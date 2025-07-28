Thailand to ask the Red Cross to condemn Cambodia’s actions in the border war that flared up Thursday

Thailand to urge Red Cross to condemn Cambodia’s attacks on civilians using banned rockets, killing 13 and displacing 100,000+ amid escalating border conflict. Officials expose violations, push global media tours and seek international pressure on Hun Sen’s regime.

A senior Thai Foreign Affairs official will petition the Red Cross in Thailand to expose Cambodia’s unprovoked assault on Thai civilians. The attacks, which began last Thursday, have killed 13 people and forced over 100,000 from their homes in targeted border zones. Cambodia’s use of BM-21 rocket launchers and artillery was indiscriminate—flagrantly violating international law. The strikes have ignited outrage in Thailand, where pressure is mounting over the lack of accountability in Phnom Penh. At the centre of it all is Hun Sen, Cambodia’s former Prime Minister and de facto ruler, widely believed to be personally directing the military campaign.

Thailand is preparing to formally petition the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to condemn Cambodia for its repeated attacks on civilian areas and protected medical facilities. The move follows several days of cross-border violence that began abruptly on Thursday, leading to mounting casualties and widespread displacement.

According to Thai officials, Cambodian forces launched BM-21 rocket attacks against provinces along the Thai-Cambodian border. These provinces—Surin, Sisaket, and Buriram—saw multiple direct hits on homes, roads and public buildings.

Cambodia’s military operations are known to be directed personally by Cambodia’s de facto leader, former Prime Minister and Senate President Hun Sen, the 72-year-old father of Hun Manet, the Prime Minister.

Notable targeting of hospitals and civilians has killed 13 and prompted evacuations to limit further casualties

Notably, hospitals and other medical units were also reportedly targeted, prompting immediate international concern. As of Sunday, at least 13 civilians have been killed. However, due to mass evacuations, the number of casualties has remained lower than feared.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has confirmed it will submit an official letter to the ICRC President this week. The letter will condemn Cambodia’s actions as violations of the Geneva Conventions and international humanitarian law. A follow-up meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, July 29, at the ICRC’s Bangkok office, where Thai diplomats will provide photographic evidence, field reports and satellite imagery to support their case.

“This is not just a border skirmish,” said Ms. Maratee Nalita Andamo, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Information and Deputy Spokesperson of the MFA, in a Sunday briefing at Government House. “Cambodia is targeting civilians and protected medical facilities. These are serious violations that must be condemned globally.”

She emphasised that Thailand is acting within its rights under international law. Moreover, she stated that Cambodia’s use of force against civilian populations represents a grave breach of the Geneva Conventions, which prohibit attacks on hospitals, medical transport, and healthcare workers.

MFA launches global media drive and prepares to counter Cambodian misinformation spreading fake news

In parallel with diplomatic efforts, the MFA is also launching a global media initiative. According to Ms. Maratee, Thailand aims to counter “false narratives” being pushed by the Cambodian government. Several foreign media outlets have already requested permission to visit the impacted zones. In response, the Thai government is organising escorted press tours of the affected provinces.

“This is not just a fight over territory,” Ms. Maratee noted. “It’s a battle for the truth. Cambodia is spreading fake news. The world needs to see the facts with its own eyes.”

Thailand also presented its case at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) during a closed-door session held on July 26. All 15 UNSC member states participated in the emergency meeting, including Thailand and Cambodia. Ms. Maratee confirmed that Thailand used the opportunity to present detailed evidence of Cambodian aggression, including proof that Cambodian forces initiated hostilities.

While the UNSC meeting ended without a formal resolution or outcome document, Thailand views the result positively. “The lack of a resolution shows that member states understand our position,” said Ms. Maratee. “Many expressed concern about civilian casualties and violations of international law.”

Over 200,000 displaced as humanitarian crisis worsens amid growing calls for Cambodia to halt attacks

The humanitarian impact continues to grow. Thai authorities report that over 200,000 residents have been displaced from their homes in just four days. Many are now living in temporary shelters, set up in nearby provinces with the help of the Thai Red Cross and local aid organisations. Food, water, and medical services are being provided, although conditions remain difficult.

Moreover, medical teams have been deployed to evacuation centres to assist the wounded and offer psychological support to traumatised families. “We are doing everything possible to protect our people,” said Ms. Maratee. “But Cambodia must stop these inhumane attacks immediately.”

Although the Thai military has reinforced border defences, government officials stress that Thailand still seeks a diplomatic solution. “We remain committed to peace,” Ms. Maratee said. “However, our duty to protect civilians is absolute. If the attacks continue, we will respond proportionately.”

In the coming days, Thailand will intensify its diplomatic campaign. The MFA plans to issue press kits to embassies worldwide, complete with translated briefings, verified video footage, and legal summaries. These materials aim to ensure the international community fully understands the scale and nature of the crisis.

Thailand works with humanitarian partners to pressure Cambodia to stop attacks on innocent civilians

At the same time, Thailand will continue working with humanitarian partners. The upcoming meeting with the ICRC is expected to play a central role in establishing international consensus and building pressure on Cambodia to halt its attacks.

Meanwhile, Ms. Maratee warned that the current situation is a test for the entire international system. “This is not just about Thailand,” she said. “It’s about upholding international law, defending human rights and protecting the innocent. If we allow hospitals and civilians to become targets, then we all lose.”

Tensions remain high along the Thai-Cambodian border, with fighting ongoing — including strikes on civilian areas now under evacuation. As calls for restraint grow louder, the outcome of Thailand’s diplomatic and humanitarian appeals may shape regional stability for years to come.

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and a top-level Thai Kingdom delegation will meet the Cambodian side in Kuala Lumpur later on Monday. It is reported that U.S. diplomats will also attend the meeting hosted by Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

