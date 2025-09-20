Quick result and lavish praise for Phuket Police who arrested a UK gang within hours of armed robbery

Phuket police win praise for swift action after four British robbers stole a $72,000 watch from an American tourist, recovering the Audemars Piguet and firearms within hours, highlighting a rapid response and keeping visitors safe in a brazen daylight attack.

An American tourist victim of a brazen, dangerous armed robbery on Thurday has praised Phuket’s Royal Thai Police for their lightning-fast response. Authorities arrested four British nationals within hours of the attack. At the same location, police recovered the stolen ฿2.3 million Audemars Piguet watch. They also seized multiple firearms reportedly used by the gang in the violent roadside heist. The swift action and recovery highlight the efficiency of Phuket’s police and their commitment to keeping tourists safe from criminal elements entering Thailand.

Phuket police arrested four British nationals within hours of a violent daylight robbery targeting an American lawyer’s $72,000 luxury watch. The suspects were apprehended at a luxury villa behind Cherng Talay Municipal Office on September 19, 2025. The arrest followed a brazen attack in the Cherng Talay subdistrict on the same afternoon.

The robbery occurred at 4:19 p.m. on September 18 in Layan Soi 7. The victim, an American lawyer based in Switzerland, had been riding his motorcycle when a car deliberately rammed him from behind. Consequently, two men immediately confronted him. They struck his neck with a knife handle and demanded his Audemars Piguet timepiece.

The suspects threatened further violence if he refused, speaking clearly in English. Feeling he had no choice, the victim surrendered his watch before the perpetrators fled.

Dashcam footage and eyewitness accounts reveal violent afternoon robbery of an American lawyer in Phuket

The entire incident was captured on dashcam by Sompoom Nophawaankaew, a Phuket Airport firefighter. He had been driving home when he witnessed the robbery unfold. “I was shocked because I’d never seen anything like this,” Sompoom said. “They carried knives and guns and threatened the victim directly.”

After the attack, the American man ran to Sompoom for assistance. Sompoom immediately agreed to provide the video evidence to police, which became crucial to the investigation.

The victim told authorities he had visited Thailand over 60 times. He had been in the country for approximately 10 days before the attack. That day, he spent his time visiting cafes, markets, a laundry, and convenience stores.

Later, as he rode back to his accommodation, the robbers struck. He noted that the gang had likely planned and followed him. “They chose a time when few tourists were on the road,” he explained. “The attack was violent, almost like a scene from a movie. I could not defend myself.”

Local witnesses and dashcam evidence help police swiftly identify and arrest four British robbery suspects

Two local residents assisted the injured American man immediately after the robbery. They provided first aid and stayed with him until the police arrived. Their actions, combined with Sompoom’s dashcam footage, allowed police to act swiftly. Within hours, law enforcement had identified the suspects using CCTV footage and fingerprints from the abandoned getaway car.

The four British suspects—Hussain, 26; Wayne, 25; Yanne, 25; and Malique, 27—were arrested early the following morning. Authorities recovered the stolen Audemars Piguet watch, valued at ฿2.3 million. In addition, three vehicles and two firearms used in the robbery were confiscated. Police stated that these items were instrumental in confirming the suspects’ involvement.

Following the arrests, the American victim visited Cherng Talay Police Station to praise the investigation. “I want to commend Phuket police for their professional and efficient work,” he said. “They tracked down the criminals and made arrests within just a few hours.”

He also emphasised that the incident would not affect his confidence in Thailand as a tourist destination.

American victim suggests stricter background checks for foreign visitors to prevent future violent robberies

Moreover, the victim suggested that the Thai government consider implementing background checks or screening procedures for all foreign visitors. He argued that such measures could prevent criminals from entering the country and support decisive legal action against offenders. Authorities noted his suggestions as thoughtful and potentially beneficial.

Police Colonel Sinlert Sukhum, Phuket Provincial Police Commander, confirmed that investigators are examining the suspects’ relationships and potential accomplices. “All four have been charged with armed robbery,” he stated. “We are gathering evidence to determine whether others were involved. I want to thank the citizen who helped and provided crucial evidence. If anyone has information or experienced similar incidents, please come forward to view the suspects.”

The case has drawn attention both for the audacity of the robbery and the efficiency of the Phuket police. Experts noted that incidents of this nature are rare in the province.

Yet, the rapid resolution highlights the effectiveness of coordinated investigative work. Dashcam footage, eyewitness testimony, and fingerprint analysis allowed authorities to identify and locate the suspects quickly.

Public cooperation and police efficiency demonstrate the importance of vigilance in upholding safety in Phuket

Local officials emphasised the importance of public cooperation in law enforcement. Sompoom’s decision to provide dashcam footage directly aided the investigation. Authorities encouraged residents and tourists to report suspicious activity immediately. They stressed that public vigilance strengthens overall safety.

Tourism representatives also welcomed the swift resolution. Phuket relies heavily on a reputation for safety and security. Rapid police action and transparent investigations help maintain tourist confidence, especially after high-profile incidents. Authorities noted that Phuket remains a generally safe destination. However, visitors are advised to remain cautious, particularly in less populated areas.

The suspects remain in custody at Cherng Talay Police Station pending further legal proceedings. Police continue investigating potential accomplices and additional criminal activity connected to the group. The case highlights both the risks of opportunistic crime and the benefits of professional, coordinated law enforcement.

Finally, the American lawyer expressed relief at recovering his valuable property. He reiterated his confidence in Thailand’s legal system. “I am grateful for the swift action taken by Phuket police,” he said. “This experience will not deter me from visiting the country again.” Authorities continue to stress that community assistance and professional policing are crucial in maintaining public safety.

