Ex special branch cop lashes out after Bangkok arrest. Warns police top brass and politicians of chaos

Ex-special branch cop Santhana Prayoonrat lashes out after Bangkok hotel arrest, warning top police and politicians of chaos, claiming knowledge of those with ties to Cambodian scam networks, amid widening corruption, gambling and legal battles that are causing deepening tension across Thailand’s police and political systems.

A dramatic arrest at a Bangkok hotel on Thursday has intensified scrutiny of the Royal Thai Police and parts of Thailand’s political establishment, after former Special Branch officer Santhana Prayoonrat was taken into custody but spoke freely to reporters, warning police leaders not to “declare war” on him as they had on former Deputy National Police Chief General Surachate Hakparn and claiming to hold information involving politicians and Cambodian scam networks. His remarks came at a tense moment, yet they land as formal investigations advance and lawmakers question the condition of Thailand’s policing and political systems.

Tension inside the Royal Thai Police has reached a breaking point. The turmoil now extends into the political sphere. Pressure has particularly increased after a former Deputy National Police Chief, General Surachate Hakparn, delivered damning evidence to a House committee overseeing security and national reform. The evidence implicates scores of senior officers in corruption, bribery, and illicit gambling websites. The disclosure has intensified a crisis already spreading through the force.

Moreover, the Police Complaints Review Board escalated matters at the end of October. Indeed, this was based on the same evidence prepared by the legal team of General Surachate in March last year. In turn, it was based on detailed evidence pulled together by trained police officers under the former top cop’s command.

The board moved to demand criminal charges against former National Police Chief Torsak Sukwimol. The decision also targeted hundreds of senior officers. The action deepened the rift within the force and signalled a wide legal offensive.

Defamation battles and allegations escalate turmoil across Thailand’s police and political spheres

These explosive revelations and tensions are coming amid murky news reports and against the backdrop of Thailand’s draconian defamation laws. Central to this is the ability to pursue both criminal and civil prosecutions. In the meantime, the waters are further muddied by the fact that General Surachate, now dismissed, is himself facing a criminal prosecution of his own linked to the same networks.

Meanwhile, a new conflict emerged on Thursday. Rank-and-file police associations, including retired officers, are reportedly preparing to sue General Surachate Hakparn for defamation. Last week, the former deputy chief accused parts of the police of acting as a “criminal organisation.” His comments sparked backlash across several units.

Additionally, General Surachate faces criminal charges tied to an online gambling network. Recent media reports have also emerged attempting to discredit him, although he has not been named. He has consistently declared these claims are false. He also said that an attempt to frame him began in 2023. That period coincided with the eve of his expected nomination as National Police Chief. His remarks continue to fuel further doubts about internal stability.

In addition, these are coming amid an extension of the scandal into the political realm. MPs and politicians have been linked to the same online gambling networks in recent days. These MPs are in turn linked to Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat Prompow, who is the de facto leader of the Kla Tham Party.

Cambodian grey money claims and rising political fallout deepen pressure on Thailand’s government

At the same time, this is all part of a wider scandal linked with growing rumours that Cambodian grey money networks influence the present government of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. For instance, the abrupt resignation of Deputy Minister of Finance Woraphak Thanyawong in October, just weeks after taking office, has raised further questions.

Meanwhile, the failure of ministers and former ministers to appear before the House of Representatives Committee on National Security, Border Affairs, National Strategy, and National Reform further adds to the unease. Rangsiman Rome MP is therefore advocating that the People’s Party may move to file a motion of no confidence in the government when parliament resumes in December.

Another twist hit the force on Thursday afternoon. Police arrested former Special Branch officer Santhana Prayoonrat at a Bangkok hotel. A large contingent conducted the operation. The arrest followed an outstanding warrant issued on November 10. The warrant linked him to a 2021 kidnapping and ransom case involving a Taiwanese national.

Mr. Santhana’s legal history is extensive. He was previously handed down a one-year sentence for defaming former politician and hotel owner Chuwit Kamolvisit. Later, a court also jailed Mr Chuwit for defaming Mr Santhana. Persistent reports have tied the former officer to gambling networks and other illegal activity. He denies all such allegations. Indeed, he subsequently sued and won his defamation case against Mr. Chuwit on this basis.

Arrest of former Special Branch officer injects volatility into Thailand’s police and political scandals

During Thursday’s events, he made several pointed remarks. The ex-special branch officer warned that he possessed information about politicians and senior police officers. Therefore, he urged the Royal Thai Police not to “declare war” on him as they had on General Surachate.

In addition, Santhana claimed that he knew the law and would retain influence inside or outside prison. He also stated that he held damaging information. In brief, he could reveal it if necessary. Certainly, he claimed it would cause “chaos” in society if he did so.

Furthermore, he confirmed that some information involved Cambodia. Significantly, linked parts of the data to alleged scammer gangs. Mr. Santhana said a police general contacted him through a third party in recent days. He interpreted the contact as an attempt to negotiate. He believed an exchange might have been expected.

However, his remarks came during visible emotional strain. Police escorted him toward detention cells at Thonglor Police Station. His statements nevertheless added to concerns about deep fractures within the force and the broader political establishment.

Custody moves and procedural disputes in Santhana’s case highlight tension in Thailand’s justice system

Hours later, more details emerged. Thonglor Police Superintendent Pol Col Ratthanon Ekthitikulphat confirmed that Mr Santhana would remain in custody overnight. The senior police officer said prosecutors ordered the arrest. Certainly, he denied any harassment or external factors in the case. He insisted the arrest followed legal procedures. For instance, he said the interrogation must be completed before sending the case to the Bangkok South Prosecutor’s Office on Friday morning. The police were simply doing their job.

Notably, the superintendent said Mr Santhana failed to appear at the indictment stage. Prosecutors then ordered police to locate him. The superintendent referred to a letter dated October 15. The letter directed Thonglor investigators to track the suspect. He said this document disproved claims of official misconduct.

Investigators also filed additional charges of ransom against three other suspects. Earlier charges covered extortion and banditry. The superintendent said police issued two summonses that went unanswered. Therefore, police executed the arrest warrant.

Later that evening, at 5:50 p.m., Mr Santhana was escorted from the interrogation room toward detention. Santhana told the media that no summons had ever been issued. In addition, he said the police detained him only because the prosecutor’s office and court were closed. In the meantime, he expected to meet prosecutors the next morning, Friday, at Bangkok South Criminal Court 1.

Ransom allegations and political claims from Santhana intensify strain across Thailand’s security world

Mr. Santhana insisted he was calm. The former policeman said that if he had done anything wrong, “the heavens” could embarrass him. Undoubtedly, he insisted the case was political. Indeed, he told reporters that he clashed with figures across the political spectrum.

The controversial former cop confirmed that a police general contacted him through intermediaries the day before. Notably, he thought the contact signalled a possible exchange even though an arrest warrant already existed.

Santhana also addressed the ransom case. Significantly, he pointed out that he had never met the Taiwanese victim. According to his account, another individual defrauded the victim of US$2.7 million, or about ฿100 million. He said he later demanded more than ฿6 million from him. After that, he claimed he had earlier settled a dispute with the same individual.

Reporters asked how he viewed his current detention. Santhana said he would accept the challenge. In short, he repeated that he was battling illegitimate political forces and state power. Furthermore, he admitted the case related to Cambodia and political figures. He again denied wrongdoing.

Old warrant case and expanding investigations intensify scrutiny of the Royal Thai Police and government

The arrested ex cop requested detention at Thonglor Police Station. Santhana said this would allow him to file counter-suits and exercise his legal rights. He also said that if he entered prison, he would speak with an “elder brother” who was already inside. Certainly, he stated that he feared neither prison nor rivals. He said he would act like a mafia boss outside or inside. He insisted that legal procedures protected him from further detention.

Moreover, he repeated that he held decisive evidence against politicians. The former police officer said he wanted to be free of the burden. Santhana said he planned to join a political party. He intended to release information after declaring himself a party member. He insisted the conflict had been political for four years.

During the search at the hotel, officers found four firearms. The arrest formed part of a broader case in which warrants targeted eight suspects. Police detained four, including Mr Santhana.

Earlier in the day, he also told investigators that he had been betrayed by politicians and the Royal Thai Police. Santhana said the case had been ongoing for four years. He denied fleeing. The ex-special branch cop said he cooperated with the police throughout. He again denied any link to gambling websites. Notably, he said he only identified those involved, including political figures and former senior officers. Therefore, he concluded unnamed actors wanted to harass or remove him.

Police insist arrest follows an old warrant issued November 10 and aligns with ongoing legal procedures

Police, however, repeated that the arrest resulted from an old case. They emphasised that the warrant was issued on November 10. They said the large deployment matched the charges and outstanding status of the warrant. The case will proceed to the Bangkok South Criminal Court.

Throughout the night, investigators continued questioning. They prepared the case for immediate submission to prosecutors. Police indicated that bail would depend on the investigator’s discretion. His family had not prepared assets for bail.

Before entering detention, he made remarks about Bang Mat Khlong Tan. He told his friend to “visit himself,” noting that he and nine associates were already inside. He added that more work awaited them.

This refers to a well-known former boxer and figure in the criminal underworld. Mr. Santhana often highlights his knowledge of the crime world based on his work as a formerly influential police officer. In turn, these contacts are linked to the underground gambling trade, grey capital and online gambling.

The developments are both widening and deepening pressure on the Royal Thai Police. Of course, they are also making the Thai public deeply uneasy about the present government. The police force in particular now faces simultaneous disputes involving senior officers, prosecutors and political figures. As investigations continue, further disclosures are certainly expected to increase the strain within Thailand’s policing and political systems.

