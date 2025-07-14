Busy Pattaya garage repair shop reduced to ruins by freak fire caused by syphoning diesel from Alphard

Freak fire destroys busy Pattaya garage after diesel mistakenly pumped into luxury Toyota Alphard. Sparks ignited fumes during syphoning, triggering a blaze that gutted the garage, damaging five vehicles and injuring two. Authorities investigate to at least understand what happened.

A petrol station blunder sparked a devastating blaze at a Pattaya garage on Sunday afternoon. The fire broke out after an attendant mistakenly filled an expensive Toyota Alphard with diesel. Mechanics rushed to syphon the fuel before it damaged the engine — but it was too late. A spark ignited the fumes, and within moments, the garage was an inferno. Tyres, tools and cars parked for repair fed the flames. The fire tore through the entire building, leaving behind nothing but twisted metal and ash. Panicked staff called emergency services at 3:30 p.m. Firefighters battled the blaze and eventually brought it under control — but not before the business was reduced to ruins. What was once a busy, thriving shop is now a burned-out shell.

A fuel mix-up at a Pattaya gas station led to a massive fire that destroyed a well-known garage on Sunday afternoon. The blaze damaged five vehicles and left two people injured. Fortunately, no deaths were reported.

The incident began around 3:30 p.m. on July 13, when Mr. Than Sae Lor, 21, stopped for fuel on his way back to Bangkok. He was driving his high-end Toyota Alphard, a luxury people carrier popular across Thailand. Notably, the expensive vehicles cost between ฿4.5 and ฿5 million each, enough to buy a home in the kingdom.

Mistaken fuel fill sends Alphard owner to garage, where draining operation ends in sudden engine fire

Unexpectedly, a gas station attendant mistakenly filled his tank with diesel instead of petrol. Realising the error, the station advised Mr. Than to take the vehicle to a nearby repair shop. They suggested having the incorrect fuel drained as soon as possible.

As a result, Mr. Than drove the Alphard to Somphot Service, a garage and tire shop located on Phonprapanimit Road in Nongprue Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District. The attendant who made the error reportedly followed him to the garage.

While the fuel drain was nearly complete, a spark suddenly ignited the vapours. Instantly, flames erupted from the engine bay. The fire spread rapidly, fueled by volatile fumes, rubber tyres and nearby equipment.

According to eyewitnesses, chaos followed. Several people on-site began shouting and running as thick smoke engulfed the building. Within minutes, the fire had spread through the entire garage.

Explosions rock garage as fire spreads quickly, and emergency teams from three districts respond

Soon after, explosions were heard. These likely came from fuel containers, pressurised cylinders or bursting tires. Panic quickly overtook the scene.

Emergency responders were alerted at 3:30 p.m. Deputy Investigation Inspector R.T.T. Burapha Jaihan of Nongprue Police Station coordinated a swift response. Fire crews from three local agencies rushed to the scene.

In total, five water trucks and multiple rescue units were deployed. Firefighters from Nongprue Municipality, Pattaya City Disaster Prevention Unit, and Pong Subdistrict rushed to contain the fire. Ambulances also arrived to assist the injured.

Upon arrival, officials found the garage fully engulfed. For public safety, authorities closed off both sides of Phonprapanimit Road. Firefighters began spraying water immediately to contain the blaze.

The fire burned intensely, with tyres and oil adding fuel to the flames. Because of this, it took over 40 minutes to fully control the fire.

Somphot Service garage left in ruins as five vehicles burn and two people escape with injuries

Despite firefighters’ quick action, the damage was extensive. The entire Somphot Service garage was reduced to smouldering ruins. All tools, spare parts, and machinery inside were completely destroyed.

Moreover, five vehicles parked inside or near the garage were severely damaged. These included Mr. Than’s Alphard, a sedan, a pickup truck and two additional vehicles awaiting repairs.

Two people sustained injuries during the blaze. One man suffered burns to his lower legs and was rushed to Pattaya Pathomkun Hospital. Another, Mr. Than himself, received minor scrapes and bruises while escaping the flames.

Afterwards, Mr. Than described the moment the fire broke out. “They were almost done draining the tank,” he said. “Then suddenly, there was a flash, and flames shot up. We just ran.”

Investigators probe cause as nearby shops narrowly escape fire that could have gutted entire row

The petrol station attendant, who followed him to the garage, also escaped without major injuries. However, officials are likely to question him further during the investigation.

Initial reports suggest the fire started due to a spark generated during the fuel removal. However, officials have not yet ruled out other possible causes. A full forensic investigation is now underway to determine the exact trigger.

Meanwhile, the fire also threatened nearby businesses. Somphot Service was one of several single-story shophouses on the block. It shared walls with a tire store, a car repair shop and a motorcycle mechanic.

Consequently, local residents feared the fire might spread beyond the garage. Some reported hearing several small explosions, followed by windows cracking from the intense heat.

Firefighters worked quickly to prevent the fire from jumping to nearby units. Thanks to their efforts, no other buildings were significantly damaged.

Later, a spokesperson for the Nongprue Municipality commended the crews for acting decisively. “The situation could have been worse,” they said. “But thanks to rapid coordination, we avoided further destruction.”

Authorities assess damage and urge review of safety practices as fire probe and cleanup continue

As of this report, the fire has been fully extinguished. However, cleanup efforts are ongoing. Officials are working to assess the full extent of the damage, which is expected to be significant.

In the aftermath, local authorities have urged both gas stations and repair shops to review safety protocols. “This fire started from a simple human error,” an officer noted. “But the consequences were enormous.”

So far, the gas station involved has not issued a formal statement. Investigators are expected to review surveillance footage, interview employees, and inspect safety compliance at both the station and the garage.

For now, Mr. Than says he is grateful to be alive. “I’m shaken, but lucky,” he said. “If we had waited even a few more minutes, we might not have made it out.”

The case remains under investigation. Further updates will follow as authorities continue to piece together the events leading to the fire.

