Pattaya police launch a major crackdown on African sex workers as two Ugandan women are arrested after tourists repeatedly report being harassed, followed, verbally pressured, intimidated, and extorted with aggressive solicitation along the busy beach.

Thai police have launched a tough crackdown in Pattaya, zeroing in on the surge of foreign women involved in prostitution across the holiday hotspot. The city has long battled rising crime tied to the tourism trade, with growing outrage over aggressive foreign sex workers—particularly from Africa. On Tuesday night, undercover officers arrested two Ugandan women soliciting tourists near Pattaya Beach after a flood of complaints claimed they were using intimidation and extortion to target visitors.

On Tuesday night, September 23, 2025, Tourist Police launched a targeted crackdown on prostitution in Pattaya City. Two Ugandan women, aged 31 and 40, were arrested in an undercover sting after being accused of aggressively soliciting tourists on Pattaya Beach.

The arrests followed a wave of complaints from foreign tourists. These visitors reported being harassed, followed, and verbally pressured by groups of African women offering sexual services. Many tourists said they felt unsafe. Others said they were insulted or intimidated when they declined the offers.

According to the Tourist Police, several incidents went beyond harassment. In some cases, suspects reportedly extorted money from tourists or even assaulted them physically. As a result, the issue was flagged as an urgent threat to tourism and public safety.

Tourist Police target prostitution after complaints of harassment, extortion, and tourist intimidation

Tourist Police leaders responded immediately. Pol. Lt. Gen. Saksira Pueak-am, Commander of the Tourist Police Bureau, issued a strict order. He called for sweeping enforcement measures to curb crimes that negatively impact Thailand’s tourism industry.

He also instructed officers to focus on foreigners living or working in Thailand illegally. According to police, this included many involved in prostitution and street crime.

Consequently, an investigative unit from Tourist Police Division 2 was deployed in Pattaya. Pol. Col. Songwut Chueaplakit, Superintendent of the division, led the effort. He assigned Pol. Lt. Col. Somchanok Chaiprasertsakul to oversee the operation.

Officers were sent to patrol and observe Pattaya Beach, especially during nighttime hours. Undercover agents were also planted to identify suspects and gather evidence discreetly.

Tourist Police launch patrols and undercover operations to combat street-level crime and illegal workers

Before long, the officers located two Ugandan women matching descriptions from the complaints. The women were observed repeatedly approaching foreign men, offering sexual services. They were also seen becoming confrontational when turned down.

Therefore, officers moved forward with a sting. An undercover policeman posed as a tourist. The suspects approached him and allegedly offered sex in exchange for money. Once the offer was made, the arrest team moved in swiftly.

Both women were arrested at the scene. They were taken into custody and charged with prostitution. Police are also investigating their immigration status.

Officials said the two had no legal permits for work or residence related to their activities. If found to be overstaying or violating visa conditions, they face further charges and likely deportation.

Two Ugandan suspects arrested after undercover officer confirms prostitution offer on Pattaya Beach

According to Pol. Col. Songwut, this arrest is part of a broader push to clean up Thailand’s image. Furthermore, he emphasised that the Tourist Police are under clear instruction to eliminate criminal threats, particularly those involving foreigners.

He added that such actions harm the country’s reputation and threaten the safety of law-abiding visitors. Moreover, “Thailand welcomes tourists,” he said. “But we will not allow illegal behaviour, intimidation, or extortion on our streets.”

This recent incident is not isolated. Pattaya Beach has long been associated with prostitution and nightlife. However, the recent surge in aggressive solicitation and criminal behaviour has alarmed local authorities.

Tourists have reported growing unease about walking on the beachfront at night. In addition, some say they have been followed. Others claim they were yelled at when they ignored advances.

Police say Pattaya’s reputation is at stake as aggressive solicitation incidents continue to rise sharply

In several cases, suspects were accused of threatening violence or attempting to rob their targets. This has led to heightened patrols and stricter controls in tourist-heavy zones.

The Tourist Police have encouraged anyone who feels harassed or unsafe to report the incident immediately. Hotlines and local stations are operating around the clock.

While prostitution exists in many nightlife areas, Thai law clearly prohibits its practice. Offering or soliciting sex for money remains illegal and punishable by law. This applies to Thai nationals and foreign nationals alike.

In addition to legal violations, police stress the public nuisance caused by such activity. Street prostitution, especially when aggressive, contributes to an unsafe environment for families and solo travellers.

Crackdown highlights the legal risks and public safety issues tied to aggressive street prostitution

Moreover, this case has highlighted a growing concern about illegal foreign networks operating in tourist hubs. Officials believe some individuals may be part of loosely organised groups. Others may be acting independently. Either way, they are being watched.

The Tourist Police have confirmed that operations like the recent sting will continue. Similar investigations are already underway in other major cities, including Bangkok, Phuket, and Chiang Mai.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Saksira Pueak-am has made clear that, furthermore, the crackdown is long-term. His office has vowed to protect the safety, dignity, and peace of tourists across Thailand.

Authorities say ongoing stings will expand to other cities to protect tourism and the national image

Additionally, immigration authorities are now reviewing the legal status of the arrested women. If found in violation, they could face detention, blacklisting, and permanent deportation.

More assault incidents linked with Pattaya Beach and transgender sex workers in the notorious resort city

Certainly, Thailand remains committed to protecting its tourism sector. With millions of visitors arriving each year, security remains a top priority. Tourists are welcome — but crime, in any form, is not.

