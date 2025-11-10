A 35-year-old French man was arrested in Bangkok after a stealth theft spree at Don Mueang Airport, repeatedly targeting passengers’ belongings, selling stolen items at second-hand shops and using the Red Line train to move in and out undetected.

Don Mueang Police arrested a 35-year-old French national at a Sukhumvit hotel on Saturday night. He is accused of repeated petty thefts at Don Mueang International Airport to fund his living expenses. Police confirmed he will appear before the Criminal Court, charged with theft. The French embassy has been notified of the arrest in the Phra Khanong district. The arrest follows rising complaints to airport authorities. Police are reviewing his history in France, as the unnamed suspect appeared unusually skilled. CCTV footage shows him targeting unsuspecting passengers with stealthy precision.

Bangkok police have arrested a 35-year-old French national for allegedly stealing valuables from passengers at Don Mueang airport. The arrest followed multiple complaints filed in September and October. Authorities said the thefts occurred repeatedly over several weeks.

According to Pol Col Puwadol Unpho, chief of Don Mueang police station, the suspect was detained in front of a hotel on Sukhumvit 97 Road. The arrest took place on Saturday night in Phra Khanong district. Police said surveillance and investigative work led directly to the location.

Investigators identified the man from airport security camera footage after reviewing reports of missing items. The footage showed the suspect arriving at the airport via the Red Line commuter train. He allegedly monitored passengers and their unattended belongings. Then, he reportedly placed his own bag nearby and removed all the items before leaving the scene.

Police describe suspect returning to Bangkok after selling stolen items for euros at second-hand shops

Police said the suspect then returned to the city on the same train. Following the thefts, he allegedly sold stolen property at second-hand shops. The proceeds were reportedly converted into euros. Authorities did not disclose the total value of items recovered.

After the initial complaints, airport police launched an operation to track the suspect. They reviewed hours of closed-circuit television recordings from both the airport and nearby transport hubs. Furthermore, officers observed a consistent pattern: a foreign man acting alone, selecting unattended bags, and leaving without confrontation.

Police said all incidents occurred in public waiting areas, baggage claim zones, and near check-in counters. The suspect allegedly exploited brief moments when passengers left their belongings unattended. No reports of physical violence or threats were associated with the thefts.

Moreover, police coordinated with local precincts and transport authorities. They combined intelligence from airport cameras and Red Line stations to narrow down the suspect’s movements. Consequently, a team of plainclothes officers monitored his known locations in central Bangkok.

Police apprehend suspect outside Sukhumvit hotel and recover items for evidence cataloguing

On Saturday, officers moved to apprehend the man outside a hotel on Sukhumvit 97 Road. Several stolen items were recovered at the scene. Police confirmed that the items are now being catalogued as evidence. Investigators are contacting second-hand shops in Bangkok to trace additional stolen goods.

Pol Col Puwadol emphasised the suspect’s methodical approach. He stated, “He travelled to the airport on the Red Line, placed his own bag next to others, and left with all of them.” Police said this method was repeated across multiple incidents.

The suspect has denied all charges. He was taken to Don Mueang police station for questioning. Authorities are preparing to formally charge him with theft under Thailand’s Criminal Code. Investigators are also attempting to identify passengers whose property may have been recovered.

Additionally, police are reviewing previous theft reports to determine if other incidents are linked. Airport officials said coordination with French authorities is underway through diplomatic channels. Meanwhile, investigators are checking whether the suspect has a prior criminal record in Thailand or abroad.

Authorities detail how Red Line transport routes enabled the suspect to steal efficiently and avoid detection

Authorities said the case highlights the use of public transport routes for theft. Specifically, the Red Line train allowed the suspect to move quickly to and from the airport. Officers noted that he carefully planned each visit, selecting only unattended bags in crowded areas.

Airport management reported that security measures have increased since the thefts occurred. CCTV coverage and patrols have been stepped up across passenger terminals. Lost property counters have been instructed to document all theft-related complaints. Furthermore, staff are now required to provide evidence to the police immediately when requested.

Police said recovered items will be displayed for identification by potential victims. Additionally, investigators plan to submit the case to prosecutors after completing the evidence review. Officers warned that additional charges may follow if more victims come forward.

The French Embassy in Bangkok has been notified of the arrest. However, authorities have withheld the suspect’s name pending his appearance in court. Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing. They also indicated that surveillance operations at Don Mueang airport may continue in response to these thefts.

Police sure suspect acted alone using predictable patterns as investigators recover stolen property

Certainly, police said the suspect acted alone, targeted multiple victims, and exploited a predictable travel pattern. Recovered items are being catalogued, and investigators are working with second-hand shops to recover more property. Authorities stressed the use of surveillance, transport tracking, and coordinated precinct efforts in securing the arrest.

Police stated that the case demonstrates the precision of investigative work. Investigators emphasised that video footage and witness reports were critical in identifying the suspect. Additionally, officers said close monitoring of transit routes and hotels was necessary to prevent further incidents.

Following his arrest, the Frenchman remains in custody at Don Mueang police station. Officials are continuing to question him regarding the timeline and methods of each theft. Police said they are also coordinating with international authorities to confirm any criminal history abroad.

According to authorities, the suspect’s approach relied on opportunity and careful timing. He avoided confrontation while ensuring stolen items were moved quickly. Police said that such patterns made identification and arrest possible through camera surveillance and transport monitoring.

The investigation continues as officers verify stolen property and confirm victim identities. Police said recovered items may assist in linking the suspect to additional thefts. Furthermore, authorities are working with airport management to reinforce security in high-traffic areas.

