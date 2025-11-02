More mayhem on Friday night and Saturday morning for police in the bustling nightlife resort of Pattaya

Pattaya weekend erupts into chaos as two foreign nationals are attacked in 24 hours: a Pakistani DJ is beaten by bikers, a Ukrainian stabbed in a condo, forcing police to warn residents and tourists to remain vigilant amid heightened citywide violence.

Pattaya’s latest weekend of chaos left two foreign nationals battered within 24 hours. On Friday night, 28-year-old Pakistani DJ Mr. Mughal was chased and surrounded by 10 motorcyclists near Wat Chaimongkol in South Pattaya, suffering a brutal beating, he says, stemming from a minor road dispute days earlier. Less than 12 hours later, police responded to a shocking condominium attack, where a 38-year-old transgender woman stabbed a Ukrainian national with scissors after he sprayed her with mosquito repellent, leaving the victim seriously injured and the city reeling from yet more nightlife terror.

Pattaya, the famous seaside resort city, began its weekend in chaos as two violent attacks targeted foreign nationals. Early Saturday morning and late Friday night saw separate incidents that left victims injured and shocked the local community.

The later incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. on November 1 at a condominium on Soi South Pattaya 3 in Bang Lamung district, Chonburi province. Police and rescue teams arrived promptly after reports of a stabbing. They found Maksym, 37, a Ukrainian national, bleeding from two stab wounds to his left ribcage. Immediately, he received first aid before being rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent treatment.

Meanwhile, authorities detained the suspect, identified as Stephen, 38, a Filipino transgender woman, in a room within the same condominium. Officers said she appeared distressed and cried while being taken into custody. Consequently, investigators began questioning her regarding the stabbing.

Dispute over mosquito spray escalates into stabbing at a South Pattaya condominium early Saturday

According to witnesses, the altercation began when Maksym sprayed mosquito repellent toward Stephen. This seemingly minor action escalated quickly into a heated argument. Then, the disagreement turned physical. Stephen allegedly grabbed a pair of scissors and stabbed Maksym. The victim fled downstairs, bleeding heavily, while neighbours called for help.

Local vendor Natthapong Kaenakart, 28, said Maksym ran to his stall, clearly disoriented and asking for help. “I saw he was injured and bleeding, so I immediately called the police,” Natthapong said. Therefore, officers quickly secured the area while medics treated the victim. Authorities confirmed that Stephen remains in custody. Meanwhile, Maksym continues to recover in hospital. Police plan to file formal charges after completing witness statements.

The second violent incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on October 31 near Wat Chaimongkol in South Pattaya. This time, a Pakistani national, identified as Mughal, 28, was the victim. He works as a DJ at a local nightclub. Police said about ten men on motorcycles attacked him after he stopped at a traffic light.

Mughal reported that the group surrounded him, with one attacker shouting, “Are you looking for trouble?” Immediately after, they punched, kicked, and hit him with a helmet. As a result, he suffered swelling, bruises, and multiple scrapes. The men fled on their motorcycles despite nearby residents shouting for them to stop.

Pakistani DJ brutally assaulted by ten motorcyclists in South Pattaya in broad daylight on Friday night

Furthermore, Mughal said the attack may have stemmed from a minor road incident two days prior. A motorbike rider had honked at him, and he shouted back. Although the initial encounter did not escalate, Mughal feared the same individuals may have returned for revenge. He told police, “I’m scared because I have to use that road every day to go to work.” Consequently, he urged authorities to arrest the attackers swiftly.

Police confirmed that CCTV footage captured the attack. The video shows the men surrounding Mughal, forcing him to stop, and then brutally assaulting him. Witnesses shouted at the group to intervene, but the attackers escaped on motorcycles. Authorities are reviewing the footage to identify each suspect.

Both cases remain under investigation. Police are collecting statements, analysing video evidence, and coordinating with local and foreign authorities to ensure justice. They stressed that timely reporting and community cooperation are crucial in preventing future violence.

The incidents sparked concern among residents and business owners in Pattaya. Many expressed unease about violent encounters in areas usually regarded as safe for tourists. “These attacks are alarming,” said one local shopkeeper. “They remind us that caution is always necessary, even in familiar areas.”

Concerns rise as residents and trade operators react to violent attacks on foreign nationals in Pattaya

Authorities are increasing patrols in both neighbourhoods. They urged the public to remain vigilant, particularly at night and in areas with heavy traffic. Moreover, police reminded drivers and motorcyclists to avoid road disputes and report any threatening behaviour immediately.

The Ukrainian stabbing and the Pakistani assault highlight the growing challenges in a city that hosts tourists, expatriates and local residents alike. Violence remains relatively rare, but rapid escalation can occur. Therefore, authorities called for peaceful conflict resolution and immediate intervention when disputes arise.

Meanwhile, both victims are recovering. Maksym continues to receive medical care for stab wounds, while Mughal is treated for bruises and minor injuries. Despite physical recovery, both remain traumatised by the attacks. Police emphasised that they are prioritising the identification and arrest of all suspects linked to the motorbike gang.

Pattaya police urge public vigilance as investigations continue into violent attacks on expat residents

Pattaya City Police encouraged anyone with additional information to come forward. Authorities assured the public that every resource is being deployed to solve both cases.

Police reiterated that vigilance, reporting, and calm responses are critical in preventing escalation. Community cooperation, combined with law enforcement action, can help maintain safety in Pattaya. Consequently, authorities urged residents, workers, and tourists to remain alert while navigating public roads and crowded areas.

The attacks demonstrate that even minor disagreements can spiral into serious violence. This applies whether the disputes are in public places or at home. Politeness and respect are essential. For now, investigators continue to review statements, examine evidence, and work diligently to ensure justice for both victims. The message is that in Pattaya, the rule of law applies as it does everywhere in the kingdom.

