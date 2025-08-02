Well mannered 9 year old school girl who dreamed of being a doctor dies on a school yard ‘train’ swing

Nine-year-old Nong Praewa, a well-mannered third grader who dreamed of becoming a doctor, died after being struck by a rocking playground ride at her school in Udon Thani. Her tragic death has sparked calls nationwide to remove dangerous playground equipment.

Shock and heartbreak gripped a local community on Wednesday after a freak playground accident killed a bright, well-loved 9-year-old student. Nong Praewa, a third-grader with dreams of becoming “Dr. Praewa,” died after being struck by a rotating playground ride at her school. Doctors later confirmed she suffered massive internal bleeding and a ruptured liver. The little girl was the pride of her grandmother, a retired teacher who raised her and now mourns the loss no family should ever face.

A nine-year-old girl has died after being struck by a rocking playground ride in Udon Thani Province. The incident occurred on July 30, 2025, after school hours. The girl, Nong Praewa, was a third-grade student at a well-known school in the province.

She had been helping friends on a three-seat rocking train. While pushing the equipment from behind, the structure swung back forcefully. It hit her directly in the stomach. As a result, she collapsed immediately, holding her abdomen. Her face turned pale. Her lips darkened to blue. She could barely breathe.

Teachers rushed to perform CPR. An ambulance was called without delay. Sadly, she died on the way to the hospital. Doctors later confirmed a ruptured liver and massive internal bleeding. Her death sent shockwaves through the school, the local community and beyond.

Family, neighbours mourn beloved girl as her body is returned home to village for funeral rites

Reporters travelled on August 1 to Nong Ya Sai Subdistrict in Wang Sam Mo District. There, they visited the family home where Praewa’s body had been returned for funeral rites. Neighbours, relatives and friends gathered in mourning. Many wept openly as they offered condolences.

Praewa’s grandmother, Siritha Sarakhong, 62, is a retired teacher. She raised Praewa with other relatives after the girl’s parents separated. Her mother had started a new family. Her father, who runs a business, arranged for Praewa to live with his sister—a government official in Udon Thani.

Therefore, Praewa was raised in a large, extended household. She was loved deeply by everyone. According to her grandmother, Praewa was polite, energetic and affectionate. She loved participating in school events. Praewa had served as a drum major while she also held banners in school parades. Certainly, she dreamed of becoming “Doctor Praewa.”

“She was always talking about being a doctor one day,” her grandmother said, fighting tears. “She was so determined.”

Retired teacher urges schools to remove outdated and dangerous playground rides after death

Moreover, Siritha called her granddaughter’s death the family’s greatest loss. She urged schools across Thailand to prioritise safety over everything else. “It could have happened to any child,” she added. “We must act before another family suffers like this.”

According to Siritha, that type of playground ride—shaped like a rocking boat—is outdated. She stated that years ago, her school had removed similar equipment. It had been deemed unsafe after an internal review. “Children rocking without rhythm can cause accidents,” she explained. “Even if no one means harm.”

She emphasised that sandboxes and low-risk equipment are safer alternatives. “Kids can still have fun without this kind of risk,” she said. “These rides should be taken out of all schools immediately.”

Meanwhile, police launched an official investigation into the incident. At 1:00 PM on August 1, Police Lieutenant Colonel Saharat Tortemwattanakun led a team to inspect the school grounds. Forensic officers from Udon Thani Province joined the inspection.

Police and forensic team inspect the site and gather data at the school where the accident occurred

The rocking train is located in a playground between the primary and secondary buildings. By then, school officials had roped off the area. Access was restricted for safety and evidence preservation.

Investigators carefully measured the dimensions of the rocking train. They assessed its swinging distance and weight. They also reviewed the layout of the surrounding play structures. Other equipment in the area included a swing, a seesaw, a climbing wall, and a rope net.

A garland of marigolds was placed next to the ride as a symbol of remembrance. A small offering of food and water had also been set on the floor, following local custom.

According to one teacher, several students witnessed the accident. They said the children had gone to the playground after school to wait for their parents. Some were sitting on the rocking train. Praewa stood behind them, helping by pushing the structure forward. Suddenly, it swung back faster than expected. It hit her hard in the stomach.

CPR was performed at the scene, but injuries were too severe for rescuers to save the young student

After the blow, she bent over in pain and collapsed. Her lips darkened, and her skin turned pale. A teacher nearby rushed over and performed CPR. The school called emergency services immediately.

However, despite their efforts, she could not be saved.

There were no security cameras in the playground area. This has made the investigation more dependent on eyewitness accounts. Unfortunately, most of those present were children aged 8 to 9. They remain in emotional shock and are not yet ready to give statements.

According to Lt. Col. Saharat, the police are now reviewing responsibility. Investigators want to know who approved the playground layout. They are examining whether engineers ever inspected the site. They also plan to study the design of the rocking train.

School faces scrutiny as police consider civil negligence in the absence of criminal wrongdoing

So far, no school staff have been officially questioned. However, police noted that this case appears to involve negligence rather than criminal intent. Therefore, it is likely to be handled through civil court.

Meanwhile, the school has taken some steps. It has agreed to cover all funeral expenses. Additionally, Praewa had been covered under a group life insurance policy. The policy is expected to pay approximately ฿60,000 in compensation to her family.

School administrators have also stated that a fact-finding committee will be set up. It will review the case in full and may propose further safety changes.

This tragic accident has raised nationwide concern. Many parents have taken to social media to demand safety audits of school playgrounds. Others have shared images of outdated equipment still in use across the country.

Loved ones continue mourning as a growing national outcry calls for urgent changes to playground safety

For now, the community in Nong Ya Sai remains in mourning. Classmates and teachers describe Praewa as cheerful, talented and full of life. One teacher said, “She was bright. She lit up the room. We are devastated.”

At her family home, relatives continue funeral preparations. Dozens of villagers came by each day to offer condolences. They spoke softly, they placed flowers and they comforted one another.

Her grandmother still finds it difficult to speak. “She was only playing,” she said. “Children should never die just because they went to school.”

In closing, she asked a final question: “How many more children must die before someone removes this kind of equipment?”

It is a question many across Thailand are now asking, too.

