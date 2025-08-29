Acting PM Phumtham storms out of a key Royal Thai Police Commission meeting as a fierce promotion dispute erupts, with Charoonkiat accusing shadow factions of manipulating top posts, fueling factional warfare and a deepening crisis at headquarters.

A fresh showdown has exploded inside the Royal Thai Police. Just a year after a government probe exposed factional warfare, top cop Charoonkiat Pankaew now accuses shadow groups of hijacking the annual promotion list. Yesterday, Acting PM Phumtham Wechayachai stormed out of the National Police Commission meeting after just 40 minutes—shutting it down with one word: “Postpone.” This followed a tense two-hour private meeting with Police Chief Kittirat Phanphet. A new date is set for August 31, but the crisis is far from over.

Divisions within the Royal Thai Police have again erupted, exposing deep-rooted factionalism, power struggles and bitter rivalries. This latest episode highlights the widening gulf between factions inside one of the kingdom’s most powerful institutions. The tensions are no longer whispered about. Now, they are playing out in public, in real time and at the highest levels of government.

Last year, former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin ordered a fact-finding inquiry. That panel confirmed what insiders already knew: there were two entrenched and hostile factions inside the police force. In March 2024, he suspended then National Police Chief General Torsak Sukwimol, in addition to Deputy National Police Chief General Surachate Hakparn.

Police General Surachate ousted amid ongoing factional battles within Royal Thai Police leadership ranks

Shortly after the findings, Police General Surachate—once tipped to be Thailand’s top cop—was forced out. His abrupt fall shocked many. He had been a household name. He was known for his charisma, reformist message and high-profile investigations. His ouster raised eyebrows across the country.

Meanwhile, General Kittirat Phanphet took over as the new National Police Chief. However, that transition did not quiet the storm. It simply shifted the battlefield. Importantly, Surachate’s legal team alleged he was the victim of a campaign to smear and remove him. They claimed it was designed to block his rise to the top.

In that same climate of suspicion, another senior officer has now broken ranks.

This week, Police Major General Charoonkiat Pankaew, a top investigator known for taking on powerful targets, filed an explosive complaint. He addressed the letter directly to Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

Charoonkiat exposes police corruption targeting top temples and rigged promotions in public complaint

Then, on the same day, Charoonkiat showed up at Government House. There, he personally briefed Phumtham on an ongoing probe. The investigation targets corruption in leading Buddhist temples and the Sangha, Thailand’s national monastic order.

Charoonkiat did not hold back. He portrayed the police promotion process as stacked, opaque and unfair. According to him, “invisible hands” manipulate appointments for personal or political gain.

He claimed capable officers like himself are repeatedly sidelined. Meanwhile, less qualified individuals with the right connections move ahead. Significantly, he also revealed that last year, an attempt was made to transfer him out of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB). The plan was to reassign him to the Metropolitan Police Bureau, the Bangkok force.

This move was widely seen as a demotion. According to Charoonkiat, it was part of a calculated effort to neutralise his growing influence. Then, yesterday, Thursday, August 28, the power struggle took a dramatic turn.

Acting Prime Minister meets police chief to discuss controversial appointments amid rising tensions

In the afternoon, Acting Prime Minister Phumtham arrived at the Royal Thai Police Headquarters to chair the National Police Commission’s seventh meeting of the year. However, just before the meeting, he held a two-hour private session with National Police Chief General Kittirat.

That closed-door discussion, which started at 2:50 PM, dragged on until 5:20 PM. Reportedly, it focused on serious complaints involving the upcoming appointment list for top police posts.

One key point of contention was the exclusion of both Charoonkiat and Pol. Maj. Gen. Noppasin Poolsawat of the Metropolitan Police Bureau from the Deputy Police Chief shortlist. Both officers are senior, respected and well-qualified. Yet they were reportedly left off the final list.

That exclusion has now triggered a political and institutional showdown. Following the private meeting, Phumtham finally entered the formal commission session. However, just 40 minutes into it, he abruptly ended the gathering. Notably, this occurred at item number 4 on the agenda: the controversial police appointments.

Phumtham abruptly suspends Police Commission session over disputed promotions after talks with Chief

Without warning, he stood up, said only one word—”Postpone”—and walked out.

His departure stunned the room. No aides were prepared. His car hadn’t yet arrived. Even the honour guard was caught off guard. Eyewitnesses described Phumtham as visibly tense, his face stern, his exit hurried.

Later, reporters managed to speak with him. When asked whether the meeting had concluded smoothly, he replied tersely, “It’s already been adjourned.” Pressed on whether the appointments were postponed, he simply nodded. He confirmed the next meeting would be held on Sunday, August 31, 2025, at 3:00 PM.

When asked if Charoonkiat’s complaint caused the delay, Phumtham responded vaguely. He said, “There are many issues,” and immediately left the scene. By then, the political temperature had clearly risen.

It was already known that this year’s promotion list included 2 vacant Deputy Police Chief slots, 7 Assistant Chiefs, 16 Provincial Chiefs, and dozens more senior roles. Insiders suggest that the appointments would reshape the force’s leadership for years to come.

Charoonkiat vows reform and denounces favouritism in police promotions and internal power games

Charoonkiat has continued to press his case. He’s not backing down. In a defiant statement, he declared: “I’ve already sacrificed my life. Don’t be afraid. I’m a real man who has brought change.”

He called for sweeping reforms to end internal cronyism and to restore integrity to the system. Meanwhile, former Crime Suppression Division chief, Pol. Maj. Gen. Supisarn Phakdinarunat, provided a blunt assessment.

He said that Charoonkiat, known as “Big Tao,” is ranked 94 in seniority. Yet others with even lower rank were favoured for promotion. Supisarn said that, under normal rules, the top 8 most senior officers should be first in line for selection.

He also pointed out that half of the promotion criteria is based on merit. But that system, he said, is now routinely ignored. He explained that real decision-making power lies elsewhere—with informal “power lines” within the police.

He listed three major factions currently controlling appointments.

Three factions dominate Royal Thai Police promotions, marginalising qualified officers without connections

First, there’s the group within the National Police Commission itself. It’s divided—some are reform-minded, others backed by shadowy benefactors. Second, there’s a bloc of political insiders. These officers are tightly connected to figures within the ruling coalition.

Third is a group known as the “Elephant Ticket Gang.” According to observers, this group is waiting for the right moment to grab top roles. Their strategy is deliberate. They are slowly filling senior posts while waiting for their chance to dominate.

Supisarn warned that unless reforms are made, qualified officers without connections will remain frozen out. He cited Pol. Maj. Gen. Noppasin Poolsawat as an example. Noppasin, an experienced investigator, is reportedly more skilled than Big Tao. Yet he remains stagnant in rank.

On the other hand, some officers who were once close to power groups are now being marginalised as internal alliances shift. These developments suggest that promotions are no longer based on ability—but on proximity to influence.

Commission sources warn political influence now governs key police appointments and future leadership

Sources close to the commission say that Pol. Lt. Gen. Jiraphop Phuridet, head of the CIB and Charoonkiat’s superior, was also present at the meeting. He is expected to provide clarity soon on the accusations and concerns raised.

But the drama is far from over. The postponement has sent shockwaves through the ranks. For many officers, it confirmed their worst fears: promotions are political currency. Already, rumours swirl that the next meeting could see new names removed or added to the shortlist.

One senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity, called the process “a silent war with loud consequences.”

For the Thai public, the implications are just as serious. The Royal Thai Police has long been criticised for its opaque hierarchy, questionable loyalties and resistance to reform. Now, that crisis is front and centre again.

Unless the government steps in decisively, the current infighting could undermine trust in law enforcement further. All eyes now turn to August 31. Will merit finally prevail—or will the shadow networks win again? The future of Thailand’s police force is again on the line.

Further reading:

General Kittirat’s appointment as police chief comes following the spectre of legal action by Big Joke

Police Chief’s wife grilled over UK Property and Financial trail for three hours by Inquiry Panel

Big Joke ready to go to court after an internal panel ruled against him on Monday upholding his dismissal

Police Ethics Committee official denies a decision on Big Joke has already been made. Due next week

General Surachate or Big Joke presents his case orally to a Police Ethics Committee which will decide his immediate fate

Big Joke faces another hurdle on Tuesday in his quest to be reinstated after his April 18 contested sacking

Big Joke gets the boot backdated to April 18th. Now he must legally fight the order to sack him in the Administrative Court

Big Tor was reinstated but Big Joke’s fate is not yet decided. Massive internal police conflict confirmed

Fate of top cops including Big Tor and Big Joke to become clearer after Wissanu’s 11 am statement

Big Joke marches on with his mission to clean up corruption in Thailand through People Power under the Constitution

Big Joke storms Royal Thai Police headquarters insisting that he is still the right man for the top job

Surachate drops case against the PM as his nameplate and photo have been removed at Royal Thai Police HQ

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>