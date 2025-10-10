Yemeni conman arrested by police after getting his hands on ฿1.15milion through foreign exhange scam

Yemeni conman Nabil Mohammed Yahya Zaid was arrested after six bold currency exchange scams in seven days, stealing ฿1.15 million, while his Kenyan accomplice Abdalla Ahmed Salim was also caught; police warn all tellers to verify foreign transactions carefully.

Police have arrested a 43-year-old man after he pulled off a brazen scam at foreign exchange booths six times in just nine days. Yemeni national Nabil Mohammed Yahya Zaid stole a total of ฿1.15 million by convincing tellers he had already deposited the foreign currency required for each transaction. Authorities say the operation was carefully planned and that Zaid likely had an accomplice. A Kenyan man has been arrested in connection with the case. Police are now analysing the technical details of the scheme and have warned foreign exchange tellers to double-check every transaction before handing over cash.

A 43-year-old Yemeni man was arrested on Wednesday after orchestrating a multi-province currency exchange scam across Thailand. The man, identified as Nabil Mohammed Yahya Zaid, allegedly swindled more than ฿1.15 million from banks and other financial service operators. He reportedly convinced tellers that he had transferred foreign currency required for transactions, thereby obtaining large sums without delivering legitimate funds.

Police believe Zaid may have had at least one accomplice. Indeed, investigators suspect a coordinated effort across multiple provinces. Between September 29 and October 7, the suspect allegedly executed six separate scams at various locations.

Authorities identified the alleged accomplice as Abdalla Ahmed Salim, a Kenyan national, who played a key role in several incidents.

Yemeni man arrested and linked to multi-province currency exchange scams with Kenyan accomplice

The investigation was led by Police Lieutenant General Saksira Pueak-am, Commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau. Senior officers, including Police Colonel Monphon Likhitmanon and Police Colonel Man Rotthong of the bureau’s Crime Suppression Division, actively participated. They coordinated nationwide intelligence to track Zaid’s movements and to connect him to multiple fraud cases.

Zaid was arrested in Hua Hin District, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, under Criminal Court warrant no. 5904/2568, dated October 8, 2025. He faces charges of joint theft at the airport at night, connected to a recent scam at Don Mueang Airport. After his arrest, Zaid was transferred to Don Mueang Police Station for further legal proceedings.

The most recent scam occurred on October 5, 2025. A staff member at a Kasikorn Bank currency exchange booth in Don Mueang Airport reported a suspicious transaction. A man used a passport photo to exchange US$8,389, equivalent to roughly ฿244,958. However, the foreign currency was never delivered, and the teller later realised the money had not been received.

Investigators immediately identified the man present at the scene as Abdalla Ahmed Salim. Consequently, police connected Zaid to the operation and issued an arrest warrant. Authorities believe the duo exploited procedural weaknesses at currency exchange facilities, carefully planning each transaction.

Police coordinate nationwide investigation linking Yemeni suspect and Kenyan accomplice to airport scam

Tourist Police Investigation Unit 3, Division 1 of the Tourist Police Bureau, and the Crime Suppression Division jointly collected evidence. They submitted detailed investigation reports to Don Mueang Police Station, ultimately leading to Zaid’s apprehension. Authorities emphasised that timely reporting by bank staff prevented further financial losses.

Police records show a consistent pattern across multiple provinces. On September 29, 2025, Zaid reportedly committed a scam in Pak Kret, causing ฿215,018 in losses. Later, on October 1, two separate incidents occurred: one in Chanasongkram Police Station’s area, costing roughly ฿185,600, and another in Lumpini Police Station’s area, causing ฿107,330 in damages. On October 2, an incident in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya led to ฿201,600 in losses.

Then, on October 5, the Don Mueang Airport scam added ฿244,958 in damages. Finally, on October 7, Kanchanaburi City fell victim to a similar scheme, with losses totalling ฿195,688. Altogether, the six incidents exceeded ฿1 million, showcasing the scale and audacity of the operation.

Six separate scams across Thailand cause over one million baht in damages through carefully planned fraud

Authorities said the scams involved meticulous planning and coordination. Zaid reportedly presented falsified documents to tellers, creating the appearance of legitimate foreign transfers. Consequently, bank staff were misled and released large sums of Thai baht without verification. Despite investigations, police have not yet confirmed how the funds were transferred or recovered.

Police have urged financial institutions to increase vigilance during foreign currency transactions. Officers advise tellers to verify transfers thoroughly and confirm receipt of all funds before releasing money. Moreover, authorities recommend multi-step verification for foreign clients, including checking passport details and transfer confirmations.

Zaid and Salim are expected to face trial under Thai law. Zaid’s charges include joint theft at night, while additional charges may be filed against Salim once he is apprehended. Police continue investigating whether other accomplices were involved or if similar scams occurred elsewhere.

Authorities warn financial outlets and staff to strengthen verification after scams cause major losses

The case highlights the vulnerability of currency exchange facilities to organised fraud by foreign nationals. Experts note such scams exploit procedural gaps and the limited time staff have to verify transactions. Furthermore, the operation demonstrated high mobility, with suspects travelling across provinces to evade detection.

Tourist Police Lieutenant General Saksira Pueak-am praised officers for their rapid and thorough investigation. He emphasised cross-provincial cooperation as essential in combating complex financial crimes. Senior officers also highlighted the importance of bank staff vigilance in preventing large-scale losses.

Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage, transaction records, and passport information to ensure all perpetrators are identified. Police warned that anyone attempting similar fraud schemes would face severe legal penalties under Thai law. The investigation remains ongoing, with updates expected as the case progresses through the judicial system.

This case has drawn attention to procedural weaknesses in Thai currency exchange facilities. Financial institutions are urged to implement stricter safeguards. Meanwhile, authorities have vowed to pursue all suspects until justice is served, sending a strong warning to organised crime networks operating in Thailand.

Further reading:

Phuket People’s Party MP wants action to limit and screen foreign tourist visas to weed out undesirables

Russian arrested at airport for late night sex antics on a black pickup driving at speed through Phuket

Polish couple deported for nudity on Koh Phangan. Polish man hospitalised for mental health tests

Another brawl between locals and foreign tourists in Pattaya. Tourism targets put in doubt over security

Tourism chief targets European tourists in the second half of 2025 as cabinet orders shorter visas for holidaymakers

Thai economy thrown into disarray by Trump’s tariffs. Exports and Tourism may both be far lower in 2025

Pichai’s team not to fly to the United States this week but next week as US-Chinese tensions escalate

Finance Minister to hold critical talk with Bank of Thailand Governor on US holding before he flies out

Thaksin does not rule out joining talks in US as Thai team finalises plans. They fly out on Thursday

Pichai holds US tariff talks with business. However, Thailand is unlikely to see 10% baseline retained

Trump’s remaking of World trade, if it works, will force Thailand to decide between the US and China

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>