cabinet reshuffle yet. Ready for opposition

Deputy PM Anutin denies talks of losing Interior Ministry or a cabinet reshuffle. He vows to keep his post or lead Bhumjaithai into opposition. Amid rising Thailand-Cambodia border tensions, he urges unity, calm and support for local products to strengthen national security.

With rising tensions over the dispute with Cambodia, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra faces a complex situation regarding a possible cabinet reshuffle. Notably, the Prime Minister has not yet publicly confirmed any plans for such a move. Furthermore, she has not consulted coalition party leaders, especially Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. Despite this, Mr. Anutin has made it clear that his party will not give up the Ministry of the Interior or its other cabinet positions. However, on Friday, he confirmed that the Bhumjaithai Party is prepared to move into opposition if it is removed from the government.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul recently spoke about his political future. He said he is ready to lead the Bhumjaithai Party into opposition if necessary. On Friday, he expressed confidence in keeping his Ministry of Interior portfolio. However, he accepted that his party could be excluded from the cabinet.

Tensions between Thailand and Cambodia remain high. The two neighbours have faced increasing disputes over their border. These disagreements have caused diplomatic friction and retaliation. For example, Cambodia recently banned some Thai movies and moved to cut off Thai electricity and internet.

Anutin explained why the mobile cabinet meeting scheduled for June 24 in Phitsanulok was postponed. He said the border situation was unstable and unsafe.

Postponing the Phitsanulok mobile cabinet meeting was necessary to avoid unrest amid unstable border tensions

Holding a public meeting there now could provoke unrest. Therefore, he praised Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s decision to postpone the meeting. He called it the right choice under the circumstances.

Moreover, Anutin denied rumours about a cabinet reshuffle. He said he had not been informed of any changes. He insisted no reshuffle would happen without his knowledge. Anutin is determined to keep his position as Minister of Interior. This role was secured during coalition talks with the Pheu Thai Party in July 2023. After the coalition was formed in August, he and fellow Bhumjaithai Party ministers officially took office.

Amid the political uncertainty, Anutin urged party members to focus on real challenges. “We should fight our real enemies first,” he said. “If we fight among ourselves, who will we sing the national anthem for?” His words emphasize unity and cooperation in troubled times.

Meanwhile, Bhumjaithai Party secretary-general Chaichanok Chidchob addressed supporters at Ubon Ratchathani University. He urged calm despite rising uncertainty. He stressed the party’s commitment to disaster preparedness and public service. “Our priority is to serve the people, no matter the political situation,” she said.

Minister Anutin urges calm and commitment to public service amid rising political uncertainty and instability

Politically, Anutin is strengthening Bhumjaithai’s position in parliament. Recently, the party gained six MPs from the Palang Pracharat Party. These MPs come from Phetchabun and are linked to veteran politician Santi Prompat. Additionally, two MPs from the Thai Sang Thai Party plan to join Bhumjaithai. Thai Sang Thai is led by Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan.

Anutin will introduce these new MPs at a ceremony in Udon Thani on June 15. Currently, Bhumjaithai holds 69 seats in the House of Representatives. With these new additions, the party will have at least 77 seats. This increase strengthens Bhumjaithai’s influence within the ruling coalition. It also prepares the party for possible political shifts ahead.

On the diplomatic front, Anutin commented on escalating tensions with Cambodia. Cambodia has recalled its workers in Thailand. In addition, there is talk of boycotting Thai products and border access has been restricted. However, Anutin downplayed the impact on Thai citizens.

So far, these measures have not caused major inconvenience or hardship. Instead, he viewed them as diplomatic gestures rather than hostile acts.

Bhumjaithai strengthens parliamentary base as tensions rise with Cambodia over trade and border issues

Anutin also welcomed Cambodia’s decision to stop buying electricity from Thailand. He said it saved Thailand from having to start an electricity shutdown. The decision allowed Thailand to avoid initiating a power cut against Cambodia.

He confirmed that if necessary, the Ministry of Interior could order an immediate cut. Unlike contracts with private firms, the electricity supply to Cambodia is government-to-government. This means the government can quickly stop power transmission by controlling the lines.

He encouraged Thai citizens to support domestic products. He highlighted the OTOP (One Tambon One Product) fair at Impact Arena in Muang Thong Thani. “There are only three days left to show your patriotism,” he said. He invited all Thais to visit the fair and back local businesses. This appeal is especially important now, given Cambodia’s restrictions on Thai goods.

Regarding border security, Anutin stated the government prefers peace. “Fighting causes the most damage,” he said. However, he added, “If conflict cannot be avoided, we must be ready.” The government has increased its military presence and strengthened internal security along the Thai-Cambodian border.

Anutin stresses peace but readiness with increased border security amid trade tensions with Cambodia

Concerning Cambodian students studying in Thailand and Thai workers in Cambodia, Anutin reassured the public. Students can continue their education without interruption. Meanwhile, Cambodian authorities confirmed that Thai workers remain unaffected by diplomatic tensions. Both groups can live and work normally despite political issues.

The Thai-Cambodian Joint Border Commission (JBC) met on May 14. Unfortunately, the meeting did not ease tensions. Instead, the talks ended with further instability between the two countries. Reports say the two sides could not reach a breakthrough agreement on disputed areas. Talks continued into Sunday but Cambodia insisted on referring the matter to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) As a result, border patrols on both sides remained on high alert.

Anutin addressed villagers’ concerns about the JBC meeting on Friday. He said the committee follows strict government guidelines. Thai representatives act under instructions from the Prime Minister, Defense Minister, and Foreign Minister. The Ministry of Interior is responsible for internal safety. Meanwhile, the military handles external border defence.

He urged villagers to stay calm and avoid confrontations. He promised the government would protect their rights and safety. However, he warned that security forces would respond firmly to any illegal incursions or violence.

Joint Border Commission talks fail to ease tensions as Thailand increases security and urges unity

When asked about cultural issues, Anutin admitted he has never watched Cambodian dramas. However, he recalled watching the Thai drama Ngu Keng Kong as a child. He urged people to reduce conflict and misunderstandings. “We will not accept any disadvantage or lose sovereignty,” he said firmly. “Not even for a split second.”

In summary, Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul remains a key figure in Thailand’s politics and security. He is strengthening his party’s parliamentary base while preparing for potential political upheaval. At the same time, he projects firmness on national sovereignty. He emphasizes readiness to respond swiftly if needed.

The ongoing Thai-Cambodian border crisis and diplomatic tensions show no sign of abating. The government under Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra seeks to manage the crisis carefully. Anutin’s focus on both politics and security highlights the challenges ahead. Thailand must balance internal unity with external threats.

Overall, the coming weeks will be critical for Bhumjaithai and a tsting time for the coalition government. Political stability and national security hang in the balance. Meanwhile, Thai citizens are being encouraged to show patriotism by supporting local products and staying calm.

