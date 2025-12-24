UK dealer nabbed in Phuket police swoop as officers in holiday hotspots tighten security for tourists

UK drug dealer busted in Phuket sting as police tighten tourist-season crackdown. British suspect arrested after cocaine buy-and-bust linked to Thai courier. Officers seize cash, car and drugs as undercover patrols ramp up across resort hotspots.

Police in Phuket on Tuesday arrested a UK drug dealer in the Patong area of Kathu district. The swoop followed the earlier arrest of a Thai motorbike courier linked to the same network. The arrests form part of a holiday crackdown and tighter enforcement against illicit drugs under orders from the Ministry of the Interior. This comes as authorities prepare for a surge in foreign visitors and rising demand for narcotics in the coming weeks. Illegal drugs continue to threaten the country’s tourism industry and regularly trigger negative news coverage tied to crime.

Police in Phuket and Pattaya are intensifying operations against drug dealers ahead of the holiday high season. Authorities expect a surge in foreign tourist arrivals. Demand for narcotics often rises at the same time. The current campaign targets dealers in major tourist areas. Officers describe the effort as strict and sustained.

Meanwhile, investigators in Phuket arrested a British national during a controlled sting. The arrest followed earlier intelligence about cocaine sales in Patong. Officers had already detained a Thai motorcycle taxi rider. He was allegedly ferrying 7.91 grammes of cocaine. The arrest took place near Patong Beach. The suspect carried separate packets of cocaine and cocaine mixed with tramadol.

After the first arrest, police immediately expanded the investigation. Officers posed as customers. They then contacted the British suspect. The controlled purchase took place in Soi Saen Sabai, Patong. The suspect was detained at the scene. Police then searched his condominium. Officers seized 1.03 grammes of cocaine, marked banknotes worth ฿3,000, a grey Honda Civic and a mobile phone.

Police intensify cocaine crackdown in Patong after resident complaints and controlled sting operations

Both suspects were taken to Patong Police Station. They face charges of possessing a Category 2 narcotic with intent to sell. The offence carries up to ten years in prison. The fine can reach one million baht. Names were not released.

Additionally, officials say the Phuket case began after public complaints. Residents reported cocaine being sold openly near Patong Beach. They said most buyers were foreign tourists. The Phuket Provincial Administrative Office then launched surveillance. Operations were led by the Special Operations Unit. Officers stated that no leniency would be shown.

Furthermore, recent months have seen several similar arrests. On November 18, Patong Police detained a Nigerian man. He was arrested after allegedly selling cocaine during a sting. The operation took place in a hospital car park. In another case on October 29, two Nigerian nationals were arrested in Pattaya. One suspect allegedly tried to swallow the drugs during the arrest. Police intervened before a medical emergency occurred.

At the same time, authorities remain concerned about drug use in resort areas. On Ko Samui last week, a 28-year-old British man died. He had taken a cocktail of drugs, including morphine. His friend was hospitalised. The case remains under investigation.

Coordinated Phuket raids target meth networks and illegal devices as stricter narcotics controls expand

Meanwhile, enforcement continues across Phuket Province. Thalang District officers and Volunteer Defence Corps members arrested another suspect. The man was identified only as “Keow.” He was detained near a guard post at a government housing estate in Moo 1, Srisoonthorn. Officers seized 25.04 grammes of crystal methamphetamine. He has been charged with selling Category 1 narcotics with intent to sell. The case has been handed to Thalang Police investigators.

Moreover, the crackdown follows guidance from the Ministry of Interior. The operation targets criminal supply networks. Administrative officers, police, and defence volunteers are coordinating enforcement. Investigations continue to trace local routes and distribution links.

Additionally, vaping devices and hookahs remain illegal in Thailand. Drug paraphernalia is also banned. Medical cannabis is legal only in a restricted form. However, police sources report that much cannabis on sale exceeds legal THC limits. Such products are classified as illegal despite wide availability.

Limited testing hinders cannabis enforcement as tourist numbers rise and cocaine demand persists

However, at this time, police do not have the resources or legal means to test the strength of weed on sale. Officers, therefore, continue inspections in nightlife zones and tourist centres, looking out for cocaine and methamphetamine use.

Meanwhile, tourist numbers are rising ahead of the peak season. Authorities say narcotics demand often grows in parallel. Police patrols are increasing around beaches, nightlife streets and hotel districts. Undercover officers remain active. Controlled purchases continue as a principal tactic.

Consequently, the Patong arrests show continued pressure on cocaine networks. Evidence seized in the latest operation has been logged. Investigators are assessing connections between suspects.

Furthermore, officials emphasise that complaints from residents helped launch the Phuket operation. Businesses reported open drug sales before the sting. That information directed surveillance efforts.

Ongoing drug arrests implicate foreign and Thai suspects as undercover stings expand in resort cities

Also, previous arrests show foreign and Thai suspects involved. Couriers and suppliers have both been detained. All cases are proceeding through standard legal channels. Penalties depend on drug type and quantities seized.

Additionally, persistent reports continue of tourists using illicit recreational drugs in resort districts. Police note that narcotics cases often intersect with other offences. Nightlife areas remain priority locations for patrols and stings.

Meanwhile, the British suspect in Patong was detained without incident. The Thai rider was arrested earlier the same day. Marked banknotes from the controlled purchase were recovered. Cocaine was seized in multiple small packets. All evidence has been secured.

Moreover, the crackdown is expected to continue through the holiday period. Enforcement operations will remain frequent and unannounced. Undercover work and surveillance will continue in Phuket, Pattaya and Ko Samui. Authorities state that social order enforcement remains active across major tourist centres.

The aim of the present ongoing police effort is to curb illicit drugs, which in turn are often linked to violence and tragedy. The aim is to make Thailand a safer environment for tourists.

